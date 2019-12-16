After the 2020 fiscal year’s first big property tax collection deadline in November, property tax revenue is boding well for Albany County School District No. 1’s financial picture.
While the bulk of the district’s funding comes from state appropriations each year, local schools typically get about $10 million annually from property tax collections.
In the last four years, ACSD No. 1 has averaged $2.3 million in property tax collection through the end of November.
This year, however, the district received $3.5 million in property tax collection by the end of November.
“Obviously we got a pretty significant tax collection in November,” ACSD No. 1 Ed Goetz said. “I guess it’s good to be a little bit back on track but it’s still too early to draw any conclusions from that.”
Albany County property owners have two options for paying their property taxes. Property owners can make two payments, with the first due in November and the second in May; they can alternatively pay the entirety by the end of the calendar year to avoid interest on the first installment.
Before Albany County Assessor Grant Showacre projected a 6.75% assessed value for the 2020 fiscal year, County Treasurer Tracy Fletcher projected that the county government would bring in about $4.5 million for the current fiscal year.
By the end of November, the county had already brought in $2.3 million. While it isn’t not the norm for the county to have collected more than half of its projected property by December, Fletcher said she’s not expecting the county, by the end of the fiscal year, to have way more tax revenue than expected.
“I will eat my words happily,” she said. “It’s likely a good portion of the increase is the increase in the assessed valuation. With interest rates how they are, there might be more people with mortgages too.”
Meanwhile, the ACSD No. 1’s spending trends are also a little lower than what they’ve been in the past.
The school district’s spending so far, combined with its encumbrance for the rest of the year, are only 95% of its 2020 budget.
However, Goetz that number is even a little high.
“Unfortunately, the encumbrances did not get not get taken care of at the end of November. When we make payroll, we have to eliminate the encumbrances for that month. That didn’t happen, so the 95% is overstated,” Goetz said.
At the end of the 2019 fiscal year, the district’s reserves grew to 13% of its budget by the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
One major funding piece that didn’t get an appropriation this fiscal year was some of the new technology the district plans to invest in. After administrators unveiled a new technology plan this fall, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said he’ll ask the school board to tap some of its reserves for the planned technology expenditures.
