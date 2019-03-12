Although the promise of spring looms closer, winter is rearing its ugly head once again this week. A winter storm warning is in effect for Laramie and much of southeastern Wyoming starting tonight, with the potential for over a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
A “prolonged weather event" is expected to bring 13.9 inches of snow and 30 mph winds almost all-day Wednesday and Thursday, impacting the region “quite significantly,” said meteorologist Aviva Braun with the National Weather Service. Braun said the storm carries risk of blowing snow, drifting snow and reduced visibility, with a blizzard warning close to Cheyenne.
“The precipitation itself moves out of the region early Thursday, however the winds are going to continue through the day,” Braun said. “We’re going to be seeing those blowing snow impacts and blizzard-like conditions through Thursday evening.”
Albany County School District No. 1 canceled school for Wednesday due to the inclement weather. ACSD No. 1 superintendent Jubal Yennie said a decision about school on Thursday will be made on Wednesday as the weather is assessed.
Travel is expected to be heavily impacted, with the winter storm warning extending across Interstate 80 and down U.S. Highway 287 to the Colorado border.
“We’re advising that, if people can postpone their travel, they do so,” Braun said. “Were not in charge of road closures, however we think it’s going to be quite sketchy for quite a while.”
In a Tuesday press release, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it is “already preparing for the storm” and crews will be out trying to keep roads open as much as possible. Large rotary plows used for clearing large drifts will be used on I-80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, the release said, in addition to the department shifting personnel and equipment from areas less effected to those more affected.
“If people do decide that they want to go out onto the roads, we’re advising that they bring emergency kit and that they have a full tank of gas,” Braun said. “I expect a lot of people to get stranded for quite a while.”
Braun also acknowledged the storm was “bad timing” for calving season and encouraged farmers and ranchers to keep their cattle and other outdoor animals sheltered from the winter weather.
The NWS posts weather updates to its website, www.weather.gov/cys/, as well as its social media pages, including on Facebook and Twitter. Her first blizzard, Braun said the meteorologists of NWS are “in it for the long haul.”
“A bunch of us are planning on not being able to get home tomorrow and are coming in tomorrow morning with sleeping bags,” Braun said.
