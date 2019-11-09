Another of Laramie’s longstanding institutions has reached its 150th anniversary, and a sesquicentennial celebration is set for this weekend, this time at United Presbyterian Church, which traces its history to 1869.
Laramie became a town nearly overnight when Union Pacific Railroad tracks arrived in May of 1868. A week later, passenger trains arrived with the city’s first residents, who lived in tents on treeless plains.
Saloons and dance halls were the first establishments to begin operation, and as the provisional government failed to get off the ground, lynchings and shootings were commonplace. Meanwhile, Laramie’s earliest residents began schools, churches and businesses that became the true fabric of the community, and many of which survive today.
“In this day and age, there are a lot of things that are not around anymore, and to have this church still be here after that much time is significant,” said Dona Coffey, a longtime member of United Presbyterian Church.
In following the westward path of the railroad in the 1869, the Board of Home Missions of the Presbyterian Church commissioned Rev. Sheldon Jackson to organize churches for residents of the new railroad towns, according to the Laramie church’s records.
Jackson was charged with overseeing 571,000 square miles and given no salary, but he jumped to the task. During the summer of 1869, Presbyterian churches were established in four Wyoming railroad towns, including Laramie on Aug. 10.
Other congregations that began meeting around the same time in Laramie were the Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians and Catholics. The latter two still meet in their original downtown locations.
“There were five churches that organized in 1869 and 1870,” said Elnora Frye, a local historian. “The train got here in 1868, and just two years later we had all these churches.”
Rev. John L. Gage delivered the first sermon to the Presbyterians, splitting his time between Laramie and Cheyenne. Gage soon left his post, and the church floundered without a pastor, elders, or a building.
By 1871, members of Union Presbyterian Church decided to build their own facility on Fremont Street between First and Second streets. The cost was $6,000, with $3,000 donated by “Mrs. Daniel Parish” of New York City, who wanted to support mission work in the Western territories.
Parish later donated a silver communion service and pipe organ. Her husband donated a bell. The communion service will be used at Sunday’s 150th anniversary service, while the bell, now hanging in the church’s third home, will call worshippers on Sunday morning.
According to the Laramie Sentinel newspaper, the new Presbyterian Church, completed in 1872, was “beyond all comparison the finest specimen of church architecture to be found in this region of the country.”
The Sentinel also observed that a law-abiding community had taken hold in Laramie, thanks in part to the influence of its early church-going congregations.
In 1904, the Presbyterian Church’s original building caught fire, and its insurance policy had just expired. Members began fundraising for a new building, this time at the corner of Sixth and Grand for a cost of about $11,000. That building, completed in 1909, remains today.
The congregation moved again in 1954, this time to its current home at 215 S. 11th St., across the street from the University of Wyoming campus. That facility has undergone several renovations and additions in its time.
In 1965, in keeping with its denomination, Union Presbyterian Church became United Presbyterian Church.
For Janice Shuster, who has been attending for more than 50 years, the church is a community.
“It’s been a home away from home,” she said.
Coffey started attending when she moved to Laramie as a 5-year-old. Some families count three or four generations who have attended.
In addition to a core of devoted attendees, the church also attracts visitors and college students because of its location on the corner of 11th Street and Grand Avenue.
“It’s been an integral part of Laramie,” Coffey said.
Donna Marburger is the current organist, having taken over the position from Gertrude McKay, who spent 60 years at the keys. A prelude on Sunday will be played in McKay's honor.
Marburger described the congregation as friendly, growing and willing to adapt to changing times. For example, the church has separate Sunday services for those who prefer traditional music and those who prefer contemporary music.
In addition to an organist, the church has a praise band, voice choir and hand bell choir, in keeping with its devotion to music. The sanctuary is an ideal place to take in all forms of musical worship, said music director Lorinda O’Hashi.
“It feels full and joyous,” she said.
Under the direction of Rev. Michelle Bacon, the church opens its doors most days of the week to a variety of ministries and community groups.
It serves as the headquarters for Family Promise of Albany County, which works to fight homelessness. The church will host a service for Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 and an ecumenical Thanksgiving service on Nov. 24.
“Anybody can come here to worship or to use the facility,” O’Hashi said. “We’re part of the community.”
The 150th anniversary festivities are scheduled to start Saturday with a voice recital by Kathryn Jones at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Jones, a Laramie native and church member, recently received master’s degrees from UW in voice and music education. Xin Chang will accompany on piano and Jessie Salas on cello. A catered dinner will follow the recital.
On Sunday, the church will have one service at 9:30 a.m., followed by a reception. The service will include performances by all music groups as well as hymns and prayers from previous dedications and services. Previous deacons and elders will serve communion.
Marburger said it was important to remember past members and appreciate moments from the institution’s history.
“People need to know what has gone before,” she said. “These are the building blocks that have made the church what it is today.”
