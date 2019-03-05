It was, perhaps, one of the Legislature’s least consequential laws passed this session, which gave House Bill 91 an opportunity for some alliterative fun among legislators aiming to fix an error in Wyoming’s statutes regarding Prexy’s Pasture.
The University of Wyoming is barred under statute from constructing buildings on Prexy’s Pasture, the campus’s main quad.
Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, who co-sponsored H.B. 91, said a UW student recently noticed statute provides an incorrect description of where Prexy’s Pasture exists.
“Apparently, he didn’t have enough homework,” Baldwin joked.
In one part of the legal description, statute incorrectly describes a boundary of Prexy’s Pasture as heading “north 84 degrees 16’ east.”
The statute’s original drafters meant “south 84 degrees 16’ east,” and the error means state statute has unwittingly included an area of campus with buildings as an area barred from having buildings.
Gov. Mark Gordon has now signed the bill into law , known as “Patching Prexy’s Pasture parallelogram problem,” which changes only one word in statute.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said the alliterative bill “probably prevents possible problems.”
