A police report indicates suspended University of Wyoming football player Youhanna Ghaifan tried to force himself on a hotel employee before an Oct. 26 game Fort Collins.
The incident occurred at the Fort Collins Marriott, where the football team was staying before their annual game against Colorado State University on Oct. 26.
According to a police report from Fort Collins Police Services, a housekeeper said Ghaifan walked through a door where she was cleaning.
“He removed the door stop, allowing the door to close, and approached her and asking her if she wanted to have some fun,” the police report states. “She told him no and that he needed to leave. He continued to walk towards her until he had her trapped between the TV and the wall. According to (the victim), he pinned her arms to the wall and attempted to kiss her. She was able to push his face away, his arms and pushed him away. (The victim) told him that he needed to leave.”
When Ghaifan reportedly continued to try kissing the housekeeper, she said she was able to convince him to leave by telling him she had a break in a few hours. She then immediately reported the incident to the hotel office.
When police tried to talk to Ghaifan about the incident, he refused to talk and invoked his right to an attorney. When Officer Thomas Colvin arrived on the scene, he was confronted by UW coach Craig Bohl, who said “he was not going to have anything to do with the investigation and was going to stay out of it,” according to Colvin’s report.
Hours before the Colorado State game, Bohl announced Ghaifan was suspended indefinitely.
Ghaifan was issued a summons for two misdemeanors: false imprisonment and harassment.
Ghaifan was a first team All-Mountain pick following his sophomore season with the Cowboys. Ghaifan had 69 tackles, 15.5 for loss and seven sacks in starting 12 games for UW.
Before being suspended, Ghaifan started all eight games for the Cowboys this season and and was fifth on the team in total tackles with 34 and first in tackles for loss with eight.
UW athletics spokesman Tim Harkins told the Boomerang that Ghaifan has not been involved in any team activities since being suspended. Ghaifan is on track to graduate in December, and Harkins would not say whether any further action could be taken against the player before graduation.
