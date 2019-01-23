United Way volunteers were stationed Tuesday morning at key locations around Laramie for the annual point-in-time headcount, hoping the snow wouldn’t affect the numbers. The headcount, coordinated statewide by the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative, is a census of the sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in Albany County.
The point-in-time headcount is also part of a nationwide requirement by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, who collects the data from headcounts all over the country to help determine how to distribute its funding.
Paul Heimer, executive director of United Way of Albany County, said the more accurate the count — and, admittedly, the higher the number of homeless people — the more HUD money the state will receive, unless the snow affects this year’s numbers.
Even with the snow, Heimer said the unsheltered homeless population has been steady in Albany County over the last few years, although there has only been five years of data so far. HUD requires two different sets of data, the number of unsheltered homeless and the number of those staying in a shelter. Volunteers also gave the option for people to fill out surveys with their demographics, including name, age, the length of time the person has been homeless and why the person is homeless.
Heimer said local organizations have been doing “a little bit better” getting people into shelters over the last few years, which he hopes will affect the numbers.
“We’ve got Family Promise now operational, and we have Interfaith doing more and putting up people who are homeless,” Heimer said. “Our numbers will be higher there, that’s for sure, because we now have programs in place.”
The headcounts are coordinated by Continuums of Care, a HUD term for the regional or local programs around the nation that help coordinate housing and resources for homeless people in their communities, including applying for HUD funding.
Heimer said Wyoming has just one, all-encompassing continuum of care, the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative. He added other states, like California, have “dozens.”
“The Continuum of Care has to do all sorts of different things,” Heimer said. “Not only do they have to try to do an accurate count, they have to have what’s called a 10-year plan to end homelessness.”
While Wyoming now has a 10-year plan, Heimer said it was only implemented within the last five years. He added when he moved away from Washington, D.C. in 2004, it already had an established 10-year plan.
“In terms of accessing federal dollars, Wyoming is behind ball in this,” Heimer said. “We’ve been playing catch up for 5-6 years now; other states and other Continuums of Care have been at this for two decades.”
He added Wyoming struggled to receive enough HUD funding in the past because the state was struggling to meet the needs of its homeless, partially due to funding troubles.
“Now that we’ve got good programs in place, we’re in a place where we could do it if the funding was available,” Heimer said.
For the headcount, Volunteers were stationed at a few key locations around Laramie, including the Soup Kitchen and the food pantry at Interfaith Good-Samaritan, among others. Heimer said volunteers are “essential” to the headcount effort in Laramie each year.
People interested in volunteering for future headcounts can contact United Way of Albany County at 745-8643.
So what is the number?
