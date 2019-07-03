The city of Laramie’s Planning Commission faced a tough series of decisions during its June 24 meeting: to recommend annexing the Little Valley subdivision to help increase affordable housing in the city or protecting the Casper Aquifer, which provides about half of the city’s drinking water.
Developer Z Homes & Properties, LLC, approached the city wanting to create duplex or similar dense, affordable housing on a parcel of land on Bobolink Drive east of Laramie. The preliminary plat shows 37 twin lots, with an undeveloped lot in the plat’s northeast corner.
The Planning Commission was tasked Monday with recommending to the Laramie City Council whether to annex the property and how it should be zoned. Talking late into the night, the commission had opposing views, with narrow votes deciding the outcomes.
Annexing the development into the city would provide about $54,000 per year in tax revenue, over $24,000 in building permit revenue and almost $600 in utility funding per year for each of the 32 potential units.
Additionally, the area was part of an expected growth area in the city’s comprehensive plan due to its proximity to amenities like the Laramie High School and the Laramie Community Recreation Center.
The developer did perform a site-specific investigation, associate planner Matthew Cox explained to the commission, with the only finding being a fault line in the northeast corner, which currently has no plans for development.
Chris Moody, a local hydrogeologist, noted during the time for public comment the fault lines are often more of a fault zones up to 350 feet wide, something the SSI might not have taken into consideration when setting the setbacks. Commission members expressed similar concerns, especially because they couldn’t review the SSI before the meeting.
Despite acknowledging Laramie’s need for affordable housing, several commission members expressed concern with the development’s location in the Casper Aquifer Overlay Protection Zone.
“I just think there are other places to site high-density housing within our community besides putting it over our aquifer here,” said commission member Maura Hanning.
Hanning also expressed concerns “with all these individual owners not somehow tied cohesively to a set of management rules that gave us assurance about aquifer protection.”
Other members, however, felt annexing the property would give the city more control of the development and its potential impacts on the aquifer.
“It gives the city the means to regulate density, regulate engineered controls to prevent contaminants from getting into the aquifer,” Vice Chair Brent Roth said during the meeting. “Bringing an area of concern into the city’s realm allows us as the city to be able to make decisions as to what happens with that.”
Members of the public also expressed concerns about protecting the aquifer and the precedent the development would create. Additionally, there was concern over potential increased traffic along Bobolink Drive from the dense housing, especially the section near where it intersects Grand Avenue because it won’t be paved. Upkeep of the gravel road is the resident’s responsibility, even if traffic increases.
The public also felt the area currently consists of large lots and single-family homes, and the density of homes in the proposed development would alter the neighborhood dynamic.
Chairman Jim McGrath said he wasn’t sure if he felt the city could be objective in the decision.
“I think the city has competing goals here, one is to protect the aquifer and the other is to enhance city revenue through return of investment by the public for infrastructure and also tax revenue,” McGrath said during the meeting.
He said he felt such dense development will only beget more dense development, which is a concern over the aquifer protection overlay zone.
Commission member Marc Homer expressed the desire for the community to have a clearly determined line where development can and can’t occur instead of doing it piece by piece.
The group stayed divided on the issues, and after a failed postponement, the commission voted 4-3 to recommend not annexing the plat into the city.
Should the City Council decide to annex the land anyway, the commission voted 4-3 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to change the zoning of the area from estate to auto-urban multi-family. The city recommended the comprehensive plan be changed to meet affordable housing needs and matching the expected growth shown in multiple studies.
The commission also narrowly passed a recommendation to zone the property R3 – or multi-family residential – after additional discussion about aquifer protection versus affordable housing.
Finally, in nearly the fifth hour of its meeting and after another failed postponement, the commission voted to 4-3 to deny the preliminary plat of the subdivision because it did not comply with Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone.
Because the commission is a recommending body, the Laramie City Council will also discuss and vote on the preliminary plat and potential annexation in an upcoming meeting.
