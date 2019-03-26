After over an hour of discussion, hearing public comments and dissection of city code, the Laramie Planning Commission reached a decision and created a new zoning use, Fine Artisanal, for Scrap Tree, LLC. The new zoning use comes with a use level of seven, which won’t impose additional code requirements, including landscaping or parking requirements, on the small business.
An item postponed from the last meeting, the Planning Commission had trouble deciding how to handle the zoning use appeal triggered by the business’ recent move from its location on Third Street to a location on Skyline Drive. The new use determined by city staff, light manufacturing and processing, had a use level of 13, which would have put additional parking and landscaping requirements on the building owner and business.
During the March 11 meeting, the appellant, Joe Hageman, argued the additional code requirements would make the “mom-and-pop” business struggle to stay afloat, and the owner’s representative, Don Barnes, said the owner, Dan Graeber, would most likely sell the building if meeting additional code requirements was too expensive.
Although Commission Vice Chair Brett Roth abstained from voting due to not being present at the March 11 meeting, he reminded the Commission members Monday their duty was to determine whether the city made the appropriate decision, and emotional appeals about going out of business from the appellant or concerns from the public could not sway them.
“We shouldn’t be focused on what the effects of giving a certain use are,” Roth said. “I believe that we need to determine what use is based on what the use is and not look at what it might trigger. That’s not our job at this point in time — our job is simply to determine the use.”
Despite this, five public comments were heard, discussing the need for Laramie to encourage business, not stifle it, as well as a desire to not have to go to Cheyenne or Fort Collins, Colorado, for similar crafting needs.
Commission member Katherine Kasckow expressed concerns that creating a new use would create a slippery slope for anyone trying to get around city staff decisions.
“If we give this opportunity to specify, to specialize specifically for them, what stops other people from coming in and saying, ‘My business does not line up with this’?” Kasckow asked. “There’s a reason why we want to get parking lots up to code, sidewalks up to code and have an atmosphere.”
However, many on the commission agreed the city’s determination of light manufacturing and processing was too intense for the small crafting store and a new use was warranted. Commission Chair Jim McGrath offered the new use of Fine Artisanal, pointing out it could be expanded to Heavy Artisanal for more intense crafting uses, like glassblowing or blacksmithing. The use level would be a seven, with heavier uses at a level nine.
The commission voted unanimously, with Roth abstaining, to approve the new zoning use and use level for the business.
“Thank you very much — I know that was not easy for you,” Hageman said. “We really appreciate you keeping my wife’s dream alive.”
