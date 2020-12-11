The Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final plat application for the proposed Rocky Ridge Subdivision during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The Board of County Commissioners tabled the preliminary plat application during its meeting on Dec. 1, with the intention of revisiting the issue during its meeting next Tuesday.
In written comments to the Planning and Zoning Commission, both the city of Laramie and Albany County Clean Water Advocates questioned why the final plat was up for consideration with the preliminary plat yet to be approved.
Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer writes that “notable unresolved concerns” caused both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Commissioners to table the application at different times this fall.
“This item should not be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission and (be) postponed until all items associated with the Preliminary Plat are resolved, otherwise the Planning and Zoning Commission may be in violation of their own directive from the State of Wyoming,” he writes.
Albany County Clean Water Advocates argued that the procedure was “not the usual one.”
“We wonder if the Planning and Zoning Commission can explain why there is such a rush to consider an application that is controversial,” they write.
After the Board of Commissioners meet Tuesday, their next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5, at which time Sue Ibarra will have replaced Terri Jones on the board.
County planner David Gertsch said running a preliminary and final plat together was not at all unusual.
“There shouldn’t be any problems moving forward with this, if you see fit,” he told the planning commission members.
The Rocky Ridge Estates subdivision would be located just east of the Imperial Heights neighborhood and consist of seven lots on a 35-acre parcel for single-family residential use. The parcel sits to the northeast of Imperial Heights and just south of a section of undeveloped state land that’s home to the Schoolyard trail system. The subdivision would tentatively connect to city streets via Quarterhorse Drive.
In written and verbal comments at each step of the way, community members have expressed concern about the subdivision because it sits within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone and has several vulnerable features considered capable of transporting contaminants into the Casper Aquifer.
The parcel is currently zoned for rural residential use, which permits dwellings on five-acre lots. Development within the subdivision would necessitate individual wells and on-site septic systems.
Geologist Bern Hinckley said during Wednesday’s meeting that the applicant’s report downplays the extent of vulnerable features on the parcel and underestimates nitrate concentrations.
“You need to satisfy yourselves that this subdivision can be constructed in a manner that protects the aquifer,” he said. “I don’t think you have the information to do that at this point.”
Robert Kelly, speaking on behalf of Albany County Clean Water Advocates, said the point of the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone is to provide a higher level of protection for drinking water supplies. The group argues that one dwelling per 35 acres is appropriate for the area.
“This area was zoned rural residential at a time prior to community recognition of the need for aquifer protection,” he said.
In addition to the city of Laramie’s numerous objections to the subdivision, planning manager Derek Teini added that the neighborhood currently has no secondary access in case of fire, and downstream flooding could occur because of the subdivision’s impacts on drainage basins.
The city is urging development limited to one dwelling per 35 acres, in keeping with guidance in various planning and aquifer-protection documents.
“The County is under no obligation to approve a subdivision at maximum density but is legally encumbered to consider the guidance provided in its adopted plans,” Feezer writes.
Gertsch said the subdivision “appears to comply” with Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations, such as identifying vulnerable features and showing 100-foot setbacks. It also meets all other platting and subdivision regulations, he said.
Regarding the still-unresolved issue of access, the applicant asserts legal already exists via Quarterhorse Drive. The city says permission is required for access and has not been granted.
Attorney Jennifer Curran, who works in the County Attorney’s office, said the county is not required to hold up the application based on an unresolved issue with the city.
“The applicants have met county requirements,” she said. “The applicant will need to deal with the city to deal with those.”
Planning and Zoning Commission member John Spiegelberg said a “non-adverse” recommendation from the Department of Environmental Quality regarding the subdivision’s proposed septic systems and wells was sufficient for him. The DEQ’s Water Quality Division monitors surface and groundwater in the state.
“What we received from the DEQ, I think that settled the issue,” he said.
