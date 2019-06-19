Albany County’s Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to continue the county’s 90-day moratorium on development in the overlay zone of the Casper Aquifer.
The temporary limitation on construction, however, includes an exemption process that county officials expect will allow most development that poses no threat to the aquifer to continue.
During the moratorium, projects that are eligible for approval will require “the submittal of a completed exemption form to the Albany County Planning Office for approval before beginning construction, excavation, or other development activities.”
Projects that already require zoning certificates, small wastewater permits or “any other land use permits” do not require an exemption form “so long as all information required on the exemption form is included.”
The exemption forms will require a “site plan” with criteria detailed on the county’s website. Certain projects also require a site-specific investigation
“The development will continue to go forward, we just have to verify that everything’s being done in accordance with our rules,” County Planner David Gertsch said.
The moratorium was instituted amid a dispute between county officials and Tumbleweed Express, a gas station on the east side of Laramie.
Tumbleweed Express is the only gas station to lie within the overlay zone, and Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent requested the moratorium after deciding that the county’s current aquifer regulations don’t provide her with the power to stop renovations made this spring by the gas station she feared could threaten the aquifer.
County officials are hoping the increased regulatory oversight provided during the 90-day moratorium will provide enough time to rewrite the county’s aquifer regulations to allow for the county to block unwanted development.
Before the moratorium first came before the planning commission last week, Trent had suggested members of the planning board who own land within the aquifer overlay zone should recuse themselves.
Planning Commission Chairman Shaun Moore, who owned property in the overlay zone for five years before selling it to his father in 2015, decided Wednesday to recuse himself from the vote.
“I just don’t want the appearance of any conflict or any wrongdoing,” he said.
Vice Chairman John Spiegelberg, who currently owns property within the overlay zone, did not recuse himself from the vote.
When board members were first asked to approve the moratorium last week, they delayed making a decision until Gertsch returned from vacation this week.
At the time, the members of the planning board said they wanted to know the specifics of the exemptions before moving forward.
“I wanted to see the rules and regulations that we would be putting into place so that we can examine their effect on the ability for proper construction within the county,” board member David Cunningham said.
Members of the planning board on Wednesday praised Gertsch for the exemption process that’s been created.
“I like how complete it is,” board member Keith Kennedy said. “I don’t believe this represents a new burden on someone who owns property there.”
Despite the moratorium and the promise by county officials of stricter aquifer regulations, some residents remain committed to arguing the county isn’t doing enough to protect the aquifer.
While Trent has determined that the county’s current regulations don’t allow the county to shut down Tumbleweed Express, members of local advocacy group Clean Water Advocates and others continue to argue that existing rules do allow the county to shut the gas station down.
On Wednesday, hydrologist Bern Hinckley said that the 10-year period in which Tumbleweed Express didn’t hold a “weight and measures” license — which ensures that a gas station isn’t defrauding gasoline consumers — should be enough say that the gas station has lost its grandfathered right to continue operating.
Under the county’s aquifer rules, Tumbleweed Express would lose its right to operate if it ceased “continual use” of two years.
“Common sense says that continuous use is legal use,” Hinkley argued.
Richard Anderson-Sprecher, who lives near the gas station, suggested the county should institute greater regulations on Tumbleweed Express to shut down its use.
Cunningham said it that gasoline regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency are already sufficient to ensure safe operations by a gas station.
“We would be improper in placing our own rules and regulations on those since (rules) already exist and are enforced by the state,” he said.
Other advocates at Wednesday’s meeting suggested that the exemptions to the moratorium shouldn’t be “leaning towards the property owners and the idea that they have a burden,” as Wendy O’Leary put it.
Speigelberg, a life-long resident of the county, said he was very offended that aquifer advocates are “implying that we’ve been negligent in not protecting our water.”
“It just aggravates me every time,” he said. “It’s like we have to be the scapegoat. I have a house just up from Tumbleweed. To date, I have been here to 76 meetings (on the planning commission). I have a lot of investment emotionally. I don’t have to be here. I travel 35 miles, one-way, to every meeting. Sometimes I have to drive here in a storm and it’s not pretty. I highly resent it when we are accused of being derelict in not protecting our aquifer. I drink the same water.”
Comments made by Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar in the last week drew the ire of at least one planning board member.
Last week, Gosar suggested the planning board had an ethical obligation to continue the moratorium since planning board members are appointed by the commissioners, who’ve given direction for the moratorium to be in place.
Planning board member Carl Miller suggested that Gosar’s comments don’t inspire a “mutual respect” between the two boards.
“When I chose to pursue a spot on this committee, I had a vague idea of how things worked,” he said. “What I couldn’t have known is how mutual respect is formed with county officials, county employees and committee members themselves, creating a beneficial working relationship. Tough decisions were made that were not always well-received and in my heart, I know that it’s always been done in the best interest of the county.”
Miller said the planning board should exercise judgment independently of the county board’s direction.
“My reply to (Pete) is simple: I do not work for you,” Miller said. “I am very particular about who I work for, and you’re not it. I am nobody’s planted ‘yes man.’ I never have been and I never will be. If, however, you’re interested in mutual respect and a working relationship for the benefit of all the people in our county, count me in. Just keep in mind that respect is earned, not demanded or bought.”
The Albany County commissioners plan to ratify the new version of the moratorium, with exempted projects, during a Thursday meeting.
Exempted projects include the following:
• Residential, Agricultural, Commercial, or Industrial Uses that are not listed as prohibited uses in the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone Prohibited Use Table and that meet Zoning Certificate requirements, where applicable
• Home businesses/occupations that are not listed as prohibited uses in the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone Prohibited Uses Table and that meet the standards in the Zoning Resolution.
• Subdivisions that meet County regulations and that are approved by the Board of County Commissioners
• Outdoor signs
• Towers, including temporary towers, small wind energy towers, commercial wind energy systems, and tower co-locations
• Pre-existing non-conforming uses, structures, and lots
• Subdivision Exemptions
• Properly designed and approved Small Wastewater Systems
• Variances approved by the Board of County Commissioners
• Conditional Use applications approved by the Board of County Commissioners
• Zoning Change applications approved by the Board of County Commissioners
• Mobile Home Park applications approved by the Board of County Commissioners
