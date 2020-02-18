Last week, the city of Laramie’s Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend that a final plat for two lots on the south end of the city be finalized without requiring the developer to adhere to infrastructure requirements that were instituted by the Laramie City Council.
However, city council-members are likely to overturn the planning board’s vote, just as they did in 2018 when the Spring Creek Village subdivision came up for a vote on its preliminary plat.
“I feel like we deliberated on this a lot (with the preliminary plat),” Planning Commission member Brent Roth said last week. “It was not an easy decision. Our recommendation was not honored, so it seems like no matter what we decide today, it doesn’t matter. City Council can whimsically choose to deny it, like they did with the preliminary plat.”
The two proposed lots, one for a storage facility and one for future commercial development, lie south of Boswell Drive between Ninth Street and a planned future extension of Bill Nye Avenue.
In a report prepared by city planner Derek Teini, staff recommended that the Planning Commission deny the final plat put forth by developer Jim Stephen.
Teini said the plat would violate Laramie’s Unified Development Code. He also noted it would be in violation of municipal code for the Planning Commission to approve a final plat that doesn’t meet the conditions set forth in the preliminary plat.
And yet, the Planning Commission did just that: Signing off on a final plat that doesn’t conform to the preliminary plat that City Council approved. The board also advanced the final plat without finding that their vote was based on “findings of fact and conclusions of law.”
Under Laramie’s municipal code, the “planning commission shall not recommend approval, and the city council shall not approve any final plat unless the final plat … complies with the conditions of approval of the preliminary plat” and “the applicant has constructed all the required public or private improvements and they have been inspected and accepted by the city.”
In January 2017, Stephen submitted a preliminary plat for the area that would consist of 135 lots, the vast majority of which would be residential.
Before that plat went to the Planning Commission, city staff added a number of requirements for approval, including the dedication of a right-of-way for Bill Nye Avenue in accordance with the city’s Major Street Plan.
The city also wanted to require the developer pay for a section of Bill Nye Avenue and to “design and construct an oversized sanitary sewer line extension within the Bill Nye Avenue (right-of-way) south of the existing manhole in Boswell Drive to the south edge of their property line upon final platting of the adjacent lots.”
At a January 2018 Planning Commission meeting, the developer urged board members to reject the staff recommendations.
The Planning Commission sided with the developer, and deleted those conditions from the preliminary plat.
Based on the preliminary plat approved by the planning board, city staff recommended that the Laramie City Council either deny the plat or approved it with staff’s original recommendations reinstated.
Ultimately, City Council went for the latter option in April 2018 and approved the preliminary plat with staff recommendations reinstated.
However, the developer submitted its final plat while refusing to comply with several of the approval conditions that City Council instated.
“I can not write a check for $1.5 million to build 400 feet of Bill Nye,” Stephen said.
Planning Commission member Shannon Polk also expressed concerns about the staff recommendation.
“It seems time and time again I hear comments that that we are putting this on the backs of the developers,” Polk said. “I think there needs to be some compromise, but I think this is a little bit excessive.”
While the final plat indicates a “reservation” of the Bill Nye Avenue right-of-way, it does not actually dedicate that right-of-way or construct that section of road.
Laramie attorney Mitch Edwards, who represents the developer, said it would be unfair to force the developer to construct a section of road not needed for the subdivision.
“Not a single code or statute requires a developer to dedicate land or built (or front the cost to build) any road which is not required or necessary for the subdivision,” Edwards said in a Feb. 3 letter. “The city’s scheme as it relates to Bill Nye Avenue violates the Laramie Municipal Code, Wyoming Statutes, the Wyoming Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.”
Edwards argued that the city is subject to eminent domain statutes if it wants to acquire a piece of his client’s property for Bill Nye Avenue.
Edwards also questioned the grounds for requiring the developer to construct a sewer line, noting that the sewer line would have no connection to or use for his client’s development.
Laramie’s municipal code states that “all water and wastewater mains required to serve a development, including cross-connecting mains shall be installed at the cost of the developer.”
Edwards argued that such a condition of the plat is unlawful because the sewer line would be “useful only to the city or neighboring property owners.”
