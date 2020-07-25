The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has moved some of its fundraising and awareness events online this summer as it continues to raise money for programs around the state, including in Albany County.
In lieu of the annual Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run, which usually draws more than 1,000 participants and takes place on the Wyoming Capitol grounds in Cheyenne, the initiative is holding the virtual Pink Ribbon Run and Fun from Aug. 1-9.
Participants are invited to run or walk a 5k or even take part in an alternative activity in the name of breast cancer awareness, said Cara Nett, president of the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative board.
Those interested in testing their fitness against other runners will have the option of submitting their time and seeing how it stacks up.
“There’s an online leader board that will tell you what place you were,” Nett said.
The first 1,000 participants will receive a flamingo-themed buff.
Nett said it’s too early to plan for this fall’s events, including an annual Pink Game, when breast cancer survivors are given free tickets to a University of Wyoming football game and invited onto the field during a timeout.
“Usually, we don’t start having conversations with (UW) until September for that Pink Game, if it were to happen,” she said. “It’s definitely something we will pursue, should football games take place.”
Nett said the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is thankful for continued support from many sponsors, although fundraising has declined, as it has for many nonprofit organizations.
“We’re always appreciate of those sponsorships,” she said.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative got its start about five years ago when the Susan G. Komen organization, which has a national presence and raises money to fight breast cancer, ended its Wyoming affiliate. A group of volunteers decided to fill the gap on a statewide level.
The volunteer-run organization raises money and distributes it around the state to promote breast cancer prevention and early detection, as well as support patients during and after treatment.
Since 2017, the initiative has donated more than $350,000 for early detection vouchers and community grants. Local funding recipients have included Laramie Reproductive Health, Ark Regional Services, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Stitches Acute Care Center.
Go to wyomingbreastcancer.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.