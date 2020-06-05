State leaders advanced a land exchange proposal expected on Wednesday to benefit Albany County, but work remains to be done.
The Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners voted in favor of the land exchange to acquire the Pilot Hill parcel, beginning the process of acquiring nearly 4,343.88-acre parcels nearly to completion, with a final closing to take place later this summer, after which point the parcel will be open for public use. Until the closing, the parcel remains private property.
State officials debated on Wednesday whether the agreement met the objectives of all constituents, especially those who wanted motorized access to the land. But officials ultimately concluded that the deal could move forward with details hashed out down the road.
According to an analysis released by the Office of State Lands and Investments, just less than 12,000 acres of isolated state trust land in Albany and Laramie counties, appraised at appraised at $8 million, comprised the deal.
The land exchange has been in development since June 2018. Meanwhile, citizens, businesses and other organizations have contributed more than $1 million toward access and infrastructure development. In November, the University of Wyoming formalized its partnership in the Pilot Hill Project with the purchase of thousands of acres of the parcel.
A land use plan is already in development for the parcel, which will be held by Albany County and managed collaboratively under a non-profit organization. Recreational opportunities will include non-motorized trails for hikers, cyclists and equestrians that connect to the Medicine Bow National Forest to the east. A portion of the property will be maintained with a primary focus on conserving critical habitat for elk, mule deer and pronghorn.
Engineering work on the first phase of trails will occur this summer, with construction likely to begin shortly after the property closing. A virtual meeting to share the land use plan is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. June 15. Check the Pilot Hill Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PilotHillLandPurchase, for meeting information.
