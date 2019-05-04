Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotives -- Big Boy No. 4014 and the Living Legend No. 844 -- arrived in Laramie just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Hundreds of people packed Depot Park, the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot and the footbridge over the railroad tracks to get a look at the massive steam engines on their tour of the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.
The train left Laramie Saturday for Medicine Bow and then Rawlins for two more stops. On Sunday, it is scheduled to stop in Wamsutter and Rock Springs. Then the train will head to Green River, Granger and Evanston on Monday before leaving for Echo, Utah, on Wednesday. It is scheduled to make one more stop in Morgan, Utah, before arriving in Ogden for the Heritage Festival Celebration.
The Great Race from Ogden to Cheyenne will begin on Friday with another stop scheduled in Laramie at 12:45 p.m. May 17. The train is expected to leave Laramie at 8 a.m. May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.