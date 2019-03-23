A phone scam mimicking an official city of Laramie number on caller ID is targeting local residents.
“So far, there’s nothing we’ve found that can be done to correct that action,” Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer told the Laramie City Council this week.
The caller pretends to be a city government employee needing to discuss insurance information.
Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith said LPD’s dispatch center has yet to receive reports from anyone who’s given out their information or lost money to this specific scam.
Anyone who’s provided personal information to such a caller is asked to call LPD at 721-2526 and file a report.
Smith said it’s unlikely scammers will be able to be stopped from mimicking the city’s phone number.
“There is not a way to track them, so [there’s] no way to stop them,” she said in an email.
After LPD published a press release about the issue early this week, Smith said more people have commented they’ve been called by the scammers.
