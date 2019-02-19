Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, is the first Albany County legislator to get a bill to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk this year.
On Friday, the Legislature passed Pelkey’s House Bill 76, which will allow microbreweries to get 24-hour alcohol permits to sell their beers at events.
Wyoming’s convoluted statute on microbreweries currently prevents such businesses from being awarded such a permit.
“That’s awful. We certainly have to remedy that,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss said light-heartedly when the bill came up for a Senate vote.
Pelkey’s bill earned playful and enthusiastic support in both chambers, as some legislators took the opportunity to offer a strong endorsement of beer itself.
HB 76 is titled The Wyoming Beer Freedom Act.
“It has three of my favorite words,” said Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper.
Rothfuss called the bill’s title “spectacular.”
Gordon’s desk could receive two more locally-sponsored bills this week.
Pelkey has another bill that’s breezing through the Legislature — one that merely strips language from Wyoming’s estate law that discriminates against “illegitimate children.”
That “outdated language,” Pelkey’s argued, runs contrary to other Wyoming law and federal case law that gives equal rights to children of non-married parents.
That bill, House Bill 269, has already passed the House unamended and the Senate easily voted in favor of the bill on first reading Friday.
Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial, also has a bill that passed its first reading in the Senate on Friday.
House Bill 28 would give the Wyoming Game and Fish Department more power to regulate antler and big-game horn collection.
Currently, Game and Fish can only regulate antler collect west of the Continental Divide, and only during winter. Haley’s bill would allow Game and Fish to regulate antler collection anywhere in the state during any season.
Haley said out-of-staters are increasingly flocking to mountains in Wyoming, like the Snowy Range, to collect antlers. That activity, he said, can compromise the survival of big game animals on their winter range.
The bill earned a lengthy debate in the House. After the passing the House on a 41-18 vote, the bill spurred significant discussion in the Senate as well.
The bill barely made it out of committee, and there was continuing argument against the bill once it got to the floor.
With the bill designed to protect big game, senators expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of antler regulations — when other recreational activities on winter range are still allowed.
“If you can be out there for any other reason besides picking up shed antlers, how does that work?” Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, asked rhetorically.
The Senate’s more conservative members described the bill as an “overreach.”
“The next thing we know there’s a bill where people can’t hunt for rocks. This is a little too much control for me,” Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said.
However, the bill narrowly passed its first reading vote following an emphatic speech by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, who described antler hunters as the main human threat to wintering big game.
Albany County legislators have five more bills awaiting an initial vote in the Senate. Any that are not brought for a vote by Thursday would die.
