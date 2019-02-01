A Laramie couple, Kaycee and Kelvie Easton, was arrested last week for almost three years worth of child abuse.
The Eastons were featured in the Laramie Boomerang earlier this month after becoming the parents of the first baby born at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in 2019. Their new daughter is their fourth child.
However, staff at Albany County School District No. 1 approached the Laramie Police Department officer Elizabeth Smith after becoming concerned about some of bruising suffered by one of the Eastons’ children who said the bruising came after Kaycee Easton held her down on the floor.
The Eastons gave conflicting accounts of how the bruising occurred.
Smith already knew of another incident in which Kaycee Easton apparently restrained a child for two hours.
Numerous records indicate both parents “vilified, verbally attacked and scapegoated” one of the children.
Smith’s investigation found that the parents sometimes withheld medical or psychiatric treatment, and would remove their children from hospitals despite the advice of medical staff.
A police affidavit details six pages worth of extensive child abuse.
Louis Farley, a physician at IMH, said that the parents’ behavior is “outside of a healthy or normal realm,” according to the affidavit.
The Eastons have each been charged with two counts of felony child abuse. Both have been released on signature bonds.
