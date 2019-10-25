Albany County School District No. 1 has begun implementing new technology that has students using an ID card, called a Z-Pass, to swipe when they get on and off their bus each day.
The system allows parents to securely track whether their children have boarded their bus, which ACSD No. 1 Director of Operations Randy Wilkison said is a much-welcomed safety measure for the district.
“I had kids in the district, and now I’m going to have grandkids in the district, and that peace of mind is very important to know that our kids our safe,” he told the Laramie Boomerang.
The Z-Pass swipe systems were installed in district buses this summer, and Indian Paintbrush Elementary became the first school in the district to use the system in September.
Since then, the Z-Pass system has been expanding to an additional elementary school each week.
By the end of October, all district-owned elementary schools will have the system in place, Wilkison said.
Then bus routes for the district’s two charter schools, Laramie Middle School and Laramie High School, will begin using Z-Passes next month.
“We hope to have it in place by the end of November for every school,” Wilkison said.
Z-Passes have proliferated across Wyoming school districts in recent years, which allowed ACSD No. 1 to learn from the growing pains other districts have had to go through.
Students chronically losing their Z-Passes is one obvious concern, so ACSD No.1 is issuing its Z-Passes with lanyards for students to attach to their backpacks.
Unlike some other districts, ACSD No. 1 isn’t yet charging students for replacement cards.
At the end of this school year, Wilkison said the district will look at its costs for replacing lost cards to determine whether students will begin being charged for replacements.
Parents can track whether their children have boarded or exited their bus by downloading an app via www.zpassplus.com.
Parents only need their child’s student ID number to use the app, which also shows where and when a student boarded or disembarked a bus.
If a student forgets his or her Z-Pass while riding a bus, a bus driver will swipe a “guest pass” that will indicate to the district’s transportation office that an additional, unidentified student is riding a bus.
In that circumstance, a concerned parent — who notices their child who should be riding the bus is not identified as doing so on the app — can call the district’s transportation office, whose staff will radio to the corresponding bus driver to confirm whether the missing student is indeed riding the bus.
Implementing the Z-Pass system district-wide cost about $15,000, Wilkison said.
The district began explaining the new Z-Pass system to parents through principals’ newsletters in August.
Since then, the reaction from parents has only been positive, Wilkison said.
“The only feedback is that we need to get it installed faster,” he said. “I haven’t received any comments from parents that they don’t want it.”
The district has also started using another piece of software, SafeStop, that allows parents to track their students’ bus location and estimated time of arrival — even when their child isn’t on.
That tool means that on snowy winter morning, a parent can check to see if their child’s bus is running late, negating the need for a student to spend unnecessary time waiting out in the cold at their bus stop.
As with Z-Passes, parents only need their child’s student ID number to use SafeStop.
Links for the SafeStop website and download locations are currently listed on the ACSD No. 1 homepage.
The annual subscription for SafeStop costs the district about $3,000 each year.
