The last thing I expected when I arrived yesterday at approximately 8:30 a.m., was being confronted with the fact the truck delivering Friday’s edition of the Boomerang from Cheyenne had been inexplicably delayed. All the while, the phones were ringing off the hook.
It wouldn’t be until nearly 9:30 a.m., when the truck arrived, and another half hour before it was unloaded by just three of us: Gary Loftus, the general manager, the truck driver (whose right arm was in a sling having recently undergone shoulder surgery), and myself, a flabby, woefully out-of-shape senior citizen. In fact, I don’t believe any of us had a regular colored hair among the three. We were all either bald, grey-haired, and in my case, white-haired (and bald, to boot!).
This entire incident left me yearning for earlier times, when I worked at newspapers that printed their own editions rather than having the work farmed out offsite. Nothing compared to the smell of the ink, the rumbling of the floors and walls and the hum of the printing press as the papers rolled off the equipment.
But for the most part, those days are gone for good, in part because of consolidation, and because of the evolution of the industry. It’s not economically feasible for many community newspapers to do their own printing.
The sad part however, as far as I am concerned, is that you, the reader, is inconvenienced. You expect your newspaper, rightfully so, on time, and when it doesn’t arrive, you want answers and you want those answers now. You’re already frustrated and angry over not having your paper, and when you get a voicemail message, that only adds to your ire.
I want you to know that all of us here at the Laramie Boomerang do care about you. Since 1868 the citizens of Laramie have supported their local paper in both the best and worst of times. We appreciate that, and we also appreciate your continued support, especially when matters such as these occur; thankfully, not very often.
I wish I could wave a magic wand and guarantee, not promise, there won’t be future gaffes, but we know better. Things happen, often out of our control, and the best we can do is decide whether we are going to react or respond.
With that, my apology to each and every one of you who reads the Laramie Boomerang. Again, it is aggravating when these incidents occur, and it is just as painful to you as it is to us. After all, we, too, read the Boomerang. We hear you, and we feel your pain, for it also is ours.
Thank you for staying by our side.
