After an unusual number of Laramie businesses failed their liquor license checks in late 2018, compliance with the Laramie Police Department’s biannual checks have improved in 2019.
Twice a year, LPD sends a college-aged volunteer to all 61 alcohol licensees in the city. That volunteer attempts to order a drink using their actual ID showing they’re not of legal age.
If the volunteer receives a drink, the person serving alcohol is cited and the business is fined.
Typically, only about 3-6 businesses are cited during each check.
However, during a round of compliance checks in December 2018, 12 businesses failed their checks during a two-day period.
Then, in the first round of compliance checks in 2019, only one business was cited.
Another round was conducted this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, and only Thai Spice and Holiday Inn Express were cited.
Based on a point system, Laramie levels administrative sanctions for businesses that are caught violating alcohol-related ordinances or state statutes.
Selling alcohol to a minor earns a business 25 points and a $250 fine.
If a business earns 75 points in a 12-month period, it faces temporary suspensions of its liquor license.
The operation is grant funded with money through the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.
LPD plans to soon increase the number of compliance checks a year to 3-4.
In June, Albany County commissioners voted to transfer $60,000 from a state grant to the LPD for the police department to increase the number of compliance checks on the city’s liquor license holders and to offer ID scanners to those same license holders.
LPD police chief Dale Stalder said at the time that those scanners could either be physical scanners or a phone application that could be used by bar or restaurant staff.
However, Stalder said LPD will only support the scanner program for one year.
“It’s going to be clear that this is a pilot program for one year, and then after the first year the license holders would be responsible for either updating the software in the scanner or updating the app,” he said in June.
On Dec. 3, the Laramie City Council will vote on whether to amend its liquor license ordinances.
That change requires each server, waiter, bartender or host who comes into contact with alcohol at an establishment would be required to take alcohol serving training, such as TIPS training, within 90 days of employment per the new ordinance changes.
Additionally, the changes require liquor license holders to attend a minimum of two tavern meetings in order to renew their licenses.
-A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Laramie City Council will take a final vote on changes to its liquor license ordinances at its Dec. 17 meeting. In fact, the third reading of that ordinance change passed Dec. 3. The mistake was due to reporter error. This story was updated Dec. 13.
