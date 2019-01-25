A Thursday fire at the Mountain Cement Company's Laramie plant injured one person and caused "heavy damage" to the company's equipment, according to the Laramie Fire Department.
After receiving a report of a fire in an electrical room at the plant, a firetruck was dispatched around noon.
A press release from LFD states that "heavy smoke" was coming from the electrical room's door when crews arrived.
Mountain Cement employees had already turned off the power to the room, and LPD extinguished the fire.
The structure itself had "minimal" damage but one person was injured and transported by ambulance to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
LFD responded with three engines and two water tankers.
Thor Rasmussen, LFD's incident commander for the fire, said an electrical malfunction caused the fire.
"There was power going to some equipment, and whatever happened with the energized power caused the fire," Rasmussen said.
He said he couldn't provide more information about the specific equipment that was damaged or the severity of the injury. A senior manager for Mountain Cement did not return a Friday request for comment.
