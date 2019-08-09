A crash occurred Thursday near the intersection of 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, injuring one driver.
Laramie Police Department spokesperson Lt. Gwen Smith told the Laramie Boomerang that LPD received a call about the incident around 10 a.m.
A blue Dodge Durango was stopped at a red light in the southbound turn lane of the intersection when it was hit from behind by a gray Toyota pick-up truck.
As LPD officers arrived at the scene, a nurse who stopped at the accident was tending to the driver of the Toyota. The nurse expressed concerns the driver needed to seek medical attention, and he was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital via ambulance for an evaluation.
The driver and passenger of the Durango did not appear to be injured, Smith said.
No citations were issued, and the crash is still under investigation.
