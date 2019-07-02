A yet unidentified individual died in a head-on vehicle wreck on Snowy Range Road at the river bridge Sunday.
The first call to the Laramie Police Department concerning the accident was made at 1:59 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, both with Laramie license plates. In addition to the fatality that occurred, the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to LPD Lt. Gwen Smith.
LPD called the Wyoming Highway Patrol for accident reconstruction to assist with the investigation, Smith said.
“They’re still working on that reconstruction, so the investigation isn’t complete yet,” Smith said.
Names will not be released until the investigation is complete. Smith said she hopes the investigation will be complete in coming days.
