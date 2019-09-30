Note: A previous version of this story misidentified Wyoming Highway 230 as U.S. Highway 230.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports one person is dead and expects Wyoming Highway 230 to be closed for an “extended period of time” this afternoon after a five-vehicle crash occurred within a few hundred feet of where Lewis Road intersects the highway, close to the entrance of Harmony Elementary School.
Smoke could be seen billowing from as far away as the northern point of the Plains Lakes for multiple hours after the crash.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two commercial vehicles. There was one fatality and two serious injuries, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
One of the five vehicles included a semi-trailer carrying hay, and Beck said the truck “is on fire still” with crews “still in the process of actively trying to put that out” as of 3 p.m. Monday.
The highway is expected to be closed for “at least 3-4 hours depending on how long it takes for them to get this hay fire out,” Beck said.
“Motorists avoid the area at all possible due to the fact that it’s causing a little bit of a traffic jam,” Beck said. “People are trying to get around the crash by using county roads.”
The cause of the crash, as well as further details as to who was involved, is still under investigation.
“It’s going to probably be a pretty lengthy investigation,” Beck added.
The Boomerang will update the story as it develops.
Another tragedy, and, by pictures it appears to involve another truck headed over from the drilling on the Colorado side of the pass. It seems as though the scenario is that every time one of these vehicles ends up sunny side down on 230, it gets about 15 minutes attention and then is forgotten. This is the 4th one in so many months of which I am aware. How many is too many?
Thanks for the report. But please lookup what highways you are reporting on Highway 230 is not a "U.S. Highway" it is a state highway.
