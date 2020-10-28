LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA: Wednesday, 1:30 pm, is moved to LARAMIE PLAINSMAN PARK, 15th & Reynolds. Meet at the Park sign south of the Stadium. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
