SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Ivinson’s Physical Therapist, Claire Angele will be discussing “Physical Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease”. Please wear a mask and come ready to walk. For more information email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, outdoors in Harbon Park on N. 14th Street. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
