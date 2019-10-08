ACRES Farm Trip
By Rowan Kelly
The Communication for Change class at Laramie High School went to ACRES farm this week.
Communication for Change is a class for promoting civic responsibility and promoting a sense of being in these seemingly divided times in the United States.
The teacher for this class, Nicole Bondurant, is known at LHS for promoting social activism and justice by taking students every year to the Shepard’s Symposium at UW and teaching students about controversial topics such as war, violence, racism and genocide.
“Communication for Change is all about promoting community and your power to change things within your community whether you see community as local or global,” Bondurant said. “We also go over controversial issues and current events and the structure behind how some of those things happen.”
ACRES Student Farm is a UW student run farm that is made for growing and planting various plants and vegetables for the benefit of the Laramie community as a whole.
Communication for Change goes on a number of community service field trips during the semester, some of which are organized by the students.
“We go on some community service activities that I organize and then we also go on some that the students organize or spearhead,” Bondurant said. “So the trip to ACRES farm was one that I organized with the community and the next one will be one organized by the students which is looking like us going to the soup kitchen.”
This class also has units on various subject matters, as the class is focused on a number of different topics.
“We just finished a unit on child endangerment issues and we’re going to start on one about gender issues in a few days,” Bondurant said. “We’re also going to look at child empowerment and gender empowerment as well.”
When Communication for Change goes on these trips, it isn’t just about social issues. They also look at global impacts like economic and climate related issues.
“With ACRES farm we look at a lot of climate related issues,” Bondurant said. “We also look at the issues with food deserts in Wyoming which are a problem because people don’t get enough healthy food or any at all.”
As far as the process of setting up one of these field trips, it is actually quite simple.
“I call various community service groups in Laramie and offer our service as a class to them,” Bondurant said. “Most of the time they say yes!”
Communication for Change is a semester long class that has four to five community service trips in the duration of the semester.
Bondurant teaches this class every year and makes it fun and interesting while being relatively serious.
Bondurant teaches many different classes ranging from regular English to communication for change.
LHS Pottery Class
By Caden Ourada
The Laramie High School pottery class is favored by many students because they get to create what they want and have fun while doing it.
“I took this class because art interests me and I think it’s really cool to make 3d art,” Maya Stahl said.
Many students choose this class because it lets them relieve stress and have fun.
“I took this class to try a different form of art, drawing and painting tends to frustrate me due to my shaking,” Bennett Hamel said.
The pottery teacher is Rebecca Watson. she always tries to help the students with anything and tries to make things fun.
“Ms. Watson is really nice and she’s super chill and gives you freedom about what you want to make in her class so that everyone can have fun and do what interests them,” Stahl said.
Many of the students like the way Watson teaches because she lets them take their time creating and trying to perfect something.
“Ms. Watson is super laid back and demonstrates every technique super well, I like that she often starts conversations with us while we work,” Hamel said. “I love how relaxed the class is and finishing a piece is awesome.”
Most say that the class makes them feel relaxed.
“I like that the class lets you express your creativity and gives you freedom in what you want to make,” Stahl said.
Right now students in class are freely allowed to make anything they want. It usually takes three weeks for them to finish their project.
“My favorite thing so far is throwing pots because even though it’s discouraging because it’s difficult to get right at first, but when you get the hang of it, it is really fun to work on,” Stahl said.
Right now in the class they are working on throwing and making coil pots but they are given time because it is new to them.
“The length of work time all depends on the project and the details that I plan on doing. I had one pot that took 2 days and another fairly small pot that took a week and a half to make, so it all depends,” Hamel said.
Before projects they think about what they make and most of the people in the class are perfectionists and want it to be great.
“Typically, I envision what I want the piece to look like before I start. When I have a solid idea, I take my time to create that pot I have envisioned. Once it’s been fired I pick my colors and glaze it,” Hamel said.
Wind Walkers seeks to provide students with opportunities
By Andromeda Erikson
The Wind Walkers are a new club at Laramie High School that first met last school year in the spring.
The club is a chapter of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES).
According to a handout from the club, AISES is “a national, nonprofit organization focused on substantially increasing the representation of American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, First Nations and other indigenous peoples of North America in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies and careers.”
Linda Temte says she began the group “so that people can see that there’s so many careers out there and there’s so many opportunities out there.”
AISES provides student members with many academic opportunities like scholarships and internships.
Temte is one of the club’s sponsors and Jacob Greenlee is the other sponsor as AISES requires at least one science teacher to be a part of their clubs.
“I like the students to kind of drive it,” Temte said. “I’m just there as a sponsor.”
The club meets Wednesdays during lunch in Room 2011.
“This club is open to anyone,” Temte said.
Temte is concerned that when people hear AISES, she thinks it limits their group.
Despite the AISES label, she emphasizes that participation in the group is not exclusively for American Indians or people interested in science and engineering fields.
The club is in its early stages, but they hope to eventually go on field trips and participate in larger AISES events.
“We’re still at the beginnings and trying to figure out what direction we want to go,” Temte said.
Temte also said she wants to meet with other groups including those at the University of Wyoming or maybe some in Colorado.
She added that there is a club at the University of Wyoming which she hoped to get in contact with called Keepers of the Fire.
The Wind Walkers also have plans to go on a field trip to some BLM land where there are tipi rings.
She said their focus right now is building community in the group and recruiting new members.
“No matter what your background is, no matter what your heritage, we want people to be proud of that,” Temte said.
The group voted to name themselves the Wind Walkers.
“We’re a strong people and we’ve withstood a lot in history, throughout history and time, and we’re going to keep walking,” Temte said.
The Wind Walkers are the only high school AISES club in Wyoming outside of the Wind River Indian Reservation.
“We’re in region 1 which is like Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho,” Temte said.
Temte had to go through a long process and application to start an AISES club.
“It was months later. I didn’t hear from them and then finally, I got an email that said that we had become a chapter.”
The Wind Walkers are a pre-college group, but AISES also offers professional and college programs including one at UW.
Pro-Start Taco Johns Competition
By Zane Tillman
Laramie High School Culinary Arts classes will be participating in a competition the next two weeks that could lead to college scholarships.
“The Taco John’s competition is a scholarship competition for all Wyoming culinary arts students, and it is usually for advanced classes. Each year they have a different theme or specific menu item they are looking for. This year, they are targeting high school students, looking for a menu item that the competitors think their peers would like,” Culinary arts instructor Kallie Poncelow said.
The Taco John’s “Iron Taco” competition is accepting submissions for menu items through Oct. 20. The LHS’s cooking classes have already started the process of creating their menu item submission.
The top six teams will be announced on Oct. 24.
These teams will participate in Round Two in Cheyenne on Nov. 21, where judges will evaluate the teams’ menu items, while also listening to the information they give about nutrition, affordability, and how they came up with the item.
Taco John’s will also provide a $500 scholarship to each participant on the winning team and $250 to the runner-up team.
The menu item also plays another role in the scholarship because each participant from the winning team gets paid a dividend of the revenue from their menu item for the year that that item is available.
While this competition is not limited to the ProStart classes, almost every high school across the state has a ProStart class, so they usually make up a good part of the participants.
ProStart is an international organization that trains students that usually want to go into cooking professionally. The program certifies them in more advanced techniques that are recognized nationally across the board.
ProStart teaches students techniques like how to break down a chicken, mother sauces and knife cuts, which all culminates to a state event.
“Students compete in a baking, culinary arts and restaurant management competition, where if they win in those areas they go to nationals and compete in Washington D.C. against other international ProStart classes,” Poncelow said.
While LHS’ team has never won the Iron Taco Competition, they have done fairly well in the past and they should have a good chance this year.
“Our team placed 4th last year, and since this is the 2nd year I’ve taught ProStart, were hoping we can get in the top three and have the opportunity to win it,” Poncelow said.
Prostart is an example of the versatility and applicability of classes at LHS, and how they can help prepare students for the future and encourage their interests and dreams.
On top of there being scholarship opportunities involved, this competition is also a fun and constructive way to influence the community through food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.