Adult Spanish Classes at LHS
By Jay Marii Robinson
Spanish classes for adults are being held after school hours at Laramie High School. These classes are beginning level.
LHS Spanish teachers Brittany Welch and Carlos Salas teach the classes.
The classes started Sept. 26 and go for 10 weeks in total, ending in November, which concludes the first semester of the class.
Classes are held every Thursday at 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The second semester starts in January and ends in April with the specific dates yet to be established.
Adults will learn many skills including conversing in Spanish, learning nouns and verbs, correct pronunciation of Spanish words, expanding their vocabulary and much more.
“They acquire Spanish, they have fun, they get a break from their kids, they get to socialize with other fun adults, including me and Profe Salas,” Welch said.
Some of the activities that adults participate in are reading Spanish novels, being interviewed and responding in Spanish, as well as trying to tell others about themselves in Spanish.
The classes are taught using the Comprehensible Input Language Acquisition approach.
In Comprehensible Input Language Acquisition, students are spoken to in simple Spanish phrases.
Even though students may not understand every word, it is profitable if they are able to understand the overall message conveyed. This approach allows students to acquire a language naturally rather than consciously.
“The goal of the adult Spanish class is to allow students to acquire as much Spanish as possible in the 20 weeks of instruction that we provide,” Welch said.
Another goal that Welch and Salas have for the classes is to help parents who have children participating in the Dual Language Immersion program.
The Dual Language Immersion program is a program where students learn academics in a partner language. This means that students will learn in Spanish at school for part of the day. However, during the rest of the day, they will learn in English.
Through these Spanish classes, adults will be better equipped to help their children develop both languages as well as help the child with their homework. And though these classes are meant for adults, any age is welcome to participate.
Free child care is also provided during the class. Children are looked after by a hired childcare provider.
“And they have a cart that they take that has toys and Play-Doh and coloring stuff,” Welch said.
About 15-20 adults attend currently however the class continues to grow.
To get more information about the Spanish classes, adults are encouraged to speak with Welch or Salas.
Adults are also encouraged to speak to Scott James, director of state and federal programs.
Additional information is provided at acsd1.org. by looking on the official Spring Creek Elementary website or the Indian Paintbrush Elementary website.
Adults do not need to register however they must sign in at the class.
21st Century Learner
By Rece Ziegler
The 21st Century Learner class at Laramie High School is finishing up a unit on Pearl Harbor this week.
“We took an in-depth look at the attack at Pearl Harbor,” teacher Kyle Stucky said. “We had kids research pilots, naval officers, civilians, and nurses from both sides of the conflict.”
They try to gain perspective of both sides of the attack from US civilians and Japanese doctors, as well as the soldiers and sailors that were affected.
“We had a simulation that went along with that where kids were put with the task of trying to escape, the ship was rocking, and they were trying to escape an area they’ve been to a million times,” Stucky said.
These simulations give students an idea of how it really was in the boats and on land at the attack and tries to get the students to recognize what people were going through.
“I think the goal for us is for kids to get an experience, more so than just learning, and gain that experience. At the same time, I think it allows them to feel empathy for individuals who were greatly affected. We had a whole world affected by this global conflict, and that’s a big reason for us to have them gain a deeper understanding and feel that empathy,” Stucky said.
These sorts of projects help students to understand not only what other people felt in the attack but also those right up close working and helping.
“Our big one will be our D-Day simulation, and we will have to tackle it on a day we can get outside. We certainly use the area around us and the hills to kind of simulate to the kids the challenges that our soldiers had on the landing of D-Day, and taking a fortified fixed position and battling uphill,” Stucky said. “And of course, all that’s done after we have taken a look at the history side of it.”
This simulation also shows what both sides of the conflict were like for soldiers and medics and other people helping with the attack.
“We’ll watch Band of Brothers, we’ll watch Saving Private Ryan so they can get a good idea of what this amphibious landing was all about, and then experience it on top of the classroom, and get a chance to somewhat simulate it,” Stucky said.
The class does many of these simulations to help understand what life was like back then and in these situations.
“The title ‘21st Century Learner’ basically refers to the delivery of our material trying to reach the student in the 21st century,” Stucky said. “The class is not a traditional social studies class, with a lot of sit and get, a lot of lectures. The class is a World War II class, and we use video games, simulations, oral histories, guest speakers, hands on type of activities to try and reach our students with that content.
Laramie Youth Council
By Rowan Kelly
The Laramie Youth Council had a number of pitches to the Laramie City Council this last week.
The Council is a collection of high school students that are accepted into a group specifically built for the betterment of youth in Laramie.
One member by the name of Owen Reese stated that the city council backs the Laramie youth council to its fullest extent and is funded by the city.
“Laramie Youth Council is a collection of high schoolers that come together to kind of advise the city to work on projects meant for bettering the community and the youth of Laramie specifically,” Reese said. “It’s really a way of getting youth involved and giving them a voice that they may or may not have had before.”
Laramie Youth Council meets every Thursday at six in the evening at the city hall building.
This building is best characterized by the odd placement of a large metal crocodile in the very front clearly visible from Grand Avenue.
Another member of Laramie Youth Council named Layla Johnson described a typical night at a Laramie Youth Council meeting.
“We usually meet on Thursdays at the city council building at six in the evening,” Johnson said. “Our meetings are usually pretty informal. However, we try and have a structured agenda and items to talk as well as our projects and things we’re working on.”
Laramie Youth Councils work on several different projects centered in Laramie with the impacts focused on the community as a whole.
“Usually we try and aim for projects that are youth focused or that would have an impact on Laramie,” Johnson said. “People usually come to us with pitches and we decide if we want to take it on. We take into consideration whether or not it’s youth focused or what the impact would be to the Laramie community.”
Some of the City Council men and women work with the Laramie Youth Council to create bills to pass on to the City Council.
City Council member Brian Harrington has worked with Youth Council member Owen Reese to create a plastic bag tax of ten cents for all the stores in Laramie.
“Owen gets the lions share of the credit for the pitch, he did most of the heavy lifting,” Harrington said. “We met and he sort of showed me what he was working on and told me what his intentions were and I just gave him feedback.”
The Laramie City Council also works with the Youth Council to get things done in and around Laramie.
“It’s always a little unclear what happens at City Council meetings because most people forget there even is a city council,” Harrington said. “With the Youth Council we bring in young people and they learn about City Council and how it works so that they can try and change things in their community.”
Youth Council is a council of youth that meet every Thursday to try and better the Laramie community with their best effort.
Scholarship Workshop
By Finley O’Connor
Laramie High School is offering an essay scholarship workshop to help students improve their writing for scholarship applications.
Bryon Lee, a counselor at LHS, talks about how the workshop is beneficial for students.
The point of the workshop is that many of the bigger scholarships require an essay to apply for them.
LHS wants to give students the opportunity to improve their essays so they can have a better chance of getting the scholarship.
“People that have high GPAs, decent or great ACT scores are going to apply for the big scholarships. But so is everyone else. The essays are one of the most important things that help set you apart from the other high achievers,” Lee said.
Scholarships carry a lot of importance for many students.
Some families can’t afford to put their kids through college, and scholarships are one of the only ways these kids can go to college without being in major debt.
“We want to help students understand how important these essays really are, and that it’s not something you can just do the night before. They are really interesting topics, and they should be thought provoking to a reader who doesn’t know you. And you have to create something that really makes you stand out over another person who has a similar GPA and ACT score,” Lee said.
Lee thinks that this workshop is very beneficial for students because it gives them an opportunity to ask questions.
LHS offers the workshop on Tuesdays and Thursdays through October. A lot of these major scholarships have a deadline of the first part of November.
“It is most relevant for seniors, but if a junior or sophomore who’s thinking about this wants to come, they should because there are a lot of good information and questions that can be answered. It would help prepare a junior for next year because they could see the kind of timelines they have to work with, and what kinds of essays they will be expected to write,” Lee says.
Lee’s main goal is to see students earn these scholarships and get the money. He also likes to see students get excited about life after high school.
Along with that, he likes to read the essays and hear about the unique things that students have done.
Despite all the positive things that the workshop has to offer, Lee thinks there could be a couple things to improve it.
“The downfalls to it are that we should have started sooner. We could also make the change and offer it during school because our first one only had two participants, and I want to see more students take advantage of this workshop,” Lee said.
The overall goal of this workshop is for students to get scholarships.
Lee also wants these students to encourage other people to join so more people can get scholarship money.
All students need for the workshop is to have a desire to learn how to write better essays.
