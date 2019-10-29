LHS NHS Hosts Bake Sale
Laramie High School’s National Honor Society hosted bake sales last Thursday at the choir concert and this Tuesday at the orchestra concert.
“We’re a service organization and we’re a club. So, we don’t have any funds, and we have to do fundraisers,” club co-sponsor Donna Solverud said.
At the fundraisers, NHS members sold their own baked goods such as bread, muffins, cinnamon rolls and cookies.
The purpose of the bake sale was to raise money for the upcoming induction of NHS’ new members next Tuesday.
“They [inductees] get little National Honor Society pins that they can wear on their letter jackets or whatever, and so we have to raise money for those,” Solverud said.
The club’s other sponsor is Andrea Wilkison.
They meet once a month on Mondays at lunch, but NHS isn’t accepting any more students this school year.
The club only accepts new members once a year. Only sophomores, juniors and seniors can apply.
Because of the organization’s focus on student achievement and community engagement, NHS has strict policies about qualifications for students who want to join the group.
“National Honor Society is a national organization for students who have GPAs of 3.5 or better. They have to apply to get into the organization. They have to be well rounded students. They have to do things in the community, be involved in different activities in school and be of good character,” Solverud said.
Membership in NHS also has benefits for students who want to attend college after high school.
“It’s a national organization that helps those kids with scholarships to college, and it basically looks really good on your college resume,” Solverud said.
Each member of NHS needs to record eight hours of individual community service work throughout the year.
Working the bake sale counts towards their community service hours.
Other activities that can be recorded as community service hours include helping out at senior homes and helping people move, clean houses or do yard work.
“Any kind of service that you can do for others counts towards that,” Solverud said.
NHS members must also participate in one collective community service project each year with each member of the club pitching in on whatever that project may be.
LHS’s chapter of NHS is still working to decide what their project will be for this year.
The group also recently picked their officers.
They elected Arundathi Nair, Alhena Islam, Corinne Buss and Ruby Novogrodsky.
“It’s a student led organization, so the organization is only as strong as our leaders are,” Solverud said.
NHS hosts national and regional events, but LHS’s chapter hasn’t had the necessary funds to attend these events.
The nationwide organization first began in 1921.
DECA
Laramie High School DECA competed in the Fall Marketing and Entrepreneurship Conference (MEC) on Oct. 21 in Casper, Wyo.
MEC is a way for DECA members to practice and prepare for state competition.
There the students competed in entrepreneurship and marketing role play games and tests.
Chapters of DECA from across the state participated alongside sister club FBLA. Wyoming DECA has a total of 12 state chapters.
Rowan Kelly of LHS was in attendance.
“It was an amazing experience,” Kelly said.
MEC provided an opportunity for students to practice and prepare for state competition.
This was more than just a practice round.
“Many students from Laramie High School won medals,” Kelly said. “LHS went prepared, and it really showed. Some of the other school just go for the experience, LHS goes to win.”
Kelly competed in restaurant and hospitality, but there are a diverse range of events to compete to include finance, hospitality and tourism, marketing and business management and administration.
FBLA is another school club that practices business preparation. DECA is more focused on marketing, while FBLA is focused on leadership.
There were many different conferences that the students could attend. Workshops like “Who Wants to be an Entrepreneur?” and “Personal Finance: An Epic Formula for Financial Success” taught students about how to build a business, and how to manage personal finances.
Eddie Slowikowski gave the keynote speech. His speech, “The Best Version of YOU” worked towards getting people comfortable with themselves.
Kelly describes the speech as an, “awe inspiring performance. Truly, I can use what I learned from this speech to grow as a person, and as a leader.”
MEC took place at The Parkway Plaza in Casper. The Parkway Plaza commonly hosts school conferences like DECA and FBLA.
DECA State will take place in mid-February. This competition will determine which students and chapters will go to nationals.
At state, each student will compete in a verity of fields or subjects.
LHS DECA is one of the largest chapters in the state, with around 40 members. This active group of students has a strong history of outperforming other chapters.
National competition will take place in the last week of April 2020.
The host city is Orlando.
DECA, is a club designed to encourage students to research business, marketing and entrepreneurship.
Students must research and develop business focused strategies to compete in conference, state and national competitions.
The competition is in two parts, a test and role play simulation. Student take a 100 question multiple choice test. This test directly relates to a student’s chosen field of competition.
Then students participate in a role play scenario. They are given a prompt and allowed a brief preparation before presenting the plan to a panel of judges.
These competitions teach students about research, preparation, public speaking and much more.
Students of DECA often pursue careers in things such as business or marketing. This club has outstanding results in preparing students for such careers.
Mamma Mia
Laramie High School Theater is putting on a production of “Mamma Mia” on Nov. 14-16.
The play is put on by the Musical Theatre 2 class. Each year, they produce a play in the fall and the spring.
This year, many members are excited about getting to act in “Mamma Mia.”
“Every spring, Mr. Hancey decides on the shows we will do for the next year, and then he announces them one morning before school in the theater. A lot of students were really excited about “Mamma Mia” because it’s a really popular show,” student Braylen Bleak said.
Bleak, a junior at LHS, has been in theater for three years.
She received the role of Tanya for the fall play and is excited for the performance experience.
Bleak said that each year brings a different challenge, and she is excited for this year’s theater shows.
There have been changes in the way the plays are choreographed. Bleak has been a part of the choreography process in the past, but this year there is more responsibility for her.
“Last fall, we had a student choreographer from UW who was the head of it, but this year, there’s just three of us choreographing the show by ourselves,” Bleak said.
Bleak has previous dance experience, along with the other choreographers for the show.
The theater productions require a wide variety of experience from students.
Not only do they need students to perform, but also for technology, backstage, set building and costumes.
Finley O’Connor, a junior at LHS, is a part of the tech team for theater. O’Connor helps the performers with their rehearsals and during the show.
“On most days, I run music. If the class is practicing their dancing or singing, I’ll help run the music for it,” O’Connor said.
She works alongside seven other students on tech for theater. O’Connor also noted how she is helping build some set pieces with the group.
When the show gets closer, theater students will have to come to Saturday and evening practice, to finish everything up and make the show performance ready.
“When we start our Saturday work days, and night rehearsals, it gets a lot more fun, because you just get to be with the people a lot more and it gets more exciting,” O’Connor said.
Spending a lot of time together can cause issues for some, but for the theater group, it’s fun to get to know their classmates better and is exciting to prepare for the show.
“We’re like a big family and it’s been pretty good. We’ve all been getting along,” Bleak said.
O’Connor thinks this year’s show will be a fun and exciting show.
“I think this show is going to be a really fun one just because it’s an upbeat show, it has a lot of good music, and I think it will be a really fun one to do,” O’Connor said.
Many people know the story of “Mamma Mia” and are happy to see the high school put on this play.
Ecology Fish Shocking
On Oct. 9, the ecology class at Laramie High School took a fishing trip to the Laramie River.
Ecology studies the relations of organisms to one another and their environment. The class is taught by Brian Spicer, who also teaches biology.
“We go out with Dr. Rayhill from the University of Wyoming,” Spicer said. “He and his graduate students show us how they do fish sampling. Which means collect fish to help them with their studying.”
On this trip, graduate students can express to LHS students what they are passionate about while doing requirements for their degree.
“Our approach is, the students have been learning about how the streams work, the food chains and food webs,” Spicer said. “Worms, leaches, insects everything we classify as fish food, so we go out and study that but to go to the next level of the food chain Dr. Rayhill brings nets and what is called electro shocking to the river. They electroshock the fish and the students net them.”
This trip allows students to have an interactive and fun alternative to just reading about it in a textbook. It allows more questions and curiosity for students and allows them to see firsthand the diversity in environments and different lifestyles of certain organisms.
“The system they have is called a backpack electro shocker,” Spicer said, “It’s got the battery encased. Then it has a positive electrode that they have this wand that they can turn electricity on that has a negative end that’s a cable that dangles in the water so that it completes the circuit. What that does it it’s a mild electrical shock sent in the water and the fish will react by twitching its muscles uncontrollably and turning them upside down and them we net them and catch the fish.”
A mild electrical current stuns all the fish in a 5 feet radius that turns them upside down and makes them easy to catch. Students had to wear gloves and were in the water catching the fish while they surfaced. The electrical current was not high enough for students to feel.
“The main goal was to show them the biodiversity or the variety of fish in the stream,” Spicer said. “And to kind of surprise them as to what size of fish are in the stream. Students are surprised that there are even fish in the stream at all but also that some of them are 22 inches long. We ended up finding nine of the 11 species. The other aspect of this class is that hey, the stream’s there and its healthy maybe we should think about taking care of it too.”
This class also focuses on encouraging students to take care of other life form communities.
Due to the weather turning cold, trips will not be planned until the spring semester.
