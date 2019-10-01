Engineering class learns process
By Michael Chione
The Laramie High School engineering class is beginning to immerse themselves in the engineering world and learning how to use a design process which will help them as they work through projects like professional engineers.
The students have recently finished an inventions and innovations presentation where they find inventions already in use today or in the past and find interesting facts and do presentations on them.
“One of our groups of students did the multiplane camera which is what the Disney movie studio used,” LHS teacher Ariana Eicke said. “They could have multiple layers of pictures, the background in the back and have snow white in the front and depending on how they moved the planes it would look like a camera moving around her.”
This was among other presentations done by the students which show many inventions that have progressed technology.
The students will also have guest speakers from the University of Wyoming and surrounding engineering companies.
The past year they had a guest speaker from the University who is in the petroleum engineering field, which is a growing discipline as many students go from high school to petroleum engineer because there is a good amount of money involved.
“We will try to get work with the University engineering students and possibly get Trihydro to come talk,” Eicke said.
Students agreed that it’s always nicer hearing someone who has chosen engineering for a career to offer better insight to the real world.
In the Principles of Engineering taught by Jenny Taufa, the students learn about different disciplines and get a taste of each discipline all the way from aerospace engineering to telecommunications engineering.
Taufa began the year having students figure out what past students had built and what their projects do.
To start their process, the students will be reverse engineering everyday objects from flashlights, to utility knives, pens and even marble sorters.
“The reverse engineering process allows students to take what actual engineers have come up with and figure out how it mechanically works,” Eicke said. “Then they must do a presentation on their findings and 3D model the object in a program called Inventor similar to AutoCAD.”
The students will have learned how to use Inventor previously in the past weeks to prepare them for what they will see and assist them in their work.
The process of designing their own projects is used by a non-profit organization called Project Lead the Way (PLTW) this helps schools across the United States use a similar teaching system.
The students begin with basic projects in the first class which is Intro to Engineering and Design then they move on if they choose to the more advance classes such as principles of Engineering.
The next step for students is they can connect with the University of Wyoming professors and work with them on projects with the help of Eicke and Taufa, even touring the facilities.
Ag. Mechanics Plasma Cutter
By Bridger Michaud
Laramie High School’s Agriculture Mechanics students begin their unit this week on plasma cutting and metal working.
The Ag. Mechanics classes at LHS are beginning their hands-on projects based around metal working. Both experienced as well as new students on the subject are leading off the year with new projects.
The class is taught by Brian Coxbill.
First-time Ag. students are beginning their lessons on the subject, and they have been working on simple welding projects such as spot welding and connecting small materials.
The small projects are helping these students grasp the concepts of welding and working with new materials.
Experienced students have been assigned projects such as a swing set that is currently being worked on by multiple students in the classroom.
Projects in the classroom help students gain experience, but they don’t always benefit just the students. Students in the past have also put their mechanical skills to work by building materials for the community.
Plasma cutters used in the classroom create accurate cuts through metal using plasma, helping metal workers have more precise working materials. Plasma cutters in the classroom are both handheld and built into their in-shop computer numerical control (CNC) machine.
The CNC machine is controlled by computer displays designed by students, and accurately replicated in materials by the machine.
The CNC machine is typically used in advanced projects that require very accurate materials.
LHS offers multiple other elective classes on subjects such as this.
The high school gives students opportunities to participate in auto shop and woodshop.
Multiple students in the high school have taken auto shop to learn more about the different aspects of vehicles and their engine systems. Students have learned about subjects such as electrical and fuel injection systems.
Joel Boucher teaches both Auto and advanced woodshop in the high school.
Within all mechanical classrooms safety is a big priority, and throughout the beginning of the year all classes are focused on learning the basics of safety.
Banned Book Month
By Owen Reese
September is Laramie High School’s Banned Book Month (BBM).
BBM is a program that brings awareness to controversial novels.
Banned books are novels that some schools, school districts or states have found to spread a certain message.
For example, the “Harry Potter” series was banned from a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee. These books were seen to support sorcery, a concept that went against the teachings of that religious school.
Nationally, BBM is only a week-long celebration of the freedom to read, and of Americans freedom of speech guaranteed under the first amendment. This takes place from Sep 22-28.
LHS has extended this celebration to the full month of September in hopes of bringing more awareness to controversial novels, and to encourage more reading amongst high school students.
BBM is directed through the American Library Association (ALA). This organization works to “provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services.”
“They promote information justice and equality across the country,” LHS librarian Reesa Florom said. “They are very in favor of allowing people and especially not disallowing people the right to read whatever they would like to read.”
This means that the ALA is an advocacy group, amongst other things, for the freedom of expression through books.
The ALA has a long track record of promoting readership across diverse and economically impoverished communities.
The LHS library has a wide selection of novels ranging from historical nonfiction, to science fiction and everything in between.
Novels such as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Harry Potter” and other controversial books are available for check out at the LHS library.
The Albany School district has very progressive regulations on novels, “which means no regulations,” LHS librarian Stephenie Cossairt said. “Albany County School District has never banned any particular book...we simply leave it up to the parents to decide what books students should or should not read.”
On display at LHS library are a small collection of controversial novels, all of which have been previously or currently banned in the Country.
This display shows browsers how common and how many books have been restricted to minors across the nation.
Books across the nation have been banned because of differing reasons.
Books such as “The Grapes of Wrath” were banned because it was seen to promote Marxist values.
Other books such as children’s stories like “The Lorax” have been banned because they are seen as political commentary.
As part of LHS’s celebration of BBM, the library is hosting a friendly competition.
“We are trying to get kids to read as many [books] as possible that are on this year’s list of banned books,” Florom said. “At the end of the year there will be a prize for the student who reads the most books.”
This prize is a reward for students who are actively exposing themselves to controversial and differing perspectives through novels.
Rosin up your bow: Wyoming String Clinic
By Danielle Besler
Laramie High School orchestra students will be participating in the yearly Wyoming State String Clinic Nov. 3-5 in Casper, Wyo.
State string clinic is offered to orchestra students who have been selected by the conductor based on their work effort and level of musicianship.
This event is held yearly. It allows students who have contributed to their orchestra to go more than once if deserved.
“I am a senior and this will be my second time going to state string clinic. I have played for roughly ten years, and this opportunity for me to go again is exciting because it allows me to further my interests in orchestra since I am able to see an orchestra on a larger scale compared to LHS,” Zavria Brizuela said. “Also, because I get to work with others who participate and contribute as much as I do.”
Students are able and encouraged to develop group skills to further them in different symphonies.
Over the span of three days, orchestra students from around Wyoming will be put into groups where they work on pieces that will be performed on the last day.
Wyoming State String Clinic brings in guest conductors to conduct the groups with pieces the students prepared beforehand.
Rehearsal on the first and second day will be for more than four hours. The third day is when final critiques happen leading to the concert that concludes the event.
Groups A and B are characterized by A being chamber, and B being concert. Students who are attending string clinic are put into groups chosen by their conductor.
“We have a new conductor, Mrs. Lyford, who took the place of Mrs. McCoy this year. This allowed us in a way to show our skills to a new conductor. This gave many opportunities leaving an unbiased decision held by Mrs. Lyford,” Brizuela said.
New students for a conductor to judge leads to expectations but also surprises on the abilities held by the orchestra students.
Wyoming State String Clinic allows opportunities to be in a larger group, contributing and learning with others.
“I gain the experience of what a symphony can feel like, as there are a few long rehearsals and a need to practice a lot on your own. I also gain the experience of playing with a large group of people I don’t know well and may have not played with before,” Brizuela said.
The Laramie High School Orchestra is limited to the number of students that participate in the orchestra. Three classes are offered, consisting of freshman, concert and chamber.
Each of these classes consist of no more than 15 students. Even though the concerts produced by these groups results in them all playing a piece together. It is in no comparison to the size of string clinic.
