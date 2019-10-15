Juniors and sophomores to take the PSAT next week
By Andromeda Erikson
On Wednesday, Laramie High School students in the tenth and eleventh grade who registered for the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) will be taking the test.
Each year in the fall, this test is offered to LHS students.
Bryon Lee, one of the counselors who helps organize the PSAT, recommends the test for students who are “serious about going to college.”
“It’s a test that’s offered for both sophomores and juniors. With sophomores, it’s more of a practice test, where with juniors it becomes more of a practical test which then could set them up to be finalists for the National Merit Scholarship competition,” Lee said.
Students who would still like to register for the test should see Pam Fisher in the counseling office by the end of the week to sign up.
The PSAT takes about three hours to complete and costs $17 for each student to take.
Students will take the PSAT in the wrestling room.
Out of the 70 test packets the school receives each year for the test, 50 students have already signed up for this year’s PSAT.
The number will likely go up as students continue to sign up this week.
The layout of the test is very similar to the SAT.
The subjects tested are the same, however the SAT is scored on a different scale, intended to be more difficult and slightly longer than the PSAT.
The test is also known as the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) because juniors who plan to attend college after their senior year can use their scores to qualify for the National Merit Scholarship.
“If awarded, it could get you tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships, and it could also put you on the radar for major colleges,” Lee said.
Students’ scores must be above a certain mark to qualify for the scholarship.
“It does look good if we get multiple national merit scholars, and historically at Laramie High school, we do get anywhere from two to eight every year,” Lee said.
The PSAT can be helpful for students who want to prepare for tests such as the ACT because it shows them what a standardized college entrance exam looks like.
“It gives you the whole feeling from marking bubbles with a number two pencil to truly just sitting in a chair for almost four hours,” Lee said.
While the PSAT is technically a preparatory test for the SAT, LHS does not offer the SAT.
“We offer the PSAT because it opens up the National Merit Scholarship realm to students, but because most western schools/colleges look for the ACT, and because that’s one that our state pays for your junior year, we don’t really see the need to do the SAT,” Lee said.
Because it is a preparatory test, the stakes are lower.
“If you were to score terrible on it, they don’t care about those scores. Now they do care if you score really well,” Lee said.
DECA MEC Competition
By George Yost
Later this month, Laramie High School’s DECA chapter will attend their first competition of the academic year.
The competition, set to take place on Oct. 21 in Casper, Wyo. is a marketing and entrepreneurship conference called MEC.
A majority of DECA’s members are going, with 24 members expected to attend out of the 35-36 members in the club.
“Hopefully most students competing at MEC from Laramie, especially the advanced students, will receive a high achieving award for scoring beyond a certain point both on their role plays and multiple-choice tests; last year we did so I hope to continue that,” senior Alhena Islam said.
The conference marks the first competition for LHS’s DECA chapter and will act as a sort of introductory event familiarizing novice students with how competition works.
In addition, it will give returning students an opportunity to shake of the dust and get back into competition.
This year's MEC will consist of both competition and workshops for students to participate in according to Islam, who is a state DECA officer and helped organize the event.
“We will have a training which is basically for public speaking and mostly for the novice students, just teaching them how to do role plays better as its their first competition and for advanced students we will have more public speaking and general leadership skills practice,” Islam said.
Typically, at a DECA competition students can compete in four different categories which are marketing, finance, business management and hospitality / tourism.
The actual competition consists of a 100-question multiple choice test, which students have 90 minutes to complete, and a role play in which students have 10 minutes to respond to five questions about a theoretical scenario and then present it to a group of judges.
Students are then scored on how well they do on the test and their response and public speaking skills during their role play.
However, at MEC students will complete the test beforehand and are given the role play scenario before they arrive so they will have extra time to analyze it and come up with a solution.
The extra time decreases the stress of competing for the first time and instead allows new students to focus on how competition works and improving. In addition, novice students will be given role plays which are less complex and judges will score them less harshly and give them direct feedback on their performance.
“It's really nerve-racking to go up to a judge for the first time and talk about your ideas and have them judge you based on your ideas and public speaking in general, but I have definitely improved over time,” Islam said.
In addition, students at MEC will only be competing in marketing and entrepreneurship.
Last year the club tried to integrate more practice during their meetings by transitioning to evening meetings where students could practice and even do mock competitions with less experienced members.
The extra practice has allowed members this year to be much more prepared for competition.
I&E Videos
By Fiona Mobley
The councilors and teachers involved in making the I&E videos are trying to make a greater Laramie High School community.
The I&E videos gave the students something they could all talk about or even complain about.
“One of the goals that we try to do is build culture and community within our school. We wanted to find a way to make it so that interactions with students are first of all more engaging and secondly brought us together as a school,” Danielle Halsey said.
Halsey also added how even though the videos were hard to make and took a long time they are a lot of fun to make.
“It’s kind of cool to put yourself in a different mindset, like I’m not Mrs. Halsey during that time, I get to be Salli Hami and just be a total fool,” Halsey said. “It’s kind of fun to let students see you be goofy, because then I think in a lot of ways, we give them permission to be a little goofy every once in a while.”
Each video, the teachers are trying something new so that the students stay engaged and want to keep watching the videos and how the group plans on making story arcs for each of the characters like Halsey’s character wanting to move on to a bigger news caster station.
“Our priorities are entertainment first, involving students and then information so information is a part of it but [not the main part],” Uitterdyk said.
The teachers and counselors meet several times before each Wednesday Update is played.
These meetings are a planning meeting where Uitterdyk comes with a script and the group decides what they want in their videos which takes about one hour and 30 minutes to two hours.
Then the group has a meeting where they just film which is approximately another two hours during various class periods and after school.
Finally, Uitterdyk takes three to four hours just editing the videos.
Last year, the videos were made in the hall of fame room where a green screen had been put up but this year the green screen has been moved to the counseling office encouraging more students and teachers to participate.
To make the videos, Uitterdyk uses a combination of iMovie on his personal MacBook, Final Cut Pro and Motion.
When the idea was first being created, Uitterdyk looked up a goofy name word generator and gave the sheet to the group which then marked it up and chose their characters. Halsey’s name was chosen for her since she was originally a substitute for Laura McKain.
The teachers involved are planning on doing a video once a month to be shown during I&E.
At the end of the year, the group hopes to have a video of just bloopers for the students to enjoy but also other videos about upcoming events like a video only on prom.
The Red Sand Project at Laramie High School
By Victoria Randall
The Laramie High School Z Club filled the sidewalk cracks in front of the high school with red sand to bring awareness to and take action against human trafficking.
The Red Sand Project was created by a New York City Artist, Molly Gochman, to bring awareness to the 40.3 million people in the world who are in slavery. Forms of slavery include human trafficking, sex trafficking and child trafficking.
People all over the globe have participated in the Red Sand Project by filling cracks with sand and creating other earth works also filled with sand.
These creations get people's attention and the jarring red sand is a reminder of all the people in slavery around the world.
Over a million people have participated in the Red Sand Projects in all 50 states and in 70 countries around the world.
Human trafficking became illegal in the United States in 2000 but there are still between 18,000 and 20,000 cases every year. About 300,000 children are at risk in the United States.
Human trafficking was highest in Mexico and the Philippines in 2018.
25 percent of those in human trafficking are children and 81 percent are involved in forced labor.
The Labor International Organization (LIO) estimated that human trafficking and forced labor is a $150-billion industry around the world.
Over a hundred goods from 75 countries were made by forced labor and child labor.
Every one out of seven runaways are susceptible to child trafficking. About 80 percent of these come from foster homes or social services.
One in five homeless youth in the United States are victims to human trafficking.
Individuals can take action or learn more by visiting redsandproject.org or freedomunited.org.
Molly Gochman, creator of the Red Sand Project, wanted people to see the reality of the world.
She created the Red Sand Project in 2014 because many people around the world have no idea how many people are at risk to human trafficking.
The Red Sand on sidewalks and roadways increases public awareness. She provides the tools people need to spread awareness.
The Red Sand Project is partnered with Freedom United.
Freedom United is an organization that educates and equips millions of supporters to make changes that bring people out of slavery and protects children from human trafficking.
Freedom United has taken 18 million actions against slavery, forced labor, forced marriages and other forms of illegal actions.
These actions include campaigning in other countries, sending funds and helping children who have been in forces labor or sex trafficking.
The Z Club also known as Zonta International works to achieve gender equality and end violence against woman and children around the world.
The Human Trafficking Hotline is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Call 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree (233733).
