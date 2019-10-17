Q: Why should I be worried about inflammation?
A: Research shows that inflammation plays a role in almost all modern-day chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, osteoporosis, and arthritis. So anything that can help us reduce chronic inflammation can help us to slow down or prevent these diseases.
Until now, most medical approaches have been focused on using anti-inflammatories. This approach, in part, assumes that getting rid of inflammation in the body is a passive process. Think of this old theory of inflammation as being like driving your car. You put your foot on the gas, get your car going up to 65 mph, and then you then take your foot off the gas—the car naturally slows down and given enough time even comes to a stop. This is like how we used to think about inflammation as a passive process, where if you just get rid of the source of inflammation, it should eventually slow down and stop. However, we are now finding that your body has to actively stop inflammation. Going back to the car analogy, this is a little bit like once you get the car going 65 miles per hour, if you take your foot off the gas the car will initially keep going 65 miles per hour—and it won't slow down or stop until you either put your foot on the brake or crash into something that makes you stop. Anti-inflammatories may slow down the inflammation, but they may not stop the full process.
The new thing scientists are looking at is how your body makes biochemicals to stop or resolve the inflammation process. The fancy word for this is a “resolvin.” This new direction of research looks at how your body is prompted to use naturally occurring processes to resolve inflammation. This track of research will likely create a new set of drugs. However, it is also something you can encourage now by using diet and natural medicine. Your body makes a whole host of different “resolvins” out of good fats like those found in fish oil, and this is probably why fish oil is so important for us. However, since your body needs to change the fish oil into something else, it may also need other nutrients to encourage this process to happen. One such nutrient is vitamin B6. Thus, as researchers discover more about this area, they will likely uncover more nutrient fish oil combinations that may help us to better resolve chronic inflammation.
In addition to your body making resolvins, researchers are also discovering natural sources of pre-made resolvins that bypass the need to make your own. One such source is shell fish and krill. So start looking out for krill oil and other marine-based products that contain resolvins, which may be even more effective for stopping inflammation.
It is important to follow this topic, because even now research is suggesting that this may be helpful in treating many health conditions from football players’ traumatic head injuries, to helping with arthritis pain, to slowing down cancer development. They are also looking at this to dramatically speed up your recovery from surgery. And as always, first check with your primary health care provider to make sure any changes you are considering make sense for you.
