Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Laramie Care Center earns 2019 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award
Laramie Care Center was recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
The National Quality Award Program, established by in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric-based Quality Initiative.
New York Times bestselling author to speak at UW
Terese Mailhot will discuss “Rising to the Occasion of a Dream” at 4 p.m. Monday in Room 506 of Coe Library. Her talk is free to the public and is part of UW’s School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice Fall Speaker Series.
Mailhot, from Seabird Island, British Columbia, is a member of the Seabird Island Band. Her written works have been published in such publications as Guernica, Pacific Standard, Granta, Mother Jones, Medium and The Los Angeles Times.
She is the New York Times bestselling author of “Heart Berries: A Memoir,” a finalist for the Governor General’s Literary Award for English-Language Nonfiction.
For more information, call Jacquelyn Bridgeman, UW School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice director, at (307) 766-5259 or email jbridge@uwyo.edu.
IMH planning two events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events scheduled:
n Ivinson Auxiliary Book Fair is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital. Save up to 70% on premium-quality books. This special event will feature a wide selection of genres, including children’s books, sports, general interest, cookbooks and NY Times Best Sellers.
n Wigs for Kids is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the west atrium. Ivinson is hosting a hair donation night to support Wigs for Kids, a program that provides free hair replacement systems and support to children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, Alopecia, burns and other medical issues. For questions about donation requirements, contact Rhett Ivey at 755-4459.
Local Dems to meet Monday
The Albany County Democrats monthly meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. All are invited, and free child care is available.
Comedian Jenny Zigrino to perform
Comedian Jenny Zigrino will perform at 8 p.m. Monday in the University of Wyoming College of Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Zigrino will be joined by comedian Jasmine Ellis. The event is free to the public.
Zigrino made her late-night standup comedy debut on Conan O’Brien’s show. She has been a guest on the hit shows “@midnight,” MTV’s “Girl Code” and “Adam Ruins Everything.”
Ellis has performed in Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles. She has earned spots in several festivals, including Moontower Comedy Festival, Bird City Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds Fest in Austin, Texas, and Blue Whale Comedy Festival in Tulsa, Okla.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/7220entertainment; like 7220 Entertainment on Facebook; follow on Twitter and Instagram; or add wyounion on Snapchat.
Board meeting canceled
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse has been cancelled. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Commissioners to meet Tuesday
The regular Albany County Commission meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Historical society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Tom Rea, editor and co-founder of WyoHistory.org. In honor of the 150th anniversary of Wyoming women’s suffrage act, Rea will discuss the various motivations that led the 1869 territorial legislators to pass this historic act.
PVA to meet Tuesday
Progressive Voter Alliance will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Everyone is invited and can speak for two minutes about the topic of their choice. Featured speakers will be Ken Chestek, who will update the group on Ranked Choice Voting and mail-in voting, and Bob Leonard, who will talk about suicide prevention.
Annual Christian convocation returning
One Spirit, One Body: We’re in the Army Now!, the second annual Christian convocation to unite the Body of Christ here in the Laramie Valley, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. People from all denominations are welcome and needed. This convocation will continue to bring denominations together to hear the Word of God; to fellowship together; and to pray for one another, for our community and for revival in Laramie. Speakers have not been given topics, but rather have been asked to be guided by the Holy Spirit. For more information, contact Deena Packer at DeenaP@uwyo.edu or 399-4283.
LHS choirs gearing up for fall concert
The public is invited to enjoy a fall evening of choral singing.
The Laramie High School choirs will present The Songs We Sing! fall concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday in the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive. The choirs will be performing a wide variety of music, and perofmring groups include High Plains Vocal Jazz, Plainsmen Singers, Lady Plainsmen Voices and the Freshmen and Concert Choirs.
The concert is free to the public. Contact Donna Solverud at dsolverud@acsd1.org or 721-4420 or go to acsd1.org/lhs for more information.
‘On the Basis of Sex’ to screen at UW
“On the Basis of Sex” screens at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public.
Complimentary popcorn and drinks for the first 30 people will be available. “On the Basis of Sex” is rated PG-13 and has a run time of two hours.
The film is based on the true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and the early cases that led to her nomination and confirmation as a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.
UW graduate, economist to speak at UW
A pioneer in the field of behavioral economics and a University of Wyoming graduate will give a talk at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.
John List will discuss “What can we learn from Uber? Three large-scale field experiments on tipping, the gender pay gap, and apologies.” A reception will follow. The event is free to the public.
List is the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. His research focuses on questions in microeconomics, with a particular emphasis on using field experiments to address both positive and normative issues.
The UW College of Business sponsors List’s talk.
For more information, contact David Aadland, UW Department of Economics chair, at 766-4931 or aadland@uwyo.edu.
Wyoming Institute for Disabilities planning Homecoming Open House
Join the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities for a celebration of 25 years of service, research and teaching for Wyoming. A homecoming open house is planned for 8-11 a.m. Friday in the first floor atrium of the College of Health Sciences building, Ninth and Clark streets. The event is free to the public. Contact Betsy Bress at bbress@uwyo.edu or 766-2561 or go to www.uwyo.edu/wind/anniversary/index.html for more information.
Halloween Carnival planned for Friday
A Halloween carnival is planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Laramie Montessori School, 608 S. Fourth St. The event will have a costume contest, carnival games, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go to fund field trips for the year.
Go to www.laramiemontessori.org for more information.
Meeting rescheduled
The Oct. 14 Albany County Fair Board meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21st in the dining room of the activity building at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Jazz ensemble to perform Oct. 24
The University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program presents world-renowned drummer Ari Hoenig with The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Hoenig is in residence at UW to teach three masterclasses (1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Oct 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in BCPA 1050) and to rehearse (3 p.m. Oct. 23) and perform with The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, Wyoming’s premiere big band.
The concert will feature Hoenig, whose distinct playing style has established him as one of the unique voices in jazz music. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble will also premiere Hoenig’s compositions, arranged by UW Music faculty member and jazz pianist Ben Markley.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets.
Energy law and policy issues focus of UW conference
National, regional and local experts will discuss current energy topics and securing a sustainable natural resource future at the Center for Law and Energy Resources in the Rockies conference Oct. 25 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
The UW School of Energy Resources and CLERR host this annual conference, in collaboration with the Wyoming State Bar’s Energy and Natural Resources Section.
The conference begins at 8 a.m. with a welcome and remarks by UW Acting President Neil Theobald, School of Energy Resources Executive Director Mark Northam and UW College of Law Dean Klint Alexander, followed by panel discussions.
The conference is $50 for the public and free for UW students, faculty and staff members. For more information, contact Emily Sorenson at 720-979-7200 or serforum@uwyo.edu.
Young singers coming to Laramie
The University of Wyoming Singing Statesmen and Bel Canto choirs host 130 young singers from area schools in the first-ever festivals to promote male and female singing, MANCAMP and Wyoming Women of Song. The festivals focus on mentorship of younger singers by the collegiate singers, leadership and musical skill.
MANCAMP aims to bolster the skill confidence of young male singers. Wyoming Women of Song explores leadership styles, music, and teamwork with a goal to empower women.
The festivals culminate in a concert featuring The UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks, Bel Canto and all of the festival participants at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Eppson Center hosting Halloween event
Spooky stories and a Halloween costume (optional) dinner party are planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Dinner is $5 for each person 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. Goodie bags will be distributed at the end of the evening. For more information, call 745-5116 and mention Halloween Party.
Local real estate center collecting supplies
Century 21 Real Estate Center is sponsoring a supply drive on behalf of Family Promise of Albany County during the month of October. The public is invited to drop off donations of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, full tubes of toothpaste, shampoo and diapers in larger sizes at the Century 21 office, 2900 Grand Ave., Suite 8. Supplies will be donated to Family Promise on Oct. 31. Family Promise of Albany County works to help homeless and low-income families with children achieve stability with the help community partners that provide housing. Call 742-2289 for more information.
Collegiate Chorale to present ‘The Spirits Among Us’
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale will present “The Spirits Among Us” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
In this concert, boundaries between mystical worlds collide within the changing of the seasons. Repertory includes MacDonald’s “Selene’s Boat,” an ethereal journey of a sea-farer whose boat is washed ashore; Shaw’s “Her Beacon Hand Beckons,” based on the “The New Colossus” poem inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty; and Orban’s “Daemon Irrepit Callidus” (“The Devil Speaks Expertly”), an a capella work that explores how the devil deceives and seduces the honorable heart.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Pet wash fundraiser set for Nov. 2
The University of Wyoming Pre-Veterinary Club is hosting a pet wash from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Alpine Animal Hospital. Pets of all shapes and sizes are welcome, as long as they are healthy and well-behaved. Pets must be current on vaccines and on a leash or in a carrier. Donations are appreciated and will benefit the Pre-Vet Club as well as Black Dog Animal Rescue.
Email Callie Klinghagen at cklingha@uwyo.edu for more information.
Percussion ensemble to perform with LHS musicians
The University of Wyoming Percussion Ensemble, along with percussionists from Laramie High School, presents “Crossroads: The Music of Ivan Trevino” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Directed by Andrew Wheelock, Percussion Ensemble performs rigorous and exciting music from percussions’ most standard repertoire, as well as innovative new works in the field.
The fall concert features special guest Ivan Trevino, a Mexican-American composer, percussionist, and educator who has become a recognizable voice in the percussion community. Ivan’s blend of contemporary, percussive, and indie-rock compositions are standard repertoire in the field of percussion and regularly performed around the world.
