How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Laramie player on winning Lancers team
The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer Golf Team traveled to LaJunta, Colorado, to compete in the Otero Junior College tournament Sept. 26-27. The Lancers won the two-day tournament with a score of 566, 18 strokes in front of McCook Community College who was second with 584.
Colby Clay, a sophomore from Laramie, scored an 82 and 78 (total 160) for 17th place.
Blessing of the Animals set for today
The Laramie Ministerial Association of All Faiths will be honoring the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saints of animals, by hosting a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. today on the grounds of the Ivinson Mansion. In case of inclement weather, the blessing will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, across the street from the mansion grounds.
IMH planning 2 events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Michele Hall, respiratory therapist, “I Got My Second Wind at Pulmonary Rehab.”
n Laelia Gala: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Hardie Stevens. This event is hosted by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and sponsored by Ivinson Memorial Hospital and O’Dwyers Public House. Come celebrate, honor and inspire breast cancer survivors, family and advocates. Proceeds will be donated to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative who will provide funds statewide for breast health programs. You can purchase tickets to the fundraiser at wyomingbreastcancer.org or call 307-840-WBCI.
Health events planned for October
The following events are planned for this month:
n Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients: 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Oct. 16 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535.
n Free Breastfeeding Class open to all pregnant women: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535.
n Free Community Breastfeeding Cafés: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Drop in at any point. Open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. Sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535.
n Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting: 12:15-1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the IMH Turtle Rock Conference Room. Open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Archaeological group to meet Tuesday
Come join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the October meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th & Lewis streets. Charles Koenig, a UW anthropology Ph.D. student, will discuss “Low Impact, High Resolution: Investigating the 13,000-year Hunter-Gatherer Record of Eagle Cave, Texas” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member to attend, but new members are always welcome.
Contact Rachael Shimek at raeleashimek@gmail.com or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Two dates available for flu shots
Flu shot clinics are planned for noon-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Shots are free with Insurance and $25 cash with no insurance.
Laramie to host public health priority meetings
The Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division invites residents to help set potential priorities for its state health improvement plan by joining one of an upcoming series of meetings.
Locally, a community meeting is planned for 12:30-1 p.m. Tuesday in the Summit Conference Room of Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St.
The Public Health Division will also host two online-only meetings to allow residents across the state to participate:
n 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
n 12-1:30 p.m. Oct. 16
To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/242110012 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID number is 242 110 012.
More information is also available online at sha.wyo.gov.
Advisory board to meet Wednesday
The Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board will host a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Community Recreation Center front conference room, 920 Boulder Drive.
The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the same location.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Scott Stevenson at 721-3585 for further information.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us .
Workshop to focus on SEOs
What is Search Engine Optimization? Join the Wyoming Women’s Business Center for an open discussion and workshop — a quick SEO guide for Wyoming businesses. The workshop is at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
It will cover the basics of websites and what factors search engines use to classify and rank websites in their search results, which you can leverage to optimize your online presence and accomplish your business goals. The workshop is presented by Audrey Jansen and Nicholas Giraldo of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center.
StudioWYO to present Speed the Pilgrim and Not From Here
Alternative rock band Speed the Pilgrim and indie-folk group Not From Here are hitting the StudioWYO stage.
Opening the evening is four-piece group Not From Here, a new indie band headed up by local UW jazz student Dougan Smith.
Headlining this evening’s show is Speed the Pilgrim, an alt-rock band with thoughtful lyricism and shimmering guitar riffs that will lift your spirits on any day.
The show is form 7-10 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Gardens. Admission is free to the public (21 and older).
For more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Several entertainment events lined up at Gryphon
The Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St., is hosting the following events:
Mountain Film on Tour: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday
n Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine/Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18
n 10 Years Shanghai’d featuring J Shogren Shanghai’d with Gasoline Lollipops: 8 p.m. Oct. 25
n All Hallow’s Halloween Show: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
n Laramie Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Go to www.gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Ranch committee to meet Thursday
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Historic Carnegie Building, 405 Grand Ave., in the first-floor conference room.
The next meeting is planned for Jan. 9.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Book group to discuss ‘Orphan Train’
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline.
This novel is based on fact. Between 1854 and 1929, “orphan trains” went from the cities of the East Coast to the farmlands of the Midwest, carrying thousands of abandoned children whose fates would be determined depending on who chose to adopt them.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for November is “Altitude Adjustment.” Local author Mary Beth Baptiste will be at the meeting. All are welcome to attend.
LWC to meet Friday
The Laramie Woman’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. After a buffet pot luck luncheon (there is no charge for guests), Pete Gosar will discuss the Downtown Clinic and how the $4,600 raised from the Flamingo a Friend project and donated to the clinic will be used. Call Janine Kropf at 209-523-3435 for more information regarding LWC and its mission.
Homecoming parade, deadline coming up
The 2019 University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade is at 9 a.m. Oct. 19.
Those who would like to submit an entry for the parade need to have applications in by 4 p.m. Oct. 11.
For more information, call the UW Alumni Association at 766-4166 or email Marisa Reilly at mreilly@uwyo.edu.
Fundraiser cancelled
The Cottage at St. Matthew’s has cancelled its fundraiser planned for Oct. 12. The thrift shop will have a $1 sale with half off priced items.
Annual Wyoming Latina Youth Conference set for Friday-Saturday
A record 300 participants, including students and school chaperones, are expected for the 19th annual Wyoming Latina Youth Conference on the University of Wyoming campus.
The WLYC is an annual celebration of “the power of choice” for Wyoming’s Latina youth.
The conference’s Friday banquet and Saturday daylong workshops are specifically geared toward Latina students in grades 5-12.
Registration for the WLYC is $50. The fee includes all conference events, an evening banquet dinner and breakfast and lunch Saturday.
The registration form and full schedule of events are available online at www.uwyo.edu/wlyc/.
The banquet, which begins at 6 p.m. in the UW Conference Center, is open to the public at a cost of $50 per person. Reservations are required by emailing ccaragon@uwyo.edu.
Young thespians to perform ‘Pinocchio’
A production of “Pinocchio” featuring Bietel Elemntary School and The Missoula Children’s Theatre students is set for 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie High School Theater Auditorium. Admission is $6 per adult, $4 per child (4-12 years), free for children 3 and younger or $20 per family.
Geppetto fashioned the puppet in the image of a small boy. Even as the lonely and kind woodcarver worked far into the night, old Geppetto was not aware that the wood under the chisel had come from the trunk of an enchanted tree. But the Blue Fairy was aware, as she watched from afar and gave to that puppet the gift of life. Thus begins the Missoula Children’s Theatre adaptation of one of the most beloved of all children’s stories — “Pinocchio.”
UW’s The Big Event scheduled for Saturday
The University of Wyoming will kick off Homecoming week by hosting the seventh annual The Big Event service day to the community Saturday. UW’s Service, Leadership and Community Engagement office sponsors the volunteer project.
Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity. UW students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community. This event is free to the Laramie community, and for students and alumni.
Student volunteers help with various projects that can be large or small, including interior or exterior painting, yardwork or indoor jobs.
Student volunteer registration is open until Monday. To register, visit www.uwyobigevent.com.
For more information about The Big Event, visit www.uwyo.edu/bigevent.
County offices to close for Columbus Day
All Albany County offices will be closed Oct. 14 in observation of Columbus Day. Regular work hours will resume Oct. 15.
UW to present comedy play
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2019-2020 production season with the classic Noel Coward comedy “Present Laughter,” about a self-obsessed screen star in the midst of a mid-life crisis as he juggles romantic entanglements, his ex-wife, and the personal lives of his friends.
Directed by Lee Hodson and Lou Anne Wright, “Present Laughter” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
This giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire, and loneliness premiered in the early years of WWII, just as such privileged lives were threatened with fundamental social change.
Soroptimist group to meet Oct. 17
The Soroptimist of Laramie monthly meeting is at noon Oct. 17 at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Members will be getting updates on certain programs such as the Live Your Dream Award and Community Service Application.
Gov. Mark Gordon to speak at UW Honors Convocation
The University of Wyoming College of Arts & Sciences will host its annual Keith and Thyra Thomson Honors Convocation at 4 p.m. Oct. 18 in the A&S auditorium. The event is free to the public.
Each year, the College of Arts and Sciences honors A&S students who have made the president’s, dean’s or freshman honor rolls during the past academic year. Gov. Mark Gordon is this year’s keynote speaker.
Student speakers are Rebecca Dulaney, a senior studying music education in the Department of Music, from Sundance; and Dax Galloway, a junior studying astronomy and astrophysics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, from Omaha, Neb.
For more information about the honors convocation, visit www.uwyo.edu/as/honors-convocation/index.html.
Ruffed Up Duck hosting live music
- De Gringos y Gremmies (Wyoming spaghetti surf music) are pleased to be bringing to Laramie Gort vs Goom (nerd-thrash-punk-jazz from Denver) and Vampire Squids From Hll (surf-doom from Denver) for a show at 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Ruffed Up Duck, 310 S. Fifth St. The show is free to the public (21 and older), but donations to help the bands out are encouraged).
Email degringosygremmies@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Safe driver course scheduled for Oct. 19
Seniors 55 and older can save 10% on auto insurance by attending an AARP safe driver class from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Eppson Senior Center, 1560 N. Third St. The course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Call 745-5116 for more information.
Photo exhibit planned to Eppson
“Searching for the Grandest Waterfall in Yellowstone” by Michael Day, educator and nature photographer, will be on display at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the east wing.
Day will present a tribute to some iconic waterfalls in Yellowstone National Park and shares photos from a recent backpacking trip to locate perhaps the loveliest waterfall in the park. He has both dayhiked and overnight camped hundreds of miles photographing numerous attractions and wildlife in Yellowstone. Topics in the presentation include an overview and locations of some of the numerous waterfalls in Yellowstone, how to hike and overnight camp in the park and challenges reaching some of the falls.
His presentation is at 5:45 p.m. (right after dinner) Oct. 21.
Three committee, board seats available
Albany County has three openings for two boards/commissions:
n Two seats on the City/County Environmental Advisory Committee
n One seat on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board
Applications close at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
For information, call 721-5533.
Fall festival planned for Halloween
A fall festival is planned for 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N. Ninth St. Attendees are encouraged to bring the family for games, crafts, candy and prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.