How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
No Toys for Tots this year
There will be no Albany County – Laramie Toys for Tots this holiday season. While the program is healthy and is supported through Detachment 777 Marine Corps League, no one has volunteered to coordinate the program. Coordinator training is offered once a year in September. Round trip air fare with shuttle service, room and board are provided on site at The National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia. Businesses, community organizations, education institutions and community members have been truly supportive and giving in the past. All we need is an individual or organization to manage the program. If you are interested, please email brookseaux@gmail.com for more information.
LHS grad graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Angel A. Rodriguez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Rodriguez is the son of Elida Atayde of Laramie.
He is a 2019 graduate of Laramie High School.
Courthouse being renovated
The Albany County Courthouse is undergoing several renovations including a remodel of the north entrance of the Courthouse located on Ivinson. For the duration of the Courthouse renovation, primary access to the Courthouse will be located on the south side of the Courthouse on Grand Avenue. Due to the intermittent closing of the handicap access ramp, the elections building located on the east side of the Courthouse on South Sixth Street will be open to serve citizens that have a mobility impairment. Handicap parking will also be available on the east side of the Courthouse. All delivery of packages or use of utility carts in the Courthouse should also check in at the election building for access to the Courthouse.
Former NFL quarterback to discuss breaking stigma surrounding mental illness at UW
Former National Football League quarterback Eric Hipple will present a program about breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness Monday at the University of Wyoming.
Hipple will speak from 11 a.m.-noon in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. The free UW Division of Student Affairs professional development program is open to faculty, staff and students.
He also will speak to all UW students from 7-8 p.m. today in the UniWyo Sports Complex. Food will be provided during the free program. E7220 and Campus Recreation sponsor the program.
For more information, call Amanda Matthews, UW suicide prevention coordinator, at (307) 766-3425 or email amatthe5@uwyo.edu.
IMH planning 3 events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. The topic is EngAGEing, a new volunteer program.
n Community Meet & Greet with Ivinson’s new Medical Oncologist Dr. John Kennedy: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center. Join us at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center to meet Dr. John Kennedy and enjoy light refreshments and snacks.
n Boo Fest: 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital. Collect candy at various stations throughout the hospital, have your photo taken in our photo booth and enjoy kid-friendly Halloween activities in our Atrium!
UW Extension hosting workshop
Needing a refresher on beef nutrition and management? The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a workshop 1-4 p.m. Monday at the Laramie Research and Extension Center.
The sessions are in Building 2 at the LREC facility center, approximately 4 miles southwest of Laramie on Wyoming Highway. 230. The schedule will include: an overview of plant communities and species of the Laramie Valley, cattle nutrition demands, matching feed sources to animals, developing rations and monitoring body condition.
The workshop is free, but email bsebade@uwyo.edu or call 721-2571 ro RSVP or for more information.
UW Libraries to screen ‘Paywall’ documentary
University of Wyoming Libraries will screen “Paywall: The Business of Scholarship” at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 506 of Coe Library. The event, which is free to the public, is part of International Open Access Week. Light refreshments will be provided.
“Paywall: The Business of Scholarship” focuses on the need for open access to research and science. The documentary questions the rationale behind the $25.2 billion a year that flows into for-profit academic publishers; examines the 35 to 40 percent profit margin associated with the top academic publisher, Elsevier; and looks at how that profit margin is often greater than some of the most profitable tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Google.
For more information, contact Hilary Baribeauat at 766-6860 or hbaribea@uwyo.edu.
ACCWA to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Clean Water Advocates will host its monthly business meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral Sherwood Room, 104 S. Fourth St., between University and Ivinson avenues.
LRCD to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the Board of Directors is at noon Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Kennel Club to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kennel Club meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St.
Bereaved parents to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at (307) 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/AlbanyCountyBereavedParents.
Soroptimist Membership Drive set for Thursday
Soroptimist of Laramie is hosting a member social and membership drive from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Chalk and Cheese. Join us for an evening of wine and cheese tasting and learn about how you can become involved in Soroptimist of Laramie, a women’s organization dedicated to empowering women and girls within our community as well as internationally.
Contact Ami Egge at ami@arkrs.org or 760-0178 or go to www.soroptimistoflaramie.org/node/6.
Jewish scholar to speak at UW
Menachem Mor, a well-regarded scholar of Jewish history, will present “Exile and Restoration in the Samaritan Tradition” at 4 p.m .Thursday in Room 215 of the Classroom Building, with a reception to follow.
Mor will discuss the Samaritan traditions about their version of exile and return in the various Samaritan Chronicles. He will compare these traditions with parallel Jewish sources, mainly biblical sources and Josephus Flavius, to understand the role of exile and return in the Samaritans’ history, and the function of Mount Gerizim in these traditions.
For more information, call Ward at (307) 766-9273 or email sward@uwyo.edu.
UW Theatre, Honors College hosting Paul O’Mahony
University of Wyoming Theatre, along with the UW Honors College, is honored to host 2015 Eminent Artist-in-Residence Paul O’Mahony (The Actors From the London Stage) and his colleague Troels Hagen Findsen in their acclaimed Out of Chaos production of “Macbeth.”
This limited two-night engagement is at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. Tickets are limited and are $14 general public, $11 seniors and $7 students. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Dubbed by Oxford Culture Review as “Astonishing. Meticulous. Flawless,” the piece packs all the drama, intrigue, and madness of “Macbeth” into 80 high-octane minutes, with 20 characters brilliantly and boldly brought to life by the two actors.
Governor’s chief energy adviser is energy law and policy conference keynote speaker at UW
Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy adviser, Randall Luthi, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies conference Friday at the University of Wyoming.
Luthi, an attorney, rancher and former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives from Freedom, will give the keynote address from 12:45-1:30 p.m. at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Luthi joined Gordon’s administration after serving nearly a decade as president of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), a membership association representing all facets of the domestic offshore energy industry.
For more information, contact Emily Sorenson at 720-979-7200 or serforum@uwyo.edu.
Downtown Laramie planning annual Scaramie event
Downtown Laramie’s Halloween extravaganza is happening this year from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Hosted by Laramie Main Street, downtown businesses are invited to provide candy and a safe trick-or-treating environment for children of all ages.
Visit the Haunted Basement presented by Landmark Property Management and the Historical Haunted House presented by Corthell & King – non-perishable food donations for Interfaith are appreciated.
Dance Studio B will be performing Halloween themed dances and providing fun interactive games at the First Street Plaza at 1st and Grand Avenue.
There’s a Community Kids Chalkboard Mural at Seneca creek Studios? Stop by for refreshments and draw on the walls.
Email Whitley at whitleypelton@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook for more information.
WOTM hosting Scaramie carnival
The Women of the Moose will be participating in Scaramie from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. There will be a mini-carnival and treats for all those dressed in costumes, along with their friends. The lodge is located at 409 S. Third St.
ACPL board to meet Oct. 28
The Albany County Public Library Board Meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Rock River Branch Library, 321 Avenue D in Rock River. The public is invited to attend the monthly ACPL Board Meeting. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the regular meeting. For more information, call 307-721-2580 or email rcrocker@acplwy.org.
UW honorary degree nomination deadline is Nov. 1
Nominations for 2020 University of Wyoming honorary degrees are due to the Office of the President by Nov. 1.
UW alumni, current or former trustees, and faculty all are eligible to submit written nominations for awards to be presented at spring commencement. Submissions are referred to a joint committee of trustees and faculty, which will forward recommendations to the full Board of Trustees for approval.
Send submissions to: UW Acting President Neil Theobald, Department 3434, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071; or send by email to uwpres@uwyo.edu.
For more information, call 766-4121 or go to www.uwyo.edu/honorarydegree/.
Lecture to focus on climate change
Professor Richard Alley is the 2019 Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar and will give the lecture, “Two-Mile Time Machines: Ice Cores and Abrupt Climate Change” at 3:10 p.m. Nov. 4 in Geology Room 216 on the University of Wyoming campus. His visit is co-sponsored by the Department of Geology and Geophysics, the Honors College, and the Haub School. The event is free to the public. Email Carol Frost at frost@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu.pbk/visiting-scholars.html for more information.
Local doctor to host dementia discussion
Dr. Shawn Palmer, ND, is set to present Preserving Memory: 5 Natural Steps to Prevent Alzheimer’s or Dementia So You Can Stay You at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. in the Reynolds Crossing. Alzheimer’s and dementia are frightening diseases for many of us. About 5.5 million people have Alzheimer’s in the US and this disease is expected to keep growing to 14 million people by 2050. Fortunately, there are steps you can take now to avoid becoming one of these statistics. Alzheimer’s and dementia are diseases that many people can prevent. In this talk, we discuss powerful strategies for avoiding Alzheimer’s and dementia. Go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
Wind Symphony to present ‘Intensity’
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, is set to present “Intensity” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The program will feature works by composers who have made a dramatic impact or “shift in thinking” in writing for the modern concert band. Specifically featured will be the premiere of David Maslanka’s “Symphony No. 10,” an emotionally powerful masterwork completed posthumously by Maslanka’s son, Matthew, in tribute to both his parents.
Also featured will be Mendelssohn’s “Overture for Winds,” Grainger’s “ Children’s March,” and Eric Whitaker’s “Equus.”
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
LHS Zonta students to offer tech tutoring
Laramie residents can receive a free one-on-one tutoring session on their cellphones and other mobile devices thanks to high school students from the Laramie High School Zonta Club from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Eppson Senior Center.
The event, called Senior High Tech, is a collaboration between the school, as well as AARP Wyoming and Eppson. The training is free and there is no requirement to be an AARP member in order to take part in the event. In addition to the tech tutoring, a free lunch, courtesy of AARP Wyoming will be available. Senior centers, or service organizations interested in holding a Senior High Tech in your community can contact Tanya Johnson at tajohnson@aarp.org.
American Legion planning Veterans Day breakfast, ceremony
A free annual Veteran’s Day breakfast is planned for 6 a.m. Nov. 11 at the American Legion, followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m.
Soroptimist planning membership drive
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. Applications will be accepted in November and March. The first deadline is November 15. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in December and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 21 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Laramie Foster Closet, Downtown Clinic, Foster Grandparets of Wyoming Rockies, Kiwanis Club Foundation, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Laramie Soup Kitchen, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, and SAFE Project.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
