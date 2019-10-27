How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
UW Homecoming Parade winners announced
Last week’s University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade attracted 80 entries.
Toyota of Laramie was named the overall winner in the parade Oct. 19.
The 80 entries included floats, walkers and marching bands. The Homecoming theme was “Breaking Through.”
Other winners in the adjudicated float categories were:
n MOST ORIGINAL: UW Pre-Veterinary Club
n BEST USE OF THEME: 1979 Alumni Nursing Class
n ON-CAMPUS WALKING GROUP: UW Global Engagement Office
n OFF-CAMPUS WALKING GROUP: Laramie Middle School Marching Band
n CAMPUS SPIRIT: Greek Life Fraternities and Sororities
n OFF-CAMPUS GROUP/COMMERCIAL: UniWyo Federal Credit Union
UW grad graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cassandra N. Rand graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Rand is the daughter of Steve Neisen of Cheyenne, and wife of Jason Rand of Laramie, Wyoming.
The airman is a 2011 graduate of Cheyenne East High School, Cheyenne. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 from University of Wyoming, Laramie.
Laramie Womans’ Club hosts memorial tea, donates to Doctors Without Borders
The Laramie Woman’s Club recently hosted a tea for two longtime members who passed away — Matilda Hansen (33 years) and Stevi Patterson (21 years). The memorial was co-hosted by the Laramie Plains Museum and members of LWC.
Patterson was an extremely active volunteer to the Laramie Plains Museum and played a prominent role in the success of many events at the museum. Hansen was the author of five published books and the first woman to serve 20 consecutive years in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
The Laramie Woman’s Club also recently arranged for $400 to be donated to Doctors Without Borders through their International Outreach Committee chaired by Antoinette Denison. $200 was donated by LWC and $200 was through a grant matching the donation.
Senior theater group to present ‘A Ghosts Tale’
The Unexpected Company is set to present “A Ghosts Tale”, a fun and spooky look at strange happenings in the old Laramie High School (now the Laramie Plains Civic Center) in 1952.
This tale is suitable for families as a Halloween outing.
The show is performed on the Van Oss Stage in the expanded Alice Hardie Stevens Center.
Shows are planned for 3 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Nov. 3.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased at Laramie Plains Museum Carriage House, the Eppson Center for Seniors, First interstate Bank or at the door.
Female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe opens UW Presents Series
Internationally acclaimed female a cappella quintet Nobuntu will perform at 2 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Nobuntu is the opening event for the 2019-2020 UW Presents season.
Tickets are $15 for the public, $12 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Nobuntu is known for its range of musical performance styles, including traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro jazz and gospel. The female ensemble won Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2017 and 2019.
For more information, call 766-5139 or email pmoline@uwyo.edu.
Playground at LaPrele park to be closed while replacement is installed
ThecCity of Laramie Parks Department plans to close the playground in LaPrele Park on Monday for the demolition and replacement of the playground structure. The new playground structure is expected to be installed by January. The playground will remain closed until the demolition of the old playground structure and the installation of the new playground structure is complete. Parks staff will have signage and barricades in place during this process. The goal of the playground replacement is to replace aging equipment and improve the safety and function of the playground.
For further information, contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org.
Former mayor of Anaheim, UW business alumnus to speak at UW
Accomplished and notable University of Wyoming alumnus Tom Tait will be on campus Monday for visits to the Honors College and the College of Business, presenting on the topic of kindness and business ethics.
Tait, a 1980 UW business graduate, is the current president and CEO of Tait & Associates, founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Ana, Calif.
Tait’s visit will include presentations at both the Honors College and the College of Business. Students interested in attending either the Honors College or College of Business events should email Peter Parolin at parolin@uwyo.edu or Kent Noble at knoble@uwyo.edu, respectively.
Tait also will meet with the leadership team of the College of Business; tour campus; and attend the football game against the University of Nevada.
Award-winning marketing strategist to speak at UW
Award-winning market strategist and creative director Polly Beale will discuss the racial and gender divide in marketing at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Room 123 in the University of Wyoming College of Business.
She will discuss “Creativity, Gender, Bias and Innovation in Marketing: Creativity and Why It’s Important for Your Business — The Racial and Gender Divide in the Creative Economy.” Her talk is free to the public and is part of UW’s School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice Fall Speaker Series.
The past 30 years, Beale has worked at several of the most prestigious advertising agencies worldwide, including Grey, Saatchi and Saatchi and Publicis, based in London.
For more information, call 766-5259 or email jbridge@uwyoe.edu.
Decolonizing Archaeology: Panel Discussion & Conversation set for Monday
What does “decolonizing” mean? How does this framework differ from other methods of doing archaeology? What are the benefits? When is it appropriate to put this framework into practice?
If you have these and any other questions about this theoretical/practical framework in archaeology (or are just curious), come to informational discussion called Decolonizing Archaeology: Panel Discussion & Conversation featuring Jordan Dresser, collections manager, Northern Arapaho THPO, Yufna Soldier Wolf, former Northern Arapaho THPO, Nathaniel Barney, cultural/spiritual representative, Eastern Shoshone THPO, and Kathy Boden, BLM WY deputy preservation officer/tribal consultation coordinator.
The event is from2-4 p.m. Monday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology building and is free to the public.
Contact Marieka Arksey at marieka.arksey@wyo.gov or 766-3671 or find the event on Facebook.
Sewing guild to meet Monday
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church’s Lower Level meeting room. Guest speakers will be Janet McKinley and Carol Phillips from the Denver Center for Sewing and Design who will be explaining about constructing linings and how to make a pattern if there isn’t one. They will also explain the various lining materials; how to select them for your garment and fabric; how to determine pleating amounts; and other facts about lining garments. All interested in clothing construction and textiles are invited to attend.
Rotary Oktoberfest planned for Altitude
Sunrise Rotary invites members of the public to join the group at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the back room at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery to sample black ale, share some appetizers and celebrate Rotary’s success in the fight to end polio worldwide.
ACC to debut 2 new classrooms
Laramie County Community College- Albany County Campus is proud to unveil two new classrooms recently added to the campus. The community is invited to celebrate at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring appetizers and refreshments, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 203C of the campus, 1125 Boulder Drive.
Safe Treat returns again to UW
All the little ghouls, goblins, princesses, zombies and superheroes are invited to Safe Treat from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween in various locations on the University of Wyoming campus. Events hosted by UW departments are free to the community for a safe and dry evening.
Safe Treat parking will be available in the Wyoming Union parking lot and lots to the north and east of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Trick-or-treating, face painting, kid-friendly haunted houses, storytelling, cookie decorating, mazes and games will be held in various buildings around fraternity and sorority mall, and the lower level of the Washakie Dining Center.
For more information about parking and locations, go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/parking/enforcement.html. Participating buildings are colored in blue on the site map.
Rotary district governor visits Laramie
Chris Woodruff, governor of Rotary District 5440, will speak at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Laramie at noon Thursday at The Black Kilt at O’Dwyers on the corner of Grand Avenue and 17th Street. His district includes 53 Rotary clubs in Wyoming, Northwern Colorado, Eastern Idaho and Western Nebraska. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.
The International Rotary theme for the year is Rotary Connects the World. Woodruff is expected to focus on the People of Action Campaign for Rotary International and the importance that Rotarians make in their community. The theme is meant to put focus on all the projects and activities that the Laramie Club accomplishes, both locally and internationally.
