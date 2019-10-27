This fall when the UW semester began, a new residence hall for “first generation” students opened on the UW campus — Tobin House.
Many of us remember fondly an incredibly upbeat lady named Peg Tobin who was a major booster of the University of Wyoming. Natrona County native Margaret Tobin (1920-2018) received Bachelors and Masters degrees from UW and was Dean of Women at her alma mater from 1964 until 1970.
She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and a very active alumnae member of the group founded at UW in 1910 as the first sorority on campus. Some remember her on an extension ladder cleaning gutters along the Pi Phi house roofline at age 75+, as mentioned in her obituary.
But despite her efforts to save it, the sorority folded soon after 2000. One factor in the demise may have been because it was overbuilt for the size of the UW enrollment and therefore too expensive to maintain, especially with its own kitchen. UW acquired the house for a “fair” price according to UW official Eric Webb. This made it economical for UW to remodel and gain about five dozen more student beds. On June 1, 2018, then-president Laurie S. Nichols issued a proclamation renaming the sorority building in Peg’s honor.
First on Sorority Row
The Pi Beta Phi house was originally built in 1930. Prior to that time the sorority had rented a house at 809 Grand Ave. Pi Beta Phi was the first to be built on land surrounding a makeshift “airport” that still exists (on paper at least) as the mall between Sorority Row and Fraternity Row.
Architect Wilbur Hitchcock, who also designed the former Kappa Sigma house across the mall at the north, designed both in the Tudor Revival style. Hitchcock, who died in 1930, was the preeminent architect of Laramie who left over 300 plans that are all archived at the UW American Heritage Center. Most of these plans were for residences and public buildings in Laramie. He was the UW campus architect around 1915 before setting up his own practice downtown.
Now the Kappa Sigma house has also been taken over by UW and has become a residence for some of the honors program students at UW.
Decision to remodel
Webb is UW Executive Director of Residence Life, Dining Services and Student Affairs Business & Facilities Operations. He says that the UW trustees approved a plan and budget to remodel the Pi Beta Phi house early in 2018. Work began that winter and was completed just before students moved in this August.
The eight-month process cost about $1 million, not including landscaping. It involved some upgrades, particularly its electrical aspects according to Michael Ziemann, UW project manager for the remodel. As a testimony to how well built it was initially, he says that most of the mechanical systems did not need to be replaced.
The kitchen has been closed, though a “snack” area with refrigerator, microwave, sink and eating space has been created. The students sign up for a UW meal plan and eat at Washakie Dining Center. Apparently some other Greek houses are doing that also as the cost of maintaining a kitchen is getting prohibitive.
“The idea of a residence hall just for first-generation students entering UW had been kicking around for a while,” says Webb, “And the anticipated record enrollment for fall 2018 got us thinking that this would be a good use for the Pi Phi house. We began fall 2018 with the predicted largest-ever freshman class enrollment. As a result, last year we had 102 percent occupancy of our existing dormitories; so bringing this one on line was a necessity.”
First-generation students
“Tobin House opened fall 2019 with 64 students, including three upper class students who are Resident assistants (RAs),” says Webb. “The Residence Coordinator is Griffen Farrar, who is a first-generation college graduate himself. He oversees both Tobin House and Orr Hall. “ Tobin House has a mixture of male and female students. The first floor is mainly lounge space with two Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant student rooms that have bathrooms en suite. The second floor is all female; the third floor is a mixture of male and female residents. Each floor has a Resident Assistant.
“We take their word for it that they are the first in their family to go to college,” says Webb. “We don’t check up on them about that.” Usually, it is thought to mean that neither of the student’s parents attained an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
“Our concept is that it is a living and learning environment with more study space and greater opportunities for connection with other first-generation students,” says Webb.
“We think it will be very popular, but our success will be measured through a survey we will administer in the spring, and by how many of them return for their sophomore year,” he adds.
Nationwide, there seems to be a consensus that first-generation students are often unprepared for college. That can result in a somewhat lower retention rate when compared to other students.
Sarah E. Whitley is senior director of the Center for First-Generation Student Success, a nationwide program of a college administrators’ organization. She points out that these students are generally academically gifted but don’t understand how important it is to ask questions and seek help from professors when something is confusing. Others say that sometimes they have “imposter syndrome,” the feeling that they don’t belong and won’t succeed. This can be a self-fulfilling prophecy if not addressed. That’s where the mentoring and community found at Tobin House can help.
Fararr, the UW staff Residence Coordinator for Tobin House says: “The students living in the house have truly made it their home. I personally remember the challenges that came from not knowing the right questions to ask and I am hopeful that my staff and I can help answer those questions.” Fararr notes that students are often seen studying together in the lounge spaces and they attend events put on by the RAs, which have included special presentations by UW librarians to help students navigate the UW libraries effectively.
Pi Phi Alums approve
On August 22, just a few days before the students moved in but while workers were still putting the finishing touches on Tobin House, a group of over 40 Pi Phi alums gathered at UW for lunch and a tour of the former chapter house.
“The house looks terrific,” was the conclusion of Ruth Arnold, one of the Pi Beta Phi alums who came back for the tour. She reassured her “sisters” in an email that though some remodeling had to be done, “the house is essentially the same.”
“Friends from days gone by traveled from Casper, Denver, Ogden, Louisiana and points in between,” said Arnold. It was clear from the happy faces seen among those who toured that UW had more than met their expectations on how the house could continue to serve the UW student population. “It was a great day,” Arnold concludes.
In addition to the relaxing furniture in the living room, there us an alcove sunroom which used to be called the “smoking room.” The snack room is spacious and the Pi Phi members left behind a piano that has been refurbished for student use.
Peg Tobin died just a few days before the proclamation was made by President Nichols renaming the house for her. She and her extended family knew that the honor was coming and would be delighted now to see the good vibes that emanate from the former sorority chapter house.
Editor’s note: This is one in a series of historical stories archived on the web site of the Albany County Historical society at wyoachs.com. Judy Knight is Collection Manager at the Laramie Plains Museum.
