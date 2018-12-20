Bryon Kerker, the maintenance foreman at Rock River School, spends most of his holidays with “Furney.” At least for part of the day.
Furney’s loud. She creaks, clanks and hisses throughout the day.
She’s messy. She spits out clinkers and ash constantly.
She’s smelly. Her fumes become more prominent as you walk up to the second floor at Rock River School.
Furney is the school’s coal-fired boiler, and she has been heating the building since it was constructed in 1983.
Kerker needs to clean the boiler twice a day, seven days a week.
“That’s weekends and holidays,” he said. “I don’t get a day off.”
Kerker will come into work on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. He typically takes his vacation time in the summer, when another custodian will fill in for him.
Keeping the boiler room clean is down-right Sisyphean.
A layer of ash covers the ground.
“I could clean the floor one day but it’ll probably be the exact same way the next day,” he said.
It was Kerker’s predecessor, Sam Vieyra, who named the boiler Furney. Vieyra lived in Rock River his entire life and served as mayor.
He started work as maintenance foreman in 1989 and continued in that job until he died from cancer in 2015 at age 67.
Sam and his wife Ida named the boiler as a joke between them. Tammie Sims, administrative assistant at the school, said some people would initially assume Sam was having an affair when Ida would joke her husband was “off with Furney again” when he’d leave the house on weekends for the boiler’s daily cleanings.
Behind the school is a 40-ton bin of coal, which is steadily pumped up into the furnace throughout the day. Kerker said the boiler might go through as much as 150 tons in a winter.
Despite its age, Kerker said the boiler actually runs “immensely well.”
“It’s not clean and it’s loud, but it works,” he said. “It could probably run for another 30 years.”
But this summer, it will be time for the school to say goodbye to Furney.
After Albany County School District No. 1 requested $425,000 from the state for a replacement, the school board voted last week to replace the boiler with a propane-based unit.
A second phase of the project would eventually replace the building’s air handling and temperature control systems. The district will wait to move forward on phase two until the School Facilities Commission makes a decision on releasing $900,000 for the project.
After the district received two bids, Elk Ridge Builders & Design was awarded the boiler-replacement project for a bid of $377,977. The engineer’s estimate was $420,000.
The replacement will be powered by a 18,000-gallon propane tank with a fuel oil backup system.
ACSD No. 1 Business Manager Ed Goetz said the new system should be more reliable and cleaner.
The current boiler is at the end of its useful life, he said, simply because getting parts for repairs is so difficult.
Any needed part is “essentially custom” and needs to be forged specifically for Rock River.
Replacing the coal-fired boiler, Goetz said, will help the school “be able to get a repair taken can of in a timely fashion.”
Fifth- and Sixth-grade teacher Kelly Vallier, who’s worked at the school for 23 years, said the boiler’s smell makes her sentimental. And while Furney’s retirement might push some of the building’s character into memory, it might also mean Kerker won’t have to go into work next Christmas.
