MONDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD will be having their regular monthly meeting via Zoom on at 6 p.m. Monday. If you wish to attend this meeting please send a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
THE SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2461 County Shop Rd.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA is meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park at 15th Street & Reynolds Street. Meet at the south end of the stadium. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
