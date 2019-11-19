LHS German class play unique game
By Jay Marii Robinson
German 4 & 5 classes at Laramie High School have been playing a game based off of the roleplaying game Dungeons and Dragons.
Nickolas DeFrank, German teacher at LHS, created the German version of the roleplaying game. He decided to call it “Lasers and Gefühle.” Gefühle means feelings in German.
In Lasers and Gefühle, students must create characters with certain traits. DeFrank provides the students with a character sheet to enable them to do this.
Traits may include the character being attractive, smart, strong, and more.
Students must name their character, the character’s style, and the character’s job description.
Character styles include a hot-shot personality, dangerous personality, as well as many others. These characters will either be helpful or not so helpful depending on the scenario.
Scenarios are created by DeFrank.
“Basically, the game is all centered around decisions, whether you make them emotionally or logically,” DeFrank said.
“You use a six-sided die, it’s pretty simple. You know it’s not like a standard Dungeons and Dragons where there’s six different die for six different situations,” DeFrank said. “The reason I’m doing this is that I can create smaller scenarios and focus on about five to eight different sorts of vocab words and get lots of repetitions of those while telling a story that’s interesting for my students. That they’re also personally involved in.”
During the game, students respond in English at the end of every scenario, DeFrank speaks to them about how to say the actions of the characters, the scenario and the result in German. They also write it out in German.
“Just any sort of vocab or just like structures essentially…like ways to say things,” DeFrank said. “So if somebody sneaks through the back entrance to a building and then you know they have to. In one case they had to set off a car alarm in the game to distract the bouncer and then sneak past them. All of that is vocab that we write down and we talk about and discuss, act out, as we play the game.”
Lasers and Gefühle has several rules to it as well. These rules depend greatly on the roll of the dice. The game only requires one six-sided die however depending on how strong the character is, more dice can be included.
The different numbers, one to six, can create different roadblocks for characters. The roll of the dice can also impact the character’s health.
Lasers and Gefühle can be played by a whole class of students, however DeFrank limits it to one character for every three or four students.
“I can create all sorts of complicated stuff but I really just like putting them in these scenarios and seeing what they do with them,” DeFrank said.
Lasers and Gefühle is predicted to be played in the coming years as DeFrank continues to modify the game.
LHS Band Competes at State
By Andromeda Erikson
Laramie High School’s marching band recently participated in their last football game on Oct. 25 and attended the State Marching Band Festival on Oct. 19 in Casper at the Casper Events Center.
“We just stayed in the sidelines and played our music. That was about it,” percussionist Charlotte Fraley said.
Although it was their last football game, the marching band did not actually march during half-time.
“It was really cold, so it was kind of nice that we didn’t have to march,” clarinet player Lucie Meeker-Gordon said.
Most band students are required to participate in the marching band.
Marching during the football games helps the band practice their drill and music to prepare for the State Marching Band Festival.
“It helps us know what to do in class and on Tuesdays which is when we have our practices,” Fraley said.
In the State Marching Band Festival, marching bands from schools all around the state do their drills in front of judges.
However, the bands aren’t competing against each other; each of the bands gets their own rating from one through five with one being the best, and five being the worst.
In the rating system, a one means superior, two means excellent, three means good, four means fair and five means poor.
“This year, all the bands got either a one or a two. Laramie got a two,” Meeker-Gordon said.
The judges score each band based on their marching, how they played, their color guards and the complexity of their drill and music.
Meeker-Gordon says she’ll miss marching with the band since she is a senior.
She said her favorite part is just spending time with the other band students.
“They’re like a second family,” Meeker-Gordon said.
Fraley had similar sentiments about band.
“You spend a lot of time with them and you really bond with each other,” Meeker-Gordon said.
Now that the football games and state marching are over, the band is done practicing marching.
“It’s concert season now,” Meeker-Gordon said.
Some LHS Band students are also preparing for the All-State band auditions which take place this Saturday.
“It’s this honor band that you have to audition to be in,” Meeker-Gordon said.
Auditioning for All-State is optional for band students, and those students who chose to audition get music to practice ahead of time.
Students who make the All-State band attend a three-day rehearsal and are more likely to get into district clinic.
Percussionists like Fraley must audition on three different instruments, the marimba, the snare and the timpani.
At the All-State auditions, all band students, “have to play your two etudes, your two scales, your chromatic scales and then you have to sight-read,” Meeker-Gordon said.
These performances by the band members are judged by band teachers from around the state to determine if they qualify for the All-State band.
Mock Trial Scrimmage
By Katia Oler
Scrimmage practice started last week after school for Mock Trial participants in preparation for their state competition on Nov. 23.
Under the direction of Whitney Martin, their teacher coach and their attorney coaches, Marion Marchetti and Erik Oblasser, this year’s students prepare to take state.
They’ve been in first and second place for the past two years, meaning that the pressure is on to claim a third victory, but they will not be going unprepared.
“Last night...was probably the best of the three scrimmages I’ve seen so far,” Martin said.
And that’s just the tip of the ice burg. These students have been preparing since September for their competition, both in the mock trial class and their own free time, but these practices, of which will be six in total, are bringing an added level of practice to their team.
These scrimmages, which consist of anything from a mock trial between the students and their attorney coaches, to a trial between the students themselves, give students a chance to present both sides of the case that will be brought under trial during their state competition.
Marchetti and Oblasser, the attorney coaches, are part of the law firm Corthell and King, P.C. and come to the mock trial class and the scrimmage trials in order to help further prepare the students.
The attorney coaches are part of the driving forces behind the success of our mock trial teams, LHS A and LHS 1, and volunteer their time and skills for the good of the students.
The mock trial is divided into two parts or teams, LHS A and LHS 1, making for the interesting possibility of Laramie playing itself during the competition, as it has for the past two years.
“The ultimate goal would be to take first and second, and to see Laramie vs. Laramie in the championship round,” Martin said.
This would be a guaranteed first and second place, with Laramie back doing what they’ve practiced.
Last year, Lander came in third, making them a valid opponent to our teams, but some schools such as East and Cheyenne Central didn’t compete this year despite having strong teams in the past.
It all depends on who shows up.
“I think there’s more pressure because this would be a three meet, so I think the expectation is there and the other teams know if there’s a team to take down, it’s our kids. In that regard, I get a little nervous, but my kids are well prepared. They work hard...They will definitely be there by next Friday,” Martin said.
There’s no such thing as a guaranteed win. If anyone’s got a running shot at keeping the state title, it’s the LHS mock trial students.
This will be Laramie’s fourth year participating in the competition.
Their first ever year, they took third and fourth place.
With a work ethic that has been proven time and time again, along with a confidence that can’t be shaken, we are confident they will represent our school well.
LHS Library celebrates November
By Owen Reese
The Laramie High School library is putting two events in celebration of the month of November.
One project hosted by the LHS library is a kindness tree.
The idea of this event is for students, faculty and teachers to reflect on their life and what they are thankful for.
Reesa Florom, is a LHS librarian, and one of the people who came up with this idea.
“We encourage kids to take a leaf out of the basket... and write on the leaf anything that they are thankful for, whatever it is,” Florom said. “We want to encourage students to think about those sort of things.”
These leaves are then stapled on a decorative paper tree.
This project was erected at the beginning of this month in celebration of Thanksgiving.
This time of year is widely celebrated in America as a time to, as the name suggests, give thanks for what makes life better, and what makes people happy.
Florom emphasized that students reflect on what they are truly thankful for, further giving power to the celebration of Thanksgiving.
“You can see a wide variety of different thoughts ideas going on here,” Florom said. “Some are really specific with friends and objects, and some are more general like sleep.”
Florom was pleased with the current additions, and she looked forward to future additions to the tree.
In addition to the kindness tree, the LHS library has a display of books from Indigenous American authors.
This display intends to bring attention to Native American Heritage Month, which is officially the month of November.
These books are all written by Native Americans, and all have Native American mythology or characters.
Every book on display has a brief passage on the respective author.
This form of display not only brings attention to the novels, but also to the authors.
Joy Harjo is a notable contribution to this display.
Harjo is a Native American author and poet. She was recently named by the Librarian of Congress as the 23rd poet Laureate in Jun.
Harjo is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, making her the first ever Native American to be appointed to this role.
The Poet Laureate’s job is to bring national consciousness to the creation and interpretation of poetry.
The LHS library does not have any of Harjo's works, however they did borrow her children's literature book “The Good Luck Cat” from another library in the district.
This is the first year that the LHS Library has used the kindness tree, however Florom plans to make this a tradition.
“I've been wanting to do this since last year, but I never got it done,” Florom explains.
LHS does have a history of creating displays based on nationally celebrated months, such as the Native American Heritage Month.
In September, the library put on a display in a celebration of Banned Book Month.
This is a continuation of celebrating different ideas or people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.