Q: On my lab tests, my cholesterol looks good but my inflammation is a little high. Is this OK for my heart?
A: Lowering your cholesterol has been a primary goal for maintaining good heart health. It can also seem like once you get your bad cholesterol down to a healthy range, then there is nothing else you need to worry about. However, research suggests there are other factors in addition to cholesterol levels that can be as important to monitor
One such factor is your level of inflammation. Inflammation is something you can have measured by looking at high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), which is a simple blood test. What researchers are finding is that inflammation by itself can be a significant contributor to heart disease. In one study that came out a few years ago, researchers experimented with a drug that lowers inflammation, but that does nothing for cholesterol. They found that by lowering only inflammation they were able to significantly reduce heart attack risk.
This is just one study in a long line of studies showing inflammation plays a significant role in heart disease. In fact, a few researchers believe that inflammation may be a bigger culprit behind heart disease than cholesterol. Having said that, it may not be one or the other you need to worry about, but the combination of the two working together to contribute to heart disease. The idea is that cholesterol starts to deposit in your arteries, this may cause inflammation, which in term may cause larger cholesterol deposits. Inflammation can also give you a double whammy because it can prevent your good cholesterol from cleaning up these deposits.
So to answer your question, we likely need to be looking at and addressing several risk factors to prevent heart disease. Keeping your cholesterol down is a good first step. But keeping your inflammation down is a good next step. You can do this by eating a healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, and by adding to your diet a few anti-inflammatories that help reduce inflammation, such as turmeric or ginger. As always, be sure to talk with your primary health care provider to make sure these steps make sense for your individual situation.
