How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
IMH planning 3 events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events coming up:
n WALK WITH A DOC: 1:30-2:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Dr. Sue Lowe from Snowy Range Vision Center will discuss the importance of nutrition and vision. The event is free for all ages.
n BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the hospital. The event will feature research posters from second-year WWAMI medical students. Topics include Wyoming community health, global health, and laboratory and clinical research. Light appetizers and drinks will be served.
n FALL FLU SHOT CLINIC: 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Ivinson Medical Group. Patients can either pay out of pocket or bill insurance. Out-of-pocket costs are $25 for a standard flu shot and $60 for Flublok or HD Flu.
Commission to meet Monday
A special meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse. The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol
Laramie Valley CAP invites new cadet members ages 12-18 and adult members to attend and observe meetings at the Snowy Range Academy from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Those interested must contact Lt. Karen Bienz at kbienz@wywg.cap.gov by 2 p.m. Monday for authorization.
Library to celebrate International Game Week
Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., is celebrating International Game Week with a family-friendly game night at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tabletop gaming has a 3,000-year history, and it offers a way for families to spend time together without sitting in front of a screen, said Cassandra Hunter, adult services librarian. Giant games will be set up around the entire library, and the event is set to take place in conjunction with the library’s weekly pajama story time. Go to acplwy.org for more information.
UW German Club to celebrate fall of Berlin Wall
Dahoam in Wyoming, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Washington D.C., will be hosting the final events of its celebration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 5-7. Keynote speaker Anja Wehler-Schoeck from the German Embassy will discuss “Emotional Landmarks of Post-WW II Germany - From Trümmerfrauen (“Rubble Women) to Wiedervereinigung (Re-unification)” at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The German Club will then host a showing of a new documentary on the fall of the Berlin Wall produced by the German embassy at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both events will be in Room 314 of the Classroom Building and are free to the public. Contact Mark Person at mperson@uwyo.edu or 760-9979 for more information.
Nina McConigley to give UW Faculty Senate Speaker Series talk
Nina McConigley, an assistant professor in the University of Wyoming Honors College, will give the fall Faculty Senate Speaker Series talk at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Her talk is free to the public.
McConigley, an award-winning writer whose work at UW focuses on global perspectives and diversity, will discuss “New Territories: Migration and Exile.”
McConigley’s lecture will focus on the literature of migration and exile. From the book of Exodus to Ovid’s “Poetry of Exile,” writers have long examined what it means to leave one’s country, to migrate to the unknown, she says. McConigley will examine how these migrations shape characters into new territories and internal spaces.
For more information, call 766-5347 or email facultys@uwyo.edu.
LYP to host county judge
The Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting is planned for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Honorable Robert A. Castor is the guest speaker. He is a judge in the Albany County Circuit Court of the 2nd Judicial District.
Kiwanis to host Pam Brekken
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will be meeting at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. Pam Brekken of the Home on the Range Animal Sanctuary is the guest speaker. Guests are always welcome.
Lunchtime Conversations event coming up
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Attendees can meet in the entrance hall for part one of a gallery walk-through of the UW Visual Arts Department Faculty Exhibition.
Special guest artists from the Department of Visual and Literary Arts faculty include Ricki Klages (painting), Mark Ritchie (printmaking), Ashley Hope Carlisle (sculpture), David Jones (professional practice) and Bailey Russel (photography).This is an informal opportunity to learn more about their artistic process, ask questions, and learn about behind the scenes experiences. After the gallery tour, join us for a free lunch in the Entrance Hall and continue the conversations.
The event is free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
UW-produced adventure, conservation films to screen at UW
Two adventure documentary films detailing University of Wyoming biologists following the migration paths of mule deer they studied in Wyoming will screen on the UW campus.
The free public screenings of “92 Miles: A Migration Story” and “Deer 139” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the UW College of Education Auditorium, followed by a question-and-answer session. Speaking about their respective films will be UW Research Scientist Samantha Dwinnell and Patrick Rodgers, a UW graduate research associate at the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, along with other members of the films’ teams.
For more information, call 766-2604 or emilene@uwyo.edu.
TOAST planned for 2 dates in November
TOAST (Teen Open Art Studio Time) is set for 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 21 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum Shelton Studio.
This is free, open studio time for middle school and high school youth to explore, express and empower through self-guided art creation. For questions, email Michelle Visser at mvisser@uwyo.edu.
UW to host Women’s Suffrage Symposium
“Women’s Suffrage on the Northern Plains” is Thursday-Friday at the UW Art Museum, UW American Heritage Center and the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The public is invited, and there is no fee for admission.
Susan Stamberg will give the concluding keynote address at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gateway Center. The talk, “Inspiring Women,” will be followed by a reception at the Gateway Center.
The opening address — “Race, Gender and Empire: the Strange Career of Woman Suffrage in Wyoming” — is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum by Virginia Scharff, distinguished professor emeritus of history at the University of New Mexico.
A series of presentations Friday at the American Heritage Center Stock Growers Room precedes Stamberg’s 7 p.m. keynote address.
Hospice planning remembrance and celebration
Hospice of Laramie invites the community to a Holiday of Hope remembrance and celebration from 4 -5 p.m. Thursday at 1754 Centennial Drive. Join Hospice for a candle ceremony, information about grief and the holidays, refreshments and a performance by The Melodees. Birdseed ornaments made by Hospice of Laramie volunteers are available to purchase for $15. For more information, call Jeanne at 742-5967.
‘Good Boys’ to screen Friday at UW
“Good Boys” screens at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public.
Subtitles will be available at the first showing or upon request for the second screening. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be available for the first 30 people. “Good Boys” is rated R and has a run time of one hour and 30 minutes.
The film is about three sixth-grade boys who ditch school and embark on a journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs; being hunted by teenage girls; and trying to make their way home in time for a party.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/7220entertainment, like 7220 Entertainment on Facebook, follow on Twitter and Instagram or add wyounion on Snapchat.
LWV planning forum
The public is invited to join the League of Women Voters of Laramie for a free education program, “100 Years of Empowering Voters: Considering Alternative Voting Methods to Enhance Democracy”, at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Albany County Public Library. The League will explain why voting methods matter, offer an explanation of alternative voting methods and provide a chance for people to try them out. LWV Laramie member and University of Wyoming graduate student Matthew Link will be the lead presenter and facilitator. Additionally, Jackie Gonzalez, Albany County clerk, and Chris Rothfuss, Wyoming State Senate District 9, will be on hand to provide follow-up.
This program is free to the public and co-hosted by ACPL. For more information,email laramie@wyominglwv.org.
Albany County CattleWomen planning fundraiser
The Albany County CattleWomen are having a Bingo fundraiser Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. This event is open to the public with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the games starting at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available. Advance tickets are $25 per Bingo packet. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 or Suzy Noecker at 307-223-6275 for tickets. At the door, the cost for the Bingo packets will be $30 and additional packets can be purchased for $15. Money from this event is used by the CattleWomen for various activities including the Ag Expo and the annual Ranch Tour.
Marine Corps Birthday Celebration
Sponsored by the Detachment 777, Marine Corps League, the celebration takes place Nov. 10 at O'Dwyers Public House starting with a cash bar at 4 p.m. and then a meal served at 5 p.m. No tickets are required, attendees pay for a meal from the main menu and beverages. For more information, contact marinedoc@gmail.com or 307-760-1525.
Chorus to perform Nov. 11
The Laramie Civic Chorus, conducted by Dr. Holly Dalrymple, and the Community Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, will present “An American Life” at 7:30 p.m. Nov 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The collaborative concert will feature American musical pieces that commemorate Veteran's Day. The Laramie Civic Chorus will perform John Corigliano's Fern Hill, based on the poem by Dylan Thomas, featuring mezzo soprano soloist, Dr. Katrina Zook. The evening will close with a tribute to Veterans in a combined performance with band and chorus.
‘Wonderland’ coming to UW
University of Wyoming Theatre & Dance is preparing to present “Wonderland: Alice’s Adventures in Three-Dimensional Space” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Alice’s beloved adventures are captured in a vertical dance retelling of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass.” Featuring multimedia, original music, and dancers, actors, and singers, “Wonderland” charts Alice’s journey to understand who she is and where she fits in with her family and the world. Patrons will be able to take part in a virtual reality experience before the show and during intermission, created by UW’s Shell 3-D Visualization Center.
Alyson Hagy to speak
UW Libraries is welcoming award-winning author and UW professor Alyson Hagy for an author talk about her book "Scribe: A Novel." The talk is at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Alma Doke McMurry Reading Room in Coe Library. The event is free to the public. Go to http://bit.ly/2NiIG8a for more information.
Trey Duvall to give talk, performance
A Trey Duvall Artist Talk is form 6-7 p.m. Nov. 12 in Room 111 of the University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building. Duvall’s artist works concerns entropy, futility, humor, duration, stamina, and material or physical exhaustion. His creative practice includes various forms of large-scale installation, video, performance, and other sculptural and organizational mediums. Join us for an experience that is part artist talk, part performance.
Duvall’s Work Flow 004 Performance is from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Visual Arts Lobby In conjunction with his exhibition “Do, Do, Do, Do, Do.” UW art students and community members will perform Work Flow 004 in collaboration with the artist.
The events are free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
UW men’s singing groups to perform together
For the first time, both beloved University of Wyoming men's singing groups, The UW Singing Statesmen, conducted by Dr. Nicole Lamartine, and The Happy Jacks, will join on the same concert, “I Have Wings.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
The Singing Statesmen will present their rousing traditional songs, as well as a beautiful setting of Mary Coleridge's poem, "When I Hear Her, I Have Wings," a new arrangement of "Shenandoah," and an old Italian song, "Mattinata," made famous by Pavorotti. The male a cappella group, The Happy Jacks, will entertain the audience with pop and contemporary tunes.
University of Wyoming to host ‘Scarlet Rising Moon’ tour stop
Join UW Music for a stop on the “Scarlet Rising Moon” album release tour of trumpeter John Adler and composer Adam Cuthbert at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The collaborative full-length album will be released on November 8 on slashsound records. The tour kicks off at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley on November 11, with dates in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah.
“Scarlet Rising Moon” serves both as a compendium of Cuthbert’s body of works for trumpet, and as a new genome of composer-performer spliced from jazz, techno, ambient, and contemporary composition.
UW Faculty Recital set for Nov. 15
The University of Wyoming Faculty Recital Series is planning to present J. Scott Turpen, alto saxophone, and Theresa Bogard, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This recital will feature a premiere performance of “Pradakshina,” a new composition for saxophone and piano by Colorado composer James David, as well as original saxophone and piano compositions by Debussy, Heiden, Benson, and Koechlin.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Laramie’s Hilton Garden Inn.
The meeting will begin with a joint session with the UW Board of Trustees.
Mark Northam, executive director of UW’s School of Energy Resources, will provide an overview of the school and a brief look at future goals. The regular quarterly meeting of the ERC will immediately follow the joint session.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the School of Energy Resources on priorities for research and outreach.
Information about the SER is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
Monthly dementia art program to start this month
Here and Now: Arts & Aging Program is designed to provide a supportive environment for people with dementia and their loved ones or caregivers. Together, they have a chance to experience sensory and intellectual stimulation, communicate through art and explore various art media including paint, sculpture, collage and printmaking. Decaf coffee or cocoa and snacks are available after the art-making experience. Participants provide their own transportation, and advance sign up or commitment is required one week in advance to Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-3496. However, admission is free.
The group meets from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the University of Wyoming Art Museum on Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 22, Feb. 19, March 25, April 22, May 27 and June 17.
Relative Theatrics, Art Museum hosting
Read, Rant, Relate: with Relative Theatrics is from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Experience new pieces of contemporary dramatic literature by listening to actor-led readings of the texts, which have paired with current UW Art Museum exhibitions.
The November edition of Read, Rant, Relate, features “A Doll’s House Part 2” by Lucas Hnath + the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery Exhibition. From 5-6 pm, the Teaching Gallery will be open for an informal gallery walk. Refreshments and discussion will follow the reading.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
