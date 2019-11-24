How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Local student accepted for enrollment at Palmer College of Chiropractic
Colton Wostenberg, of Laramie, has been accepted for enrollment for the fall 2019 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa. As the first and largest chiropractic college in the world, Palmer College of Chiropractic leads the growth of the profession and chiropractic education. Palmer's expert faculty deliver a comprehensive curriculum grounded in the philosophy, art and science of chiropractic. Faculty and staff are focused on student success before and after graduation.
Local church offering special meal today
New Life Church is having a special Celebration Service and Thanksgiving meal at 10 a.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. This is completely free and everyone is invited to participate. The church will provide the turkey and people are encouraged to bring side dishes and desserts to share.
Gratitude event set for today
Gratitude for the Gifts of Life will be offered to the entire community at 2 p.m. today at the United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The Ministerial Association of All Faiths welcomes everyone. Offerings of goods and gifts will go to the Downtown Clinic. A reception follows. Call Rev. Bacon at the UPC at 742-2061 for more information.
Naturalization workshop scheduled at UW College of Law
A naturalization workshop is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. today in Room 178 of the University of Wyoming College of Law Building. The free services include assistance determining eligibility for citizenship, preparation of the application for citizenship and an application review by an immigration attorney.
Assistance with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewals will be available upon request.
For more information, call 766-6417 or email immsupport@uwyo.edu.
ACPL board to meet Monday
The Albany County Public Library Board meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the ACPL Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. The public is invited to attend the monthly ACPL Board meeting. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the regular meeting. For more information, call 721-2580 or email rcrocker@acplwy.org.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide. For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/AlbanyCountyBereavedParents.
Weaving show, sale planned at local gallery
The Fall Weaving Show & Sale is from for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Ludwig Photography Gallery, 224 Ivinson Ave. The show and sale will feature exquisite handwoven scarves, shawls, throws, table runners and wall hangings by artist Jeny Stoesz. Contact Stoesz at jstoesz@wyoming.com or 745-3816 or follow Jeny Original Yarns on Facebook for more information.
City, county to close for Thanksgiving
All Albany County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observation of Thanksgiving Day. Regular work hours will resume Dec. 2. Also, the city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. For information on office hours for Solid Waste, Recycling and/or the Recreation Center, go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
Walk with a Doc planned for Dec. 1
The next Walk with a Doc event is planned for 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Join Ivinson Memorial Hospital and take steps towards a healthy lifestyle. Community doctors and providers will be in attendance to get their steps in, as well. This is a free event for all ages.
Wreaths Across America order deadline coming up
The order deadline for Wreaths Across America is Dec. 2. WAA fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol are raising money to buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season. Wreaths cost $15 each, and you can order online by selecting Greenhill Cemetery and the fundraising partner you wish to support, either DAR or CAP. Wreaths will be placed beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, and volunteers are needed to help place wreaths. For more information on local plans, email waa-greenhill@charter.net.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Worcester Wreaths was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Ark Regional Services celebrates #GivingTuesday
The public is invited to join Ark Regional Services Dec. 3 for the second annual Ark Giving Tuesday. Ark is giving back to Laramie by providing free coffee, hot chocolate, donuts and popcorn. Attendees can help Ark reach its goal of 2,000 with $2 donations. Each dollar will help support people with disabilities in Laramie. The free coffee and donuts will be at 1150 N. Third St. Donations are appreciated but not required. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.
WPR celebrating Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a great day for nonprofits. This year, Givign Tuesday is Dec. 3. Not all nonprofits can afford radio advertising or underwriting. Listeners can become their underwriter. Wyoming Public Media is giving a chance to reflect on what matters most and to give back to those people and places that impact life. The public can tell WPR about their favorite Wyoming nonprofit, and WPR will donate airtime to recognize those who work so hard for such great causes. Find the form at www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-public-radio-giving-tuesday-2019 . Contact Diana Denison at ddenison@uwyo.edu or 766-4240 for more information.
Lunchtime Conversation with Curators set for Dec. 4
Join the University of Wyoming Art Museum for Lunchtime Conversations from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Dec. 4. Attendees can meet in the entrance hall for part two of a gallery walk-through of the UW Visual Arts Department Faculty Exhibition featuring special guest artists from the Department of Visual and Literary Arts faculty. Featured faculty include Brandon Gellis, graphic design, Kathleen Frye, art education, Rani Robison, foundations, and Diana Baumbach, foundations. Free lunch will be provided after the discussion. The event is free to the public. Contact Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-3496 or go to www. uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
UW Christmas production coming next month
Ring in the holiday season this December with “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas,” William Missouri Downs’ new comedy about love, family and what we all need to survive holiday get-togethers, forgiveness.
Presented by UW Theatre and Dance, the production is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14 on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The play follows a Harvard student who returns home for a visit, only to find she has nothing in common with her working-class parents. To complicate things, her cultivated boyfriend shows up. This fast-moving comedy, complete with Christmas Carolers, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.
Annual Lighting of the Trees planned for Dec. 5
The Lighting of the Trees launches the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the museum. Enjoy an evening of music and lights with votes for the People’s Choice Award and the start of bidding in the silent auction. The event is free to the public. The People’s Choice Award will be announced after the last performance. The silent auction runs from 6 p.m. Dec. 5-2:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Profits from the silent auction benefit Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
The event is free to the public. Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
Drop-In Meditation planned for Dec. 6
Come ground yourself at the University of Wyoming Art Museum from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. Weekly mindfulness meditations are guided by UW faculty and staff on a rotating basis. Meditation cushions and chairs are provided. Whether you are a first-time participant or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to unwind and experience a sense of calm. The event is free to the public. Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees set for Dec. 7
Now in its 27th year, Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is one of the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s most popular annual events. Student artwork and performances, family art making in our studio and, of course, a visit from Santa are all planned within the setting of the beautifully decorated trees. New this year is a pop-up art market featuring local artist Tara Pappas
The event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Art Museum and it free to the public. Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
County fire department planning fundraiser
An Albany County Fire District Central Station No. 1 fundraiser is from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4387 N. Third St. The event features a silent auction, a raffle, a chance to meet Santa and fire truck rides.
Annual holiday home tour coming up
The 2019 University Women's Club Holiday Home Tour is planned for noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are on sale at Ace Hardware for $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Find the event on Facebook for this year’s locations or call Denise Marquiss at 760-4485 for more information.
Bond’s hosting donation drive
Bond’s Brewing Company is currently hosting a donation drive, and a grand finale event is planned for 3-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the brewery, 411 S. Second St.
The event will feature a local business potluck, with food donated by local businesses. Attendees can bring a donation or buy a beer to get a plate of food. There will also be raffle prizes.
Bond’s is collecting donations of winter clothing at the brewery, as well as UniWyo Federal Credit Union, Bank of the West, Laramie GM Auto Center, White’s University Motors, Luna Salon, CrossFit 7220, First Interstate Bank and Altitude Fitness.
Email lovelaramie19@gmail.com or follow @LoveLaramie on Instagram for more information.
Albany County announces openings for boards/commissions
The following board have opening available:
n Albany County Fair Board (1)
n Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission (2)
n Albany County Predator Management Control Board (1)
n Laramie Plains Civics Center Joint Powers Board (1)
Applications close at 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or online at www.co.albany.wy.us. For information call, 721-5533.
Laramie Business Workshop to feature “Conflict and You”
Hosted by the Wyoming Women’s Business Center, a workshop called “Conflict and You” is planned for 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 12 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. In this business workshop, participants identify their own conflict styles and begin to see the ways that this style impacts them. Participants will build awareness of how different styles work (or don’t work) in managing conflict with employees, customers, vendors and more. The workshop is presented by Carrie Bennett of Learning Through Difference, LLC.
Annual UW Holiday Market set for Dec. 13
Nearly 50 vendors will sell a wide assortment of products at the University of Wyoming Holiday Market from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Lobby. The event is free to the public and sponsored by Staff Senate.
This year’s market will feature local vendors who will offer a variety of items for sale, including homemade craft items, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, baked goods, housewares, local meats, and wood and textile crafts.
Staff Senate will sell tickets to its fall meat raffle and holiday cash 50/50 raffle. The proceeds will support staff scholarships, the Employee of the Quarter program and other staff activities.
For more information, call 766-5300 or email staffsen@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Police Foundation planning 4th Annual Gun Raffle
The Laramie Police Foundation is planning a raffle drawing for Dec. 14 (need not be present to win). This year, each winning ticket will be returned to the pot for a chance to win an additional prize.
Prizes include:
n Ruger AR-556 Precision Rifle, MPR
n Rock Island Armory M1911-A1, Rock Ultra Pistol: winner’s choice of full size or compact size
n Ridgeline 40 Gun Safe: 14 gauge construction, 30 minute fire rating
n Firearms Training with Steve Allred, certified concealed firearm permit instructor. The winner receives training in the legal aspects of carrying a firearm plus range time.
Three hundred tickets are available for $20 each.
Call Rick Quizenberry at 399-4028, David Weston at 760-7615 or Dave’s Guns 760-0661 for tickets or more information.
