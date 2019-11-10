How to submit to Local Briefs
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Laramie resident earns degree from WGU
Sandra Kelly, of Laramie, has earned a Master of Science in special education from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university hosted its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio), 72nd (Anaheim, California), 73rd (Salt Lake City) and 74th (Seattle) commencement ceremonies in the spring and summer of this year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.
Caturday event starting extended hours
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society’s Caturday adoption event is starting some extended hours, beginning today. Caturday is planned for 1-3 p.m. today and each Sunday through the rest of the year.
Additionally, three Saturday adoption events are planned for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.
LAWS is located at 1104 S. Second St. Contact Kris at krisslyman@gmail.com or 399-9284 or go to www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Relative Theatrics gearing up for next show
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence by Madeleine George. Performances are at 3 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/seniors tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Local Dems to meet Monday
The Albany County Democrats monthly meeting will be Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. There will be a pizza social from 5:15-6 p.m., followed by a communications training and an abbreviated business meeting. Precinct people, potential candidates and all Dems are encouraged to attend. Free child care is available.
Board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Large Meeting Room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
City, county closed for holiday
All Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Veteran’s Day. Regular work hours will resume Tuesday.
The city of Laramie Administrative Offices will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday Monday. For information on office hours for Solid Waste, Recycling and/or the Recreation Center, go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
ACGS to meet Tuesday
With the holidays approaching, we are all seeing ads from DNA companies offering special discounts for their testing services. To help you sort it out, you can find out “What’s New in DNA – Which Company and Test Should You Use” at The Albany County Genealogical Society monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. ACGS President Robert Zemanek will present the program, and election of new officers for 2020 will take place. ACGS meetings are free to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
IMH hosting health event
You’re Not Ovary-Acting is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building. Join us for a conversation about common gynecological issues that women face and the options you have. The talk is presented by Dr. Ewell, Dr. Herriott and Dr. Westbrook. Dinner will be provided for all those in attendance.
Archaeological society to meet Tuesday
Come join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for its November meeting from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker this month is Dr. Marcel Kornfeld, professor of anthropology at UW. Kornfeld will be delivering a talk titled “H*ll Gap NHL: 60 Years of Research into Paleoindian Prehistory” after a short business meeting. You do not need to be a member of the Society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join. Contact Rachael Shimek at raeleashimek@gmail.com or 515-231-2003 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Health events planned for November
The following health events are planned for this month:
n Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Nov. 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
n Free Breastfeeding Class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
n Free Community Breastfeeding Café is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. All pregnant and breastfeeding mothers can drop in at any point for an informal support group. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
UW Theatre and Dance presents ‘Wonderland’
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance will present a vertical dance retelling of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”
“Wonderland: Alice’s Adventures in Three-Dimensional Space” is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre.
Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The dance features a multimedia experience and dancers, actors and singers who chart Alice’s journey to understand who she is and where she fits in with her family and the world.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Community Services Block Grant Board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 208 Garfield St., Suite 200.
UW Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive an update on the presidential search and UW’s housing and campus master plans during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday-Friday.
Trustees will receive reports on a variety of other issues during the meeting in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center — with the exception of a joint session at 7:30 a.m. Friday with the UW Energy Resources Council at the Hilton Garden Inn. Board meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board will meet throughout the day Wednesday. The full board meeting begins with an executive session at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the public session slated to start at 9:45 a.m. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Commission to meet Wednesday
A regular meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse. The agenda can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us .
Pop Up Paint Party for UW students planned for Wednesday
Pop Up Paint Party and the University of Wyoming’s 7220 Entertainment will host a learn-to-paint event at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyoming Union Gardens.
Lisa Sherrodd, owner of Pop Up Paint Party, will guide participants step-by-step in making their own paintings. The event is open to 50 UW students. Registration is required and ends Tuesday.
For more information about Pop Up Paint Party, visit www.popuppaintparty.com/.
The 7220 Entertainment Club Events Committee, which hosts the event, meets Mondays at 5 p.m. in Room 012 of the Wyoming Union.
For more information about 7220 Entertainment, visit www.uwyo.edu/7220entertainment; like 7220 Entertainment on Facebook; follow on Twitter and Instagram; or add wyounion on Snapchat.
Individuals needing assistance to attend events should call the Campus Activities Center at 766-6340.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
The monthly meeting of the PFLAG Laramie Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. PFLAG unites people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies. Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of the month and are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
StudioWYO to present Banshee Tree and Derek Blake
StudioWYO will host Banshee Tree and Derek Blake as an eclectic and creative accompaniment to 7220 Entertainment’s student art show at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Union Gardnes. Derek Blake seamlessly wraps his 27 years of bittersweet mountain life into his music. His uniquely raw lyrics expose the best parts of his poet’s mind, and his studied guitar work nods to brooks, rivers and guitar greats. Banshee Tree has quickly developed a reputation as one the west’s most multifaceted young touring bands. Combining the sounds of acoustic instruments with a diverse blend of EDM, jam and early jazz, Thomas LaFond’s intrepid lyrics & compositions serve as a platform for hot swing and deep trance grooves.
Follow StudioWYO on Facebook for more information.
UW to host student art show
An art show featuring work created by University of Wyoming students is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fireplace Lounge in the lower level of the Wyoming Union. The event is free to the public.
Students interested in presenting their artwork in the show can email fal@uwyo.edu, fill out an application online or obtain an entry form at the Campus Activities Center in the Wyoming Union.
Only work that can be displayed on an easel -- preferably paintings and drawings -- may be submitted. There is a dimension limit of 3 feet by 3 feet. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the show.
Follow 7220 Entertainment on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or add wyounion on Snapchat for more information.
Workshop to feature tax preparation
Join the Wyoming Women’s Business Center for this Laramie Business Workshop: Seamless Tax Preparation. Do you find yourself scrambling to prepare for tax season? Have you been late filing your business taxes in the past? This workshop will help you understand the documents your business will need to gather for tax season and build your confidence for a meeting with a tax preparer. Presented by Waldo Smith, Director of Microlending with the Wyoming Women’s Business Center.
The Laramie Business Workshop – Seamless Tax Preparation is from 8:30-10 a.m. in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Notice of board vacancy
The Albany County Hospital District Board of Trustees is accepting resumes from interested parties to fill a vacancy on the board for the remainder of an unexpired term ending 11/2022. Those interested in serving can submit a letter of interest and a resume by Thursday to questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Book group to discuss work from local author
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss "Altitude Adjustment" by local author Mary Beth Baptiste.
Baptiste will attend the meeting to discuss her book. In "Altitude Adjustment" she recounts events that occurred when she decided to pursue her lifelong dream. After a divorce she dusts off her biology degree and flees suburban Massachusetts for a job at Grand Teton National Park. This is a thoughtful, often humorous account of a woman's quest for purpose, redemption and love.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for December is "Happiness" by Aminatta Forna. All are welcome to attend.
WAA planning fundraiser
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is hosting a Wreaths Across America Chili fundraising dinner form 5-7 p.m. Friday at t 2142 Garfield St. The dinner is co-hosted by WAA fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Funds raised will buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season. Tickets are $12 at the door, and the dinner will also feature a silent auction.
Wreaths will be placed beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
Holiday meals deadline coming up
Laramie Interfaith is planning for holiday meal distribution and asking the public to help provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for local families by making a food or monetary donation.
Food items needed include turkey, potatoes, yams, canned mixed vegetables, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cranberries, stuffing, dried gravy and rolls.
Applications for meals are due Friday. Thanksgiving distribution is from noon-4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Christmas distribution is form noon-4 p.m. Dec. 21. Both distributions are at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen scholarship auction meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will host the monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak meal will be served for $12. An auction will be hosted with various items brought by members and guests to support our scholarship program. We would like to invite you to come and join us, and help raise funds for our scholarships. To make reservations and get more information, call Betty Wortman at 721-5031.
Female self-defense class coming up
Two self-defense classes for women are planned for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Premier Bone and Joint, 1909 Vista Drive. The classes are free.
Call UWPD or Birdie at Premier to reserve a spot by Monday or for more information.
Jazz concert set for Nov. 17
Join University of Wyoming Jazz Studies faculty members Ben Markley, piano, Andy Wheelock, percussion, and Gonzalo Teppa, double bass, for a night of original compositions and reimagined standards. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Symphonic Band to perform Nov. 18
Join the University of Wyoming Symphonic Band at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 for an enjoyable evening of classic and new band music. The band’s fall concert is in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Conductor Joe Carver is UW's new Associate Director of Bands, perhaps most recognized as Director of the Western Thunder Marching Band. Before earning his doctorate in Music Education from The Ohio State University and coming to UW, Carver was a very successful high school band director in the Columbus, Ohio, area.
Inaugural UW Gingerbread House Decorating Contest coming up
The University of Wyoming is hosting a gingerbread house contest. Forty team entries are available and participants must register at http://uw.uwyo.edu/holiday19 by Nov. 18. Gingerbread houses must be dropped off by noon Dec. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
All materials must be edible. Glue may be used to attach the decorations and battery operated lights are allowed. Building on a plywood base is recommended, and bases cannot exceed 2 feet by 2 feet. The gingerbread houses will be on display for voting Dec. 2-6 at the gateway center. One vote is allowed per person. The contest is sponsored by the UW Alumni Association and the UW Foundation. Call 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Parkinson to give President’s Speaker Series Lecture
University of Wyoming Professor Bruce Parkinson’s energy research is the topic of the fall semester President’s Speaker Series at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Parkinson, the J.E. Warren Professor of Energy and Environment in the Department of Chemistry and School of Energy Resources, will discuss “Our Energy Future from the World to Wyoming” in his free public talk. A reception will follow his talk. In his talk, Parkinson will discuss how cheap, abundant energy makes the world’s civilization possible, and how fossil fuels have been the largest source of energy for developing and driving the world’s economy. For more information, call 766-5353 or go to www.uwyo.edu/research/announcements.
Cooper Center planning new show
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts will present “The Little Prince,” a play adapted for a neurodiverse cast from the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 at 1174 N. Third St. A fantasy for children and an allegory for adults, tickets for the Cooper Center production go on sale on November 11 for $7. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10. Call 742-3996 for further information or to purchase tickets.
Studio 253 announces a new soundtrack CD
Laramie Children’s Musical Theater Workshop and The Studio 253 Singers are proud to announce the release of their new soundtrack album, “A Pocketful of Dirt.” They will be hosting their CD Release Party at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Phoenix Ballroom at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Guests will have the opportunity to listen to the album and purchase CDs while enjoying celebration cake. All are welcome to attend. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more information.
This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The musical theater production of “A Pocketful of Dirt” premiered at the Gryphon Theatre in May 2018. The album features 21 Irish melodies.
UW Collegiate Chorale to perform Dec. 6-7
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale will present its annual Chorale by Candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Conducted by Nicole Lamartine, the Chorale will be joined by special guests Tim Ribner, piano, who has arranged choral pieces especially for this performance, and Jeff Selden, guitar.
This year’s program, “The Deepening Light,” includes music from many spiritual traditions and original poetry to highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community.
This holiday concert is always a sellout, so patrons are advised to purchase tickets early. Seating is general admission, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
