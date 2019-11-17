How to submit to Local Briefs
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
William E. Bittner commended for 35-year commitment
William “Bill” Bittner, CIC, of Allen Insurance of Laramie, has been recognized by The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) for his 35 years of committed professional leadership and advanced knowledge. Bittner earned the designation through a series of rigorous examinations and has maintained the designation by annual attendance at an approved CIC continuing education program.
Community Holidays returning
Community Holidays collaborates efforts between several churches in Laramie, the City of Laramie, Christmas for Kids (serving ACSD No. 1 families), Salvation Army, and Interfaith-Good Samaritan. Together they are joined by individuals, non-profit agencies, families, businesses, governmental offices, and students in providing our neighbors in need with a Christmas morning.
If you need assistance this holiday season please visit our website to fill out an application. Or if you want to help those in need please visit our website and fill out a sponsor application. Go to www.communityholidays.org for more information.
Be a grandparent in the classroom
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies welcomes those who are 55 or better and would like to work with children in the classroom. While supporting children and teachers, senior volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid leave and mileage reimbursement. Grandparents are willing to commit to 15-20 hours per week (or more) and a background check. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents care about their community and want to make a difference in the lives of children and in their own lives – many health and well-being benefits have been documented! Any senior interested in participating in this Senior Corps program, including veterans, call 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
IMH planning 2 events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is planning the following events:
n Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Community doctors and providers will be in attendance to get their steps in, as well. This event is free for all ages.
n Border War Flu Clinic: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday in the Indoor Practice Facility at War Memorial Stadium. Before the Cowboys kick-off against CSU, stop by the IPF Tailgate Zone at War Memorial Stadium to receive your flu shot.
$25: Standard Flu Shot
$60: Flublok or HD Flu
A receipt to bill insurance independently will be provided.
UW’s Sigma Chi Fraternity to host 1st Cowboy Breakfast today
Gamma Xi, the University of Wyoming’s chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity, will host its first Cowboy Breakfast from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Sigma Chi house, 1629 Fraternity Row. Biscuits and gravy will be available for $5 per serving or $10 for unlimited servings, and cinnamon rolls will be $2 each. All proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
The Huntsman Cancer Institute opened in 1995 on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. John Huntsman, a Sigma Chi alumnus, created the center in hopes to end cancer. HCI is a state-of-the art cancer hospital that serves 142,000 patients annually and has 177 separate research teams.
For more information, email nmajor1@uwyo.edu.
North Boulder closed to unauthorized vehicles
Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the city of Laramie will be closing Boulder Drive at the end of the pavement north of Grand Avenue. This closure is to prevent unauthorized vehicles from accessing nearby private land, to prevent continued illegal dumping and to protect natural resources.
Users of this area are encouraged to park legally on Boulder Drive or utilize the Laramie Community Recreation Center parking lot located at 920 Boulder Drive south of Grand Avenue.
For more information, call the City of Laramie City Manager’s Office at 721-5226.
Historical Society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will start with a brief ceremony acknowledging county and state award winners for their superior historical projects in the year 2018. After the ceremony, one of the award winners will be featured in an illustrated talk: the Laramie Mural Project "Wild West Social Justice" painted by Adrienne Vetter. The mural consists of five panels depicting Wyoming people who played major roles in various social justice issues.
ACCWA to meet Tuesday
Albany County Clean Water Advocates will host its monthly business meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral Sherwood Room, 104 S. Fourth St., between University and Ivinson avenues.
"Make a Joyful Noise - Cantemos Jubilosos" coming Tuesday
A night of music (noche de musica) - "Make a Joyful Noise - Cantemos Jubilosos" - is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, 319 Grand Ave. The public is invited to join in singing and listening to hymns in Spanish and some English. The event is free to the public.
Contact Dolores Saucedo Cardona at dolores_s_cardona@hotmail.com or 399-3790 for more information.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will be meeting at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. Kiwanis will have Paul Hesco performing youth safety training. Guests are always welcome.
PVA to meet Tuesday
PVA Laramie is a monthly speed round of ideas and issues that affect the local community. Featured speakers get five minutes at the beginning with time for a couple of questions. Then, everyone else who wants to speak gets two minutes to tell their story, share their passion or announce an event. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
PVA is a non-profit organization. Donations are encouraged with a bucket that is passed during the meeting to pay for supplies, rent and establishment of a future website. Facebook page PVA Laramie has all the speaker summaries to date with pictures.
Call Marian Erdelyi at 760-8273 for more information.
Transgender Day of Remembrance set for Wednesday
The Laramie Ministerial Association of all Faiths, together with the University of Wyoming office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is preparing a memorial service for Transgender Day of Remembrance at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The service will include speakers, music by a combined choir from UW, and the reading of the names of the victims. The entire community is invited to attend and honor those whose lives were taken from them much too soon.
The Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
LRCD to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the board of supervisors is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. The public hearing for the 2020-2024 Long Range & Natural Resource Management Plan will begin is at 5 p.m. after the meeting. For more information, call 721-0072 or visit www.lrcd.com.
Public meeting scheduled for Wednesday
A city of Laramie public meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. The meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on construction of a signalized intersection at 22nd and Reynolds streets — a project to convert the intersection control from a stop-control intersection to a signalized intersection. The city of Laramie will present the preliminary design of the project and discuss options for improvements to the intersection. A preliminary plan of improvements and estimates can be reviewed at 405 Grand Ave. Call 721-5250 for more information. Written comments are also welcome and must be received by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Send written comments to the Engineering Division, City of Laramie, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073.
UW to host annual Thanksgiving dinner
A traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and pie will be served at the annual Thanksgiving dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming. The event, scheduled in the Wyoming Union Ballroom, is for UW students but also is open to the public. Students are required to show their student ID, and non-students must bring three canned goods for the Laramie Soup Kitchen. All attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate. UW Catering and Events will provide the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast. The classic holiday movie “The Grinch” will be screened during the dinner. For more information about 7220 Entertainment, visit www.uwyo.edu/7220entertainment; like 7220 Entertainment on Facebook; follow on Twitter and Instagram; or add wyounion on Snapchat.
Science and Art Collaborations Reception planned for Thursday
Two fiber art artists and scientist collaborations will introduce their work at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum at an after-hours reception from5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the museum. The event is free to the public. Contact Laura Vietti at lvietti@uwyo.edu or 307-314-2024 for more information.
Soroptimists to meet Thursday
The Soroptimist of Laramie monthly meeting is at noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The group will be getting updates on certain programs such as the Live Your Dream Award and Community Service Application.
Fans invited to join UWYO Army ROTC Department for final stretch of Bronze Boot Run
The University of Wyoming’s Army ROTC Department invites fans to run alongside and line the streets as cadets finish the Bronze Boot Run from Thursday at War Memorial Stadium. The relay, consisting of cadets from both UWYO Army and Air Force ROTC Departments, is expected to reach the South University Parking Lot on 15th Street at 4:30 p.m. The formation of cadets, along with a convoy of vehicles from local emergency services, UW Athletics Department and vendors, will proceed north along 15th Street, then turn right on Grand Avenue and head east until the parade reaches 22nd Street. The parade will turn left onto 22nd Street, then turn right onto Arrowhead Lane and left onto Crane Street, culminating in the Summit View Tailgate Parking Lot.
StudioWYO to presents J Shogren Shanghai'd and Shawn Hess
For the last show before the Thanksgiving break, StudioWYO will host J Shogren Shanghai’d and Shawn Hess for a night of great Americana tunes.
Hailing from Laramie, Shawn Hess brings wit and humor along with wiser-than-his-years storytelling in his solo set.
J Shogren is “an affable bear of a man” (NYT), a “brilliant storyteller” (Rootsy), and a “Wyoming music legend” (WY Eagle) whose songs have taken him from the local bar scene to the Lincoln Center and Kennedy Center.
The show is from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. The show is free to the public. Contact Hannah Rhymes at hrhymes@uwyo.edu or 405-200-2444 or follow StudioWYO on Facebook for more information.
UW to presents Slavic Soul Party!
Brass band Slavic Soul Party! will bring its Balkan-soul-Gypsy-funk style of music to the University of Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The band will be the last performance of the fall UW Presents season.
Tickets are $15 for the public; $12 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff; and $10 for students at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Slavic Soul Party!, a New York City-based band, has throbbing funk grooves, fiery Balkan brass, Gypsy accordion wizardry and virtuoso jazz chops, according to its website. The band has released seven full-length albums over the past 15 years.
Hospice planning holiday event
Hospice of Laramie invites the community to its annual celebration of remembrance and Lighting of the Trees from 5:306:30 p.m. Friday at 1754 Centennial Drive. Join hospice for a candlelight ceremony, tree lighting, entertainment and refreshments. Memorial opportunities and birdseed ornaments will be available. For more information, call Jeanne at 742-5967.
Survivor Day planned for Saturday
Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.
A local event is planned for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. The event is free to the public and will feature keynote speaker Dan “Danno” Hedrick, and Ask Me Anything Panel, a pasta bar lunch, a film and discussion, group breakout sessions and a closing ceremony. Go to https://afsp.org/survivor_day/laramie-wyoming/ to register or for more information.
Laramie Ministerial Association of All Faiths planning event
Gratitude for the Gifts of Life will be offered to the entire community at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Grand Ave. The Laramie Ministerial Association of All Faiths cordially invites the public for a time to say “thanks.” Community speakers include Mayor Joe Shumway and Downtown Clinic Director Pete Gosar. Come enjoy an interfaith service of worship and friendly reception. Call Rev. Michelle Bacon at 742-2061 for more information.
Jazz program coming Nov. 25
The University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program will present "Rhythm is King” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This collaborative concert features UW Jazz Ensemble II with the UW Percussion Ensemble, Andy Wheelock, director, Jazz Combo I, Ryan Fourt, director, and Jazz Combo II, Ben Markley, director. The concert will include Afro Cuban music, tunes by Count Basie, and the American Songbook.
Southern Avenue to perform Dec. 4
Southern Avenue, a boundary-breaking Memphis combo band playing organic soul/blues/R&B fusion, is set to perform in Laramie at 9 p.m. Dec. 4 at the University of Wyoming. The concert is free to the public.
On their self-titled 2017 debut album, Southern Avenue sparked a one-band musical revolution, embodying an effortlessly organic sound that reflects the band members' diverse roots. On their second album, “Keep On,” released May 19 via Concord Records, the dynamic outfit expands its gritty musical vision to embrace new musical challenges and a more expansive creative vision.
Since their debut, Southern Avenue has played in over a dozen countries and wowed audiences at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest and Lockn’.
Go to www.southernavenuemusic.com for more information on the band.
Wyoming State Thespian Festival coming to UW
From Dec. 5-7, the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance will host the 2019 Wyoming State Thespian Festival at the UW Conference Center and the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
More than 30 Wyoming high schools, involving more than 700 students and 100 coaches, will compete in performance, technical, and design areas. Theatre professionals will also present workshops for acting, dance, movement, and design.
This annual theatre competition is organized by the Wyoming Educators of Secondary Theatre (WEST). WSTF brings together students and instructors from every corner of Wyoming into a positive and productive environment where theatre artists of all ages and experience levels can interact, collaborate, and learn from each other.
StudioWYO planning Open Mic Night with Mady Lundblad
StudioWYO is closing out another great semester of shows with one more Open Mic Night before finals get into full swing. This event is free to the public, and sign-ups for performing begin at 6:30 p.m., with the show form 7-10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This last Open Mic of the semester will be hosted by StudioWYO veteran Mady Lundblad. Lundblad is an avid participant in the UW Collegiate Chorale and was one of the finalists in 2018’s Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition.
Contact Hannah Rhymes at hrhymes@uwyo.edu or 405-200-2444 or follow StudioWYO on Facebook for more information.
