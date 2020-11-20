Relative Theatrics virtual play “Loneliness Was A Pandemic” by Olivia Haller will be available for streaming from Nov. 6-22. For more information and tickets go to www.relativetheatrics.com. The play is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
