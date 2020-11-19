THURSDAY
Free virtual reading of “Bound By Stardust” by Claudia I. Haas, presented by the University of Wyoming Art Museum and Relative Theatrics as part of Read, Rant, Relate, will be presented via Zoom on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Information and link at relativetheatrics.com/virtual-programming. Supported in part by Wyoming Humanities and National Endowment for Humanities.
FRIDAY
Elks Lodge fundraiser for members and guests at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20; smothered green chile burritos, rice, and brownie for $12, call 742-2024 to pre-order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.