Facing unprecedented challenges and expecting a surge in needs, Laramie’s nonprofit community has been meeting together weekly for more than a month to collaborate and problem-solve.
During a meeting last Friday morning, a couple dozen social service groups were represented, working in health care, housing, food distribution and other areas.
The informal coalition was started by Downtown Clinic vice president Mary Burman and executive director Pete Gosar.
“We realize that because of the economic impact of the pandemic, the needs for many of these organizations will increase over time,” Burman said. “We really want to ensure that these nonprofits stay viable and are able to meet the needs.”
During last week’s discussion, attendees took turns updating the group on their latest developments, including ways they’ve adapted to continue offering services or increase safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most groups reported being busier than usual or expecting to see needs grow in coming months.
Some agencies, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and My Front Door, are working with clients remotely by phone or through video streaming. Others, such as the Eppson Center for Seniors, are delivering supplies and meals to clients. The Soup Kitchen has started offering meal kits for patrons to take home on weekends. The Downtown Clinic is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing to its clients.
“We’re ready to ramp that up,” Gosar said.
Britt Jonart, manager of the Cottage at St. Matthew’s, said the organization is still accepting donations by appointment and then leaving donated items outside for 72 hours before sorting them.
“That’s a protective measure for my volunteers and for any of the (recipients of) vouchers that we’re giving out,” she said.
The Cottage has continued with its voucher program, but by using a new online form that families fill out. A volunteer will then select items a family needs, whether clothing or household items.
“We’re like personal shoppers now, which is a completely new thing,” she said.
She’s also planning long-term changes, like holding outdoor shopping events and arranging the Cottage’s interior to make social distancing easier.
Laramie Interfaith is continuing to distribute about 1,000 pounds of a food a day, but now in its parking lot. Depending on the day of the week, recipients can receive food either via drive-through, by selecting food arranged on tables outside or through delivery.
Only staff and volunteers enter the building, and they limit their total to fewer than 10 people.
“It’s not quite as personal, but it’s working out just fine,” said executive director Mike Vercauteren.
A question some meeting attendees posed to the group last week was whether anyone planned to open up their operations in line with relaxed state orders expected in coming weeks.
Burman said the Downtown Clinic planned to be cautious about relaxing its safety measures because many of its clients are at higher risk for experiencing complications should they contract COVID-19. As well, the organization wants to protect its volunteers and employees from getting sick.
“We’ll continue to use short-term methods we’re using with clients: drop-off, telehealth, case management,” she said. “There’s no reason we have to stop those anytime soon. We can continue on with the way we are doing things, even if the rest of the city opens up.”
Vercauteren said a cautious approach would do Laramie Interfaith’s clients a favor. Like other agencies, they’re more likely to be older, disabled or working in restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations.
Jonart said she hoped to adopt practices consistent with other agencies in town for the sake of both clients and volunteers.
“We are trying to be better safe than sorry,” she said.
