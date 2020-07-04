As Wyoming enters its fourth month of life disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits around Albany County are looking toward an uncertain future.
The United Way of Albany County supports 17 partner nonprofit agencies that provide services for the homeless, food and grocery banks, and more services that people in the community depend on for their essential needs.
The first surge of charitable giving was great, said Evelyn Edson, United Way of Albany County’s executive director. But as time has moved on and the economy has remained partially shutdown, it’s becoming harder for nonprofits to meet their expenses.
“The worry we’ve heard from some of the nonprofits and we have is going into the fall, what’s that going to look like for regular operating budgets, just the money you need to keep doors open?” Edson said. “The COVID-19 funds we raised and a lot of the nonprofits raised were to change services. It doesn’t keep the organizations going in the long-term.”
Family Promise of Albany County provides services to help low-income families with homelessness and other essential needs. Normally, Family Promise puts families up in host facilities around the community, but with COVID-19, the nonprofit is forced to shelter the people it serves in hotels, a major unexpected expense. Between an increased demand and the increased cost, how to operate into the near future is not exactly clear.
“We’ve doubled our capacity for sheltering, and we’re booked and have a waitlist,” said Susie Klein, an Americorps VISTA member with Family Promise.
But at the moment, Family Promise is holding steady, Klein said. Generosity from individuals and organizations have helped the nonprofit continue providing services, for now. Some grants for COVID-19 relief have been applied for, but there’s no word yet on whether they’ve been awarded. Generally speaking, donations are down while expenses and needs are increasing.
“We still don’t know how the fall is going to look,” Klein said.
Despite receiving a bulk purchase shipment of diapers this week, Family Promise can still use more diapers, wipes and other hygiene related products, Klein said. Those can be dropped off on Thursdays. Families can pick up one package of diapers per child twice each month on from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays.
Things have gone better than staff at Interfaith, a food bank headquartered on Canby Street, anticipated when closures began in March.
“Laramie has proven when there is a need that people step up,” said Abby Melbye, Interfaith’s marketing and outreach coordinator.
But that was when federal government stimulus checks and tax returns were going out, which Melbye said may have helped buffer the need for a period of time. For the last week of June alone, Melbye said Interfaith had 21 rental assistance requests totalling more than $10,000, a notable increase.
Interfaith’s staff is mostly concerned that another round of COVID-19 related economic impacts could lead to an increased need in the coming months that will be harder to keep up with.
“Even with continued donations we’ve been having, the need has been increasing and we give out money every week,” she said. “It’s blown our minds how much people have been able to give, but eventually the need is going to increase and will surpass what people are able to give.”
The Laramie Soup Kitchen, now having to serve its meals on a to-go basis, has incurred significant expense with food containers. Expenses for utensils, boxes, cups — and especially hand gloves for staff— really add up as time goes on, said Ted Cramer, Soup Kitchen executive director.
“None of these items were budgeted for,” Cramer said. “We’ve had some great support from the community so far, and we hope that will continue so we can continue to cover these expenses.”
Part of the problem for the United Way’s partner agencies, Edson said, is not just a decline in contributions from individuals and organizations that may have their own financial limitations because of COVID-19 related problems; she said the grants many public and private entities have provided in the past are harder to come by, as well.
Between fundraising events being canceled, grants and other funding streams reduced, as well as an anticipation that individual contributions will also be slow amid unemployment and economic strain, Edson said it’s a multifaceted problem.
None of it is to say the community support has not been remarkable in the last several months, Edson said. From March until June 1, the United Way raised more than $20,000 to support nonprofits, and its annual fundraising campaign starts in August with a goal of $530,000.
Far from despair, Edson said she’s excited about meeting the uphill battles her agency may have to climb in the coming months.
“It’s a challenge of how do you reach the community when you can’t go face-to-face with them?” Edson said. “But the face that we can see the community and support and passion is really exciting.”
It’s a critical challenge to overcome, Edson said, because of the impact the 17 partner agencies have in Albany County. Not only would people lose their jobs, but thousands of meals that are served every year would not be served; hundreds that receive rental assistance to stay in their own homes would be left in uncertainty; thousands of medical appointments wouldn’t be met — the list goes on, Edson said.
But in the community where she lives, Edson said she believes people will continue to make the difference.
“I just want the community to get a sense of how much we appreciate them,” she said.
