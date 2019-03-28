Many of Laramie and Albany County’s nonprofits and service organizations admit their needs are growing faster than current funding levels can sustain.
In joint work session Tuesday, Albany County commissioners and the Laramie City council members heard presentations from nonprofits and organizations asking for a portion of the general-purpose tax funds allocated through the Community Partner Program. Many of the program’s partners provide services the city or county might have to fully fund or provide otherwise, like Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s food bank or the back-country rescue services provided by the volunteers with Albany County Search and Rescue.
In the city staff report given to council for the work session, City Manager Janine Jordan said the city has an additional 1-2 percent of the general-purpose tax funds available this year to add to the usual appropriation, totaling to $190,945 in grant funding. However, this is still far from the requested funding amount of $321,046 between the 26 organizations.
Ted Cramer, executive director of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, said the nonprofit’s funding request of $8,000 from the city was an increase from previous years because of the extra personnel needed to address the soup kitchen’s recent growth. He said almost 100,000 additional pounds of food donations were processed in 2018 from grocery stores, restaurants and even private gardens in town, adding to an increasing number of people coming in for hot meals.
“In 2015, we were serving 61 people a day; last year’s numbers were firm at 80 per day,” Cramer said. “We’re already up to 90 on average for this year, so huge growth in those areas. That makes over 20,000 meals in the last two years — we were only serving about 15,000 in 2015.”
Although groups like Interfaith and the Soup Kitchen address Laramie’s food insecurity issues, needs are felt elsewhere in the community, as well. The Laramie Foster Closet, a nonprofit providing clothing and other assistance to foster children and families, applied for $5,000 in funding again this year. Although the Foster Closet’s requested amount didn’t increase, Executive Director Jennifer Vazqueztell said the program’s growth tripled in the last year.
Family Promise of Albany County’s funding request was also unchanged from 2018, but Director Evelyn Edson said it is still filling an important need by supporting the homeless in the community. While Laramie doesn’t have the same obvious homelessness issues that bigger cities like Denver may have, Edson said “homelessness does exist” in Albany County.
“It’s not as visible, but it’s definitely here and with help of our community, we’re able to start addressing and helping those families in need,” Edson said. “Albany County School District [No. 1] just this school year has identified 45 children who are homeless as defined by the McKinney-Vento [Homeless Assistance] Act.”
Some of the growth issues are not as immediate but just as impactful. The Eppson Center for Seniors requested $45,000 from the city, an increase from prior years, to address raw food, transportation and personnel costs. Tammy Comer, executive director of the Eppson Center, said the center is working to continue to offer services to help senior residents in Laramie live independent lives.
“We’re also looking at those baby boomers; by the year 2050 that number is going to double,” Comer said. “We know that our base is just getting bigger and bigger, so we’re looking every day to find more fundraising, more volunteers, more ways to be creative about what we can do for people.”
Other groups who said they’ve experienced growth in the last year include the Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic, which reported an additional 180 patients seeking low-cost reproductive health services, and the Albany County Public Library, which saw an increase of over 6,000 visitors to their building.
While many of the groups admitted grant funding can come from a variety of other sources, almost all said the city and county’s assistance through the Community Partner Program was crucial in helping their programs survive, thrive and continue to grow.
Council members have until April 8 to submit their funding allocation recommendations to city staff, who will compile the averages to submit for council approval during an April City Council meeting. The county commissioners will also decide how they plan to allocate their portion of the general-purpose tax money to the organizations before the start of the next fiscal year in July.
